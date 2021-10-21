Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 21

The concert is streamed free on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. Donations welcome.

Single tickets are available for $55-$15 plus a $5 transaction fee online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office on the Walking Mall at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Musikanten Montana Memorial Concert for All Souls

Musikanten begins its 18th season of performances in Helena with its annual All Souls concert 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Cathedral of St. Helena. This year’s memorial concert, with candles lit for those church members, family and friends who have died in the past year, will feature the 20th century French composer Maurice Duruflé’s beloved Requiem, his Gregorian chant-based setting of the traditional Latin Mass for the dead.

To open the concert, Artistic Director Kerry Krebill will conduct the choir in the Heinrich Schütz motet “Selig sind die Toten” – Blessed are they who die in the Lord. Cantor Michael Harrison will then chant the names of those for whom the candles are lit, followed by a short period of silence for meditation and prayer, and the Requiem.