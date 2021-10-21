Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 21

Dance and movement
Qi Gong
Cohesion Dance Project hosts Qi Gong as part of its Community Sampler series, starting on Oct. 28. Qi Gong is a mind-body-spirit practice coordinating body-posture and movement, breathing, and meditation to improve one’s mental and physical health.
This three-week class is open to ages 7 to adult of all abilities, with no experience required. Classes will be on Thursdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St. The cost is $45 for all three classes. Register at cohesiondance.org/classes.
Benefit
Symphony fundraiser ‘Solid Gold’
The Helena Symphony celebrates Maestro Allan R. Scott and the 67th Season of the Helena Symphony with its annual fundraiser, Solid Gold – Happy 50th, Maestro!
The fundraiser will be a joyous and vibrant celebration complete with an exquisite catered dinner service, a captivating program of performances, live and silent auction, costume contest and ‘70's dance party.
The funds raised will support the performances of Season 67.
The event is 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel.
Tickets are on sale on the Helena Symphony website or by calling the Symphony office at 406-442-1860. Single tickets are $100 and a table of eight will be $750.
Meal choices available when you purchase your ticket: vegan, vegetarian, and dairy-free options available.
ExplorationWorks Nightmare Affair
This year’s 14th annual Nightmare Affair will be a fun online event which will take place through Oct. 23
All donations and bidding are online. For more info, visit https://www.explorationworks.org/.
Music and more
Bluegrass, spooky jams and comedy at the Tap Room
Pert Near Sandstone performs its unique brand of modern string band music 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, with Hardwood Heart opening, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $7 in advance, $10 the day of the show.
Helena’s Scratchgravel Rounders with Leslie James play traditional and contemporary bluegrass, folk and Irish music 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Tap Room.
The Bridger Creek Boys play acoustic bluegrass 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The band is in its 16th year, with 1600+ shows all over Montana and the Rocky Mountain front and was a finalist in the 2007 Telluride New Band Competition.
Lewis & Clark Tap Room celebrates Halloween with Spooky, Kooky Jams 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Opening set from Varian Trio followed by Pinto in Zeus (Andy Cottrell and John McLellan from Cow Tipping Comedy). Enjoy these two bands as they collaborate for a Halloween spookfest. There will be a costume contest with prizes for best costumes.
Open mic for stand-up comedy is 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in the Power Room at Lewis & Clark Brewing. This is a great place to launch your career as a stand-up comic.
For more info, Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 442-5960.
Montana Club tunes
John Dendy & Delta T, perform 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in the 2nd Floor Dining Room at the Montana Club, 24 W. Sixth Ave.
Symphony Remembers Those We Lost
The Helena Symphony performs a concert of healing 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.
The concert is also being live streamed, presented by AARP Montana.
Through three miniatures by Mahler, the concert will remember those who died during the pandemic.
The symphony also performs “Stabat Mater”– a recounting of the Virgin Mary’s devastation over the death of her son -- by legendary Italian composer Gioachino Rossini.
The concert is streamed free on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. Donations welcome.
Single tickets are available for $55-$15 plus a $5 transaction fee online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office on the Walking Mall at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Musikanten Montana Memorial Concert for All Souls
Musikanten begins its 18th season of performances in Helena with its annual All Souls concert 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Cathedral of St. Helena. This year’s memorial concert, with candles lit for those church members, family and friends who have died in the past year, will feature the 20th century French composer Maurice Duruflé’s beloved Requiem, his Gregorian chant-based setting of the traditional Latin Mass for the dead.
To open the concert, Artistic Director Kerry Krebill will conduct the choir in the Heinrich Schütz motet “Selig sind die Toten” – Blessed are they who die in the Lord. Cantor Michael Harrison will then chant the names of those for whom the candles are lit, followed by a short period of silence for meditation and prayer, and the Requiem.
Wendy Yuen, the new music director at St. Mary’s Catholic Community, is the organ virtuoso in this performance. Vocal soloists are mezzo soprano Sarah Whitlatch and baritone Robert Tudor.
The concert is performed without intermission, and the congregation is requested to depart in silence, remembering those who have died.
All the performers will be masked, fully vaccinated and singing from behind the altar. The congregation is encouraged to wear masks (available at the door) and leave space in the pews between families.
Admission is free, and donations are welcome. To have a candle lit and name listed in the memorial program, email the name you would like listed to musikantenmt@aol.com by Oct. 27.
Books and more
Baumler speaks at Metropolitan Dinner Club
Award-winning author/historian Ellen Baumler will explore the history of Montana’s darker side with “Ghosts of the Last Best Place” on Thursday, Oct. 21 in Jorgenson’s banquet room, 1720 11th Ave.
No host cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 and entertainment at 7. Non-members are welcome. Reservations required. Call Patti at 406-202-1766.
’Library Collection Dinner’ features Baumler
Historian Ellen Baumler speaks about her new book, “The Life of the Afterlife in the Big Sky State: A History of Montana’s Cemeteries,” at the Montana Club’s next Library Collection Dinner, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 24 W. Sixth Ave.
Mix & Mingle is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion at 6.
Cost is $45 per guest (inclusive of service charge).
Cancellations made 48 hours or fewer before the event are nonrefundable.
For menu and more info, call 406-442-5980 or visit http://montanaclub.coop/the-library-collection-dinners.
Virtual Program on Lewis and Clark’s Near Misses
The Lewis & Clark Library will host “The Lewis and Clark Expedition Near Misses: How Lucky are Those Men – and Woman,” a virtual program by Mark Jordan on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Register in advance for this free, virtual event: https://tinyurl.com/58tm8pcd.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Film
Swaney film screens at festival
Brooke Swaney, who grew up in Helena and is from the Flathead Indian Reservation, will be screening her film, “Daughter of a Lost Bird,” virtually at the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival on Sunday, Oct. 24.
“Daughter of a Lost Bird” follows Kendra, an actress who is an adult Native adoptee, on her journey to reconnect with her birth family.
Swaney is a producer/filmmaker with an MFA in Film from NYU. “Daughter of a Lost Bird” is Swaney’s first feature documentary which was the Closing Night Film at the 2021 New York Human Rights Watch Film Festival.
The imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, based in Toronto, Ontario, is the world’s largest Indigenous festival showcasing film, video, audio, and digital + interactive media made by Indigenous screen-content creators. The 22nd Festival runs from Oct. 19-24.
Watch the on-demand virtual screening on Oct. 24 (available until Oct. 26) with purchase of a Closing Day Pass ($6 Canadian).
Swaney (Blackfoot/Salish) most recently and notably made the Blacklist's Inaugural Indigenous List with “Tinder on the Rez” along with her co-writer Angela Tucker. In 2019, she was selected to participate as a NATIVe Fellow at the European film Market/Berlinale. She holds an MFA in Film from NYU.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Dune, PG-13
● Ron’s Gone Wrong, PG
● Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, PG-13
● No Time to Die, PG-13
● Halloween Kills, R
● The Last Duel, R
● Venom, PG-13
● Addams Family 2, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Warren Miller
● I’m Your Man, R
● Lamb, R