Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Over 5,000 people tuned in to last month’s HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana LIVE on YouTube, including audiences from throughout Montana, the United States, South America and Europe.

The Helena Symphony continues its live broadcasts on YouTube 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, with music of Shostakovich and more music of Beethoven as part of the Symphony’s Beethoven 250 celebration. The Masterworks Concert is available at no charge to audiences.

Link to the concert on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website at www.helenasymphony.org or on the Symphony’s Facebook page.

Following months of collaboration with health officials and reviewing studies on the impacts of instrumental performance and singing, the symphony decided that offering a livestream into people’s homes is the ideal way to bring its music-making into the community in an innovative and safe way.

The concert opens with Beethoven’s Overture to Egmont that captures conflict, hope, despair and salvation as testament to heroes who are willing to stand up to tyranny and sacrifice themselves for the good of humanity.

The Helena Symphony will also perform his First Symphony as part of its Beethoven 250, celebrating his 250th birthday.