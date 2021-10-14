Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 14

Cancellations made 48 hours or fewer before the event are nonrefundable.

For the menu and more info, call 406-442-5980 or visit http://montanaclub.coop/the-library-collection-dinners.

Virtual Program on ‘The Lewis and Clark Expedition Near Misses’

The Lewis & Clark Library will host “The Lewis and Clark Expedition Near Misses: How Lucky are Those Men – and Women,” a virtual program by Mark Jordan on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

What danger lurked for the Expedition? Does one of the captains almost die? More than once? Could they have lost Sacagawea? Learn about these exciting adventures of 31 men, one teenage girl and her infant son.

Lewis and Clark Expedition historian Jordan has scoured the journals and the literature of the Lewis and Clark Expedition for the last 35 years. He has traveled the explorers’ route by car, on foot and in his canoe.

He will tell stories about near disasters that could have ended the Expedition or significantly compromised its ability to succeed or resulted in the death of its participants.

Register in advance for this free, virtual event: https://tinyurl.com/58tm8pcd.