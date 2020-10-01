Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Following months of collaboration with the County health officials, the symphony decided that offering a livestream into people’s homes is the ideal way to bring our music-making into the lives of our community in an innovative and safe way.

Virtual Soiree highlights include several exclusive performances by members of the Helena Symphony Orchestra, a surprise performance by a special, world renowned guest, some moving testimonials about the symphony and live and silent auction items that were opened to bidders Sept. 26.

A few of the live auction items include: Maestro for a Day – YOU get to conduct the HSO, train with Maestro Scott, and receive one of his batons; Private Soiree in YOUR Home – a world-renowned artist performs in your home with you and your guests; Custom artwork by nationally noted artist Josh Elliott and more.

Silent auctions include something for everyone so check out the symphony website for more details on each item.

There is no charge to attend the Virtual Soiree and it is easily accessible at helenasymphony.org/soiree. Register by signing up with your name and email address to see all the auction items and participate in the event.