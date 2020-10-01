Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

music
Garrett Bradford’s tour at Lewis & Clark Taproom
Garrett Bradford will travel from Texas to Montana, on his 2020 Northwest Tour. He recently had one of his original songs debut on the hit TV series “Yellowstone,” which is filmed in Montana.
Check him out 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave. Free.
Masks and phase 2 guidelines will be enforced. That means that patrons will be required to wear a mask whenever they are not seated at the table. There will be no dancing or standing room. Customers have to stay seated at their tables, and they will not be allowed to move them. Tables are first come first serve.
Tippet Rise continues fall video streaming series
The fall season of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home, which shares video streams of previously unreleased concerts from past seasons, started in September and continues this coming week with a performance by pianist Anne-Marie McDermott on Thursday, Oct 8.
This concert and others will be made available to stream each month at 6 p.m. on a Thursday on the Tippet Rise website, tippetrise.org/virtual-events.
The free streams will feature special intermission content, including conversations with musicians and segments showcasing some of the 12,000-acre art center’s monumental outdoor sculptures, architectural structures and landscapes. The series is made possible by the art center’s cutting-edge in-house recording and video capabilities.
There’s also, additional listening and watching Tippet Rise from Afar: Video footage from the 2018 and 2019 concert seasons is available online, and earlier video streams of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home can be viewed at https://tippetrise.org/virtual-events.
benefit
Helena Symphony holds a Virtual Soiree
Over 3,000 people attended HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana opening night concert in September.
The Symphony is still ON with its upcoming Virtual Soiree fundraiser, Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.
Currently, only a quarter of the Symphony’s nearly $1 million budget is generated through concert ticket sales. The Symphony relies on the generosity of sponsorships and donations from individuals and corporations.
The funds raised on the Virtual Soiree go directly to continue the music-making for the online concerts that are live broadcasts to thousands of people in the region who need music for spiritual, emotional and mental comfort in addition to keeping the importance of the arts in their life during these trying times.
“It’s time to celebrate the healing power of music,” says Music Director Allan R. Scott. “Despite the very different format, we will strive to continue to make lives better through music.”
Following months of collaboration with the County health officials, the symphony decided that offering a livestream into people’s homes is the ideal way to bring our music-making into the lives of our community in an innovative and safe way.
Virtual Soiree highlights include several exclusive performances by members of the Helena Symphony Orchestra, a surprise performance by a special, world renowned guest, some moving testimonials about the symphony and live and silent auction items that were opened to bidders Sept. 26.
A few of the live auction items include: Maestro for a Day – YOU get to conduct the HSO, train with Maestro Scott, and receive one of his batons; Private Soiree in YOUR Home – a world-renowned artist performs in your home with you and your guests; Custom artwork by nationally noted artist Josh Elliott and more.
Silent auctions include something for everyone so check out the symphony website for more details on each item.
There is no charge to attend the Virtual Soiree and it is easily accessible at helenasymphony.org/soiree. Register by signing up with your name and email address to see all the auction items and participate in the event.
The live program can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet, laptop and desktop computers and will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.1, at helenasymphony.org/soiree.
Community affairs
Virtual Montana Supreme Court candidate forum Oct. 1.
The Montana League of Women Voters presents A Supremely Important Forum: Candidates for Montana Supreme Court, featuring Mike Black, Montana Supreme Court candidate, and Laurie McKinnon, Associate Justice of the Montana Supreme Court and Montana Supreme Court candidate.
The forum will be moderated by League board member Sally Maison.
Because of COVID-19, this candidate forum will not be open to in-person public participation but can be viewed live on Montana Public Affairs TV or online. The link to the livestream forum is also on the LWV Montana website:
art
Linda McCray exhibit and residency opens at Holter
“The Spiritual in Abstract,” an exhibit by Linda McCray, opens Friday, Oct. 2, and runs through Dec. 31, in the Holter Museum of Art High Gallery, 12 E. Lawrence.
This exhibit includes an artist-in-residency portion where McCray will be painting in the galleries for a month as well as holding panel discussions and live Facebook streaming of the painting.
She says of her work, “I translate universal spiritual truths into abstract paintings that speak to others, regardless of their traditions. To form visible signs of invisible grace, I use abstraction which—so powerfully through light, color, and texture—speaks directly to the heart. I layer my paintings with symbolism.”
Watch McCray paint live in the High Gallery and learn about her creative process. She will be creating four paintings in her new Gospel Truth series.
Her projected schedule is Tuesday-Saturday, Oct. 6-24 from noon -4 p.m. It will also be livestreamed—follow on Facebook @HolterMuseum and @LindaMcCrayStudio.
McCray’s paintings have been exhibited in the United States and England and published in Belgium, Germany, Canada, and the United States.
As an adjunct professor of art, she taught for Loyola University Chicago, The University of Mary, Helena College: The University of Montana, and Carroll College. She graduated cum laude from Washington State University with a BA in Fine Arts and the University of Montana with an MFA in Painting and Drawing.
For more information, visit https://www.holtermuseum.org or call 442-6400.
