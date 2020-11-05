Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

This week’s Zoom lecture 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, is hosted by Assistant Professor of Theology Katherine Greiner, who will present, "On the Mountaintop: Exploring St. Bonaventure's The Soul’s Journey into God." It’s a lecture she gives in her class, the History of Christian Thought, and the Honor's theology course: Thursday Academics & Faculty Focus: "On the Mountaintop: Exploring St. Bonaventure's The Soul’s Journey into God.”

Carroll College Theatre presents LOVE/SICK

Carroll College Theatre will be performing and simultaneously livestreaming LOVE/SICK in the FLEX Theatre on Nov. 12-14. LOVE/SICK is a vignette play made up of nine 10-minute one act plays with different characters on the theme of relationships. In addition to choosing each play, Carroll students are directing, costuming, building props, and designing projections, sound, and lighting for the performance.

A darker cousin to Almost, Maine, John Cariani’s LOVE/SICK is a collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 80-minute romp explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, LOVE/SICK is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone.