Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Nov. 4

history

Jorud photos

“Capital Views: Early 20th Century Helena Montana in the Les Jorud Photo Collection” is the title of Jeff Malcolmson’s talk at the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner group Monday, Nov. 15.

Meet in the Natatorium room of the Delta Marriott Hotel (Colonial) at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Reservations are required by noon Tuesday, Nov. 9, by calling Shirley Thomas at 227-5953 or 431-8196.

The photos provide an unparalleled view of Montana’s capital city from the 1910s through the 1950s.

Malcomson is the Photograph Archives Manager at the Montana Historical Society.

theater

Carroll performs ‘Shrek: The Musical!’

Carroll College Theatre stages “Shrek: The Musical!” in the Carroll College FLEX Theatre, through Nov. 14, with both in-person and livestream options.

This is the tale of an unlikely ogre hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Mask-wearing is required for all audience members. For more info, visit the Carroll College Theatre Facebook page, as well as at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.

The show will be live Nov. 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 31, Nov, 7 and 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Livestream tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56863. Tickets are $15 for an individual stream pass, $30 for a group stream pass, and $5 or $10 for those with a current Carroll College ID. There is a technology fee added to each ticket.

In-person tickets available online at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets; $5 for individuals with a current Carroll ID and those under 13, $10 for students from other schools and seniors, and $15 general admission.

Audience limited to 150. Tickets, if available, sold at the door prior to performance.

Crosstown Play opens Nov. 4

The popular Crosstown play returns after a year hiatus, with Clare Boothe Luce’s, “The Women,” opening 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Capital High School auditorium, 100 Valley Dr.

Over 40 students from both Capital and Helena high schools are collaborating on the production.

Friendships and marriages are tested in this satire that follows Mary Haines, a prestigious woman who finds out, through gossip, her husband has been unfaithful.

The show runs 7 p.m. Nov 4-6, 11-13. Tickets ($10 adult, $8 seniors/students) can be purchased at the door or online: https://bit.ly/3nnCnlG.

music

AA Choir Festival in Helena Nov. 8-9

Every year during the second Monday and Tuesday of November, Montana’s AA high school choirs travel to a few select host sites for the AA Choir Festival. This year, after a hiatus of more than eight years, the Helena district is hosting this event for the Helena High School Starlighters, the Capital High School Saturday’s Children and the CM Russell High School Chanteur Choir from Great Falls.

Montana State University Choir Director Kirk Aamot will rehearse with the students for two full days to put together a combined choir concert program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Helena Middle School Auditorium. Free admission.

There will also be a performance in the Capitol rotunda from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

American Patchwork Quartet at The Myrna Loy

In the midst of the pandemic, a group of exceptionally talented American musicians came together to play American roots music that moves the inner soul.

Grammy-nominated vocalist Falu Shah, Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, three-time Grammy-winning drummer Clarence Penn and highly acclaimed bassist Yasushi Nakamura formed American Patchwork Quartet in 2020.

Their mission is to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots music.

They bring their unique and powerful sound to The Myrna Loy stage 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

“They’re songs about love and life, work songs, and songs of joy and sorrow,” says Ross. “They’re really songs that speak to the essence of man...tracing the threads of shared humanity.

“All these songs form a vast array of immigrant experience. America is a country of immigrants. It’s an immigrant story. The music reflects that more than anything.”

Tickets are $24 and are available at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or 443-0287.

Homegrown indie

Regan Clancy and Josh Loveland perform a Homegrown Indie Folk Music concert at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, corner of Lawrence and Cruse, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Mozart by Candlelight

Acclaimed Russian pianist Anna Kislitsyna brings Haydn’s graceful and intimate Piano Concerto to life, at the Helena Symphony’s Mozart by Candlelight performance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The orchestra also performs a comedic overture by opera composer Domenico Cimarosa along with Mozart’s first symphonic masterpiece – his sparkling Symphony No. 29.

Tickets for the live performance are $35.

The concert can also be enjoyed at home.

HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana, will be available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page.

There is no charge for streaming, but donations are welcome.

Visit www.helenasymphony.org, for more information, or call the Symphony Box Office 406-442-1860), or visit the Symphony Box Office at the Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Kids’ symphony

Helena Symphony Orchestra members perform a free kids’ concert, “There’s a Monster in my Closet,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, corner of Cruse and Lawrence.

’Celebrate Music!’

Helena Music Teachers Association holds a “Celebrate Music!” annual recital, presented by HMTA teachers and scholarship students, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, corner of Cruse and Lawrence.

The program includes solos and ensembles, with both classical and popular music. The recital is free and open to all ages.

Montana Club tunes

Wilbur Rehmann, saxophone; Ken Nelson, keyboards; and Todd Silas, acoustic bass, perform American standards in the Second Floor Dining Room 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Montana Club, 24 W. Sixth Ave.

Cowboy Bob plays 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Montana Club’s Rathskeller.

Music and more

Music, comedy and storytelling at the Tap Room

Helena’s Head Change creates spicy and original music. They play 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

John Roberts y Pan Blanco present an album release party for “Soul Ain’t Got No Color” 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Tap Room. Cover, $5.

Konnor Ralph, US Freeski Team Fundraiser is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Ralph is Montana’s newest team member. Great auction items, plus a 50/50 raffle.

The Brewery Comedy Tour, part of a nationwide tour of New York and L.A. stand-up comics of 1,500 breweries comes to the Tap Room 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. TICKETS ON EVENTBRITE

Come try standup comedy yourself! Open Mic Comedy is 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in the Power Room.

Or maybe you love storytelling. Check out Big Sky Story Slam, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Power Room. The theme will be “High School.” Storytellers: No Notes, Be Respectful, get a Free Beer, and come at 6:30 if you’d like to practice in a small group.

For more info, visit Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Humor

David Sedaris returns to Helena Civic Center

Humorist David Sedaris returns to the Helena Civic Center, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, sharing his latest works.

Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. He is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition.

Sedaris has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album.

Tickets are on sale at www.HelenaCivicCenter.com, 447-8481, and in person at the Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave.

Carroll College

Virtual Founders Gala

Carroll College holds a virtual Carroll College Founders Gala, on Friday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-7:35 p.m.

Library

Big Read events

The Lewis & Clark Library NEA Big Read book is “An American Sunrise” by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

Talks:

Storying and Living our Relations with Native Food Systems with Marissa Spang (Esevona’e) M.Ed.

Saturday, 11/6 at 1 p.m.

Living the Now in the Presence of the Past through Joy Harjo's An American Sunrise with Dorothea (Dottie) Susag

Tuesday, 11/9 at 6:30 p.m.

Dorothea Susag will present an interactive discussion using poetry, multimedia resources and discussion to experience Joy Harjo's world of trauma and hope.

For more information, visit https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/nea-big-read.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dune, PG-13

● Ron’s Gone Wrong, PG

● Last Night in Soho, R

● Antlers, R

● My Hero Academia, PG13

● No Time to Die, PG-13

● Halloween Kills, R

● Red Notice, PG-13

● Eternal, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● French Dispatch, R

● Lamb, R

