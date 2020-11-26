Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

art
Myrna Holiday Art Show features unique art and jewelry gift items
If you’re one of many folks who wish they owned a painting by Amy Brakeman Livezey, now’s your chance.
Four of her paintings are among a trove of treasures on sale at the Myrna Holiday Art Show, running now through Jan. 4, in The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing.
In fact, the show features some beautiful works by several artists who have previously shown their art in the Jailhouse Gallery, including: Tim Holmes, Nan Parsons, Dutch Bieber, J.M. Cooper, Barbara Rusmore, Sarsten Noice and Steve Engle.
For those who love to wear their art, there are some gorgeous pieces, such as a raw stone necklace by Clare Clum of Rock Wren Jewelry and earrings by Jerri Rittel.
“The Myrna Loy is really serious about supporting artists and providing fun gifts for the holidays,” said executive director Krys Holmes, adding that new art items will be added to the sale regularly.
The Myrna Loy offers plenty of solitude and socially distanced shopping in the Jailhouse Gallery, noon to 9 p.m. weekdays, and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 443-0287 or visit https://themyrnaloy.com/.
New exhibit: 1+1=1 gift show opens Nov. 28
1+1=1 Gallery, 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, presents its 7th annual Holiday Gift Show with small and affordable artworks by more than 40 local and regional artists. And this year, it offers an online option.
Gift items include: tiny paintings, small sculptures, wood carvings, encaustics, clay, mixed-media, handmade jewelry, framed drawings and watercolors, loads of holiday ornaments and artist-made greeting cards.
In lieu of the usual open house gathering, the gallery invites the Helena community to stop by during regular business hours to see the pieces in person throughout the duration of the show, which runs through Jan. 30.
1+1=1 Gallery is launching a new online store, the same day the exhibit opens on Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. and can be found by visiting https://1plus1is1.com/.
Choose unique holiday gifts for your loved ones. Shop small, support local artists and give the gift of art this holiday season.
Winter hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For your last-minute shopping convenience, the gallery will also be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 24.
This is Helena show opens Dec. 2
Come see the pandemic-inspired creativity of Helena area artists at the This is Helena art show.
Over 50 acclaimed and emerging Helena artists will have inspirational pieces on display and for sale at the Heath, 650 Logan St., Wednesday, Dec. 2-Saturday, Dec. 5, both online and in person.
In-person viewing is Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec.5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Online viewing will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. and continue through the duration of the show. Enjoy warm holiday drinks and treats while you shop.
“We are excited to continue this annual tradition, started by Emily Free Wilson and Free Ceramics. Helena has such a rich arts community, and right now I think we all could use a bit of beauty, escape and wonder,” says Pam Bucy, president of Heath Presents, Inc.
Strict health and safety protocols, including limited admission, will be followed for in-person viewing.
Free Ceramics holiday sale
Free Ceramics holds its Online Holiday Sale now through Christmas.
Free Gift wrapping is available with the coupon code: FreeWrap. There are lots of fun, whimsical functional pottery to choose from.
More pieces added weekly throughout the holidays.
Easy to navigate, lots of pieces online and ready to ship to your home. Visit www.freeceramics.com.
music
Episode Four: Myrna SoundStage meets Celtic Cowboy Christmas
It takes more than COVID to cancel Celtic Cowboy Christmas.
This year, due to the pandemic, the popular Myrna Loy holiday gala beams joyous, toe-tapping music to you virtually.
Celtic Cowboy Christmas will come to you online starting Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., in a special episode of The Myrna Soundstage.
You can join a few friends for a limited-size viewing party at the Myrna that night, or you can watch at home anytime.
For those of you who love the show and come back every year, and for those of you who’ve tried to come to the show but it’s always sold out -- here’s your chance to kick back and get in a very merry holiday mood in the comfort of your own living room.
Montana’s most popular Irish band, Dublin Gulch, and their special guests, Ken Willson and Kim McGee will serve up some very special songs from their very extensive repertoire.
“We’re featuring songs we haven’t played in a long time,” says singer/songwriter Jim Schulz of Dublin Gulch. Some date back to their first Celtic Cowboy show in 1997.
This year, the show features more music and less storytelling than a typical Cowboy Christmas, says Schulz.
You can expect some rousing Celtic modal melodies and bluegrass from Dublin Gulch members Tom Powers, Mick Cavanaugh, Emerson Vorel and Schulz, and some lovely Appalachian folk tunes by Willson and McGee.
“Celtic Cowboy Christmas is a beloved Helena and Myrna Loy tradition,” said SoundStage host John Dendy. “It will give people a Christmas experience and feeling of the season.”
All the Soundstage episodes are taped in advance and debut before a socially distanced music watch party at The Myrna Loy, while the show is simultaneously streamed online. It stays up for streaming for an unlimited time afterwards.
Viewers can link to the streaming performances at themyrnaloy.com.
There is no charge for streaming the show, but there will be an opportunity to donate.
Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing.
Seating in the 250-seat auditorium is limited to adhere to current health regulations.
For those who missed previous Soundstage episodes with Los Marvelitos and the David and Deidre Casey Band; Max Hay and Christy Hays; and Tom Catmull’s Last Resort Band and Travis Yost, you can check them out on The Myrna Loy website at themyrnaloy.com.
community
Montana Club reopens with new chef
Bedecked and bedazzled with holiday decorations inside and out, the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association reopened to the public Nov. 25.
Socially-distanced drinks and dining will be available in the spacious second floor lounge and dining room and private room dining is available by reservation. The Club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 4.30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
The Club welcomes Stephanie Leonard as its new executive chef.
Educated at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, her extensive food and beverage experience includes exclusive country club and fine dining, PGA tour events, wedding and private events, banquets, meetings and more in Las Vegas and Arizona.
To make reservations or inquiries for private events, email events@montanaclub.coop or leaving a message at 442-5980.
Menus for takeout, a la carte dining, holiday and private events as well as the Club’s new online merchandise shop may be founded at http://montanaclub.coop
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Club’s schedule will be Thursday-Saturday, 4.30-10 p.m. and brunch on Sundays, 10 a.m.-1p.m.
Up-to-date information is available on the Club’s Facebook page @theoriginalmontanaclub and on Instagram @themontanaclub1885
The Montana Club is a co-operative restaurant and special events venue open to the public. The club was the oldest, continuously operating private Club between Minneapolis and Seattle and became a cooperative in June 2018.
Theater
Tune in to Last Chance New Play Fest
Due to the pandemic, Helena’s Last Chance New Play Fest is virtual this year, Nov. 12-30.
This year’s Fest includes three projects: Montana Short Cuts, a program of 10-minute plays; “Scene Change,” a one-act by Steve Palmer; and the full-length “How to Poison the President” by Ross Peter Nelson. The Short Cuts theme this year is “Gender Bender,” and features the work of seven regional writers.
This year’s Fest is available online at the Experimental Theatre Cooperative website: http://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/watch. Tickets are not required to view the videos, however, ETC is requesting a donation for access to the fest. Anyone requesting access will receive a password to the page where the videos can be viewed.
Writers whose projects are part of the Fest include: Helena writers Fae Wilde, Greg Younger, Ross Peter Nelson, Steven Palmer and Barry Stambaugh, Rebecca Ryland of Clancy and Allison Fradkin of Cascade, Idaho.
