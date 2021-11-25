Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Nov. 25

Art

‘Found It!’ gift show opens at The Myrna Loy

The Myrna Loy’s holiday gift show, “Found It! 100 Treasures Under $100” is now open at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, and runs through Dec. 31.

“More than 25 artists have contributed to the show,” says artist and co-curator Amy Brakeman Livezey.

Brakeman Livezey is among them, having contributed five small mixed-media, abstract figurative paintings.

“There’s a nice variety of 2-D artworks,” she said, including landscape paintings by Barbara Rusmore, watercolors by Terry Cohea and small caricature paintings by Jay Crider.

There is also functional pottery by Sarah Dargan and Richard Swanson and an array of unique and affordable jewelry, ornaments and ceramics by some of Helena’s favorite artists.

The show, which is co-curated by Brakeman Livezey, Leah Cupino, DD Dowden and Janelle DeBray, will hold two shopping events with several artists appearing as guests: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

But you can also shop everyday at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, noon till 7:30 weekdays, and during movie times on weekends.

Money raised by the sale will support The Myrna Loy Grants to Artists Program.

For more info, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 406-443-0287.

1+1=1 Gallery holds annual holiday sale

1+1=1 Gallery, 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, holds its eighth annual holiday exhibition offering over 1,400 affordable, unique artworks by 56 artists. Everything in the exhibit is $400 or less, with many pieces under $100.

The show runs through Jan. 8.

Open House dates are Nov. 27 (Shop Small Saturday), Dec. 11 and Dec 18.

Also featuring ceramic sculpture and functional pottery; ornaments; woodworking pieces, mixed-media, collage, encaustic and hand-blown glass artworks, plus jewelry.

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10-6; Saturday 10 - 5. Closed Sundays and Mondays. For info, call 406-431-9931, email maureen@1plus1is1.com, facebook.com/1plus1is1, Instagram: instagram.com/1plus1is1gallery, website: 1plus1is1.com.

Bray Holiday Show in new sale gallery

The Archie Bray Foundation holds its Holiday Sale through Dec. 23 in its new Sales Gallery, 2915 Country Club Av., and online at archiebraygallery.org.

The sale features handmade functional and sculptural ceramic objects by current and recent Bray resident artists, including jewelry, mugs, bowls, sculpture, ornaments, magnets and more. New items added regularly.

The gallery is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and noon - 4 p.m. on weekends, and will be closed Thanksgiving. Masks required.

For more information, call The Bray at 406-443-3502 ext. 118 or visit www.archiebraygallery.org. Galleries are free and open to the public.

Tara Wilson’s holiday pottery sale

Tara Wilson will host her annual open studio and pottery sale Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will feature handmade ceramics by Wilson and guest artists Michaela Bromberek and Nikita Nenashev. Stop by for holiday festivities and handcrafted gifts!

Tara Wilson’s Studio, 64 Holmes Gulch Rd. (I-15 South Helena Exit, South on Colonial Dr., West on Holmes Gulch) 406-426-0998.

HoHo Holter sale on now

The Holter Museum of Art’s HoHo Holter Holiday Sale & Bazaar runs through Dec 27 and features beautiful and unique pieces from over 25 local and regional artists.

This year, the Holter, 12 E. Lawrence, will be hosting its first-ever HoHo Holter Silent Auction from Nov. 29 - Dec. 17.

To celebrate the holidays, the Holter is partnering with its amazing HoHo artists to feature a holiday-themed auction, with works by Leah Cupino, Chip Clawson and Kelly Bourgeois and includes items ranging from jewelry, paintings, photographs, ceramics, experiences, and Holter staff-made pieces.

To register to bid on these exclusive items, go to the online Auction Portal: www.hohoauction.ggo.bid. There is no fee to register. The HoHo Holter Silent Auction will go live on Monday, Nov. 29 at noon and will close on Friday, Dec, 17, at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.holtermuseum.org/events/hoho-holter-silent-auction.

This year, the Holter is also featuring numerous holiday-themed workshops and events to help spread the holiday spirit. Visit www.holtermuseum.org/events to see the full schedule of events and workshops.

For more information about the HoHo Holter Holiday Sale events and activities visit www.holtermuseum.org, or call the museum at 406-442-6400.

West Mont Winterfest and tree lot opens

West Mont & West Mont Flower & Trading Co. holds their ninth Annual Winterfest 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Items include: trees, wreaths, unique gifts, and a few surprises.

The Tree Lot Opens: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27, 2910 N. Montana Ave. (between Town Pump and Valley Bank).

Other hours: Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Dec. 6-9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities.

Country Christmas Craft Show

The 7th annual craft show benefiting The Tri-County Wolves Special Olympics Team is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

This show features crafters and artisans from all over Montana with great gift and décor items, including Christmas décor, jewelry, rustic and reclaimed art, Montana products, handmade soaps and lotions, laser cut metal and wood items, leather items, wall hangings, DIY kits, and much more.

Sponsored by: Heavenly Enterprises, Juniper Maiden and Tri-county Wolves Special Olympics Team.

Look for them on Facebook.

Books

Cardiello book signing

Theresa Cardiello, the owner of Cardiello Art Garage, recently wrote two political satire stories and had them made into "zines" (small books).

Both comment on issues brought forth in the year 2020. “Ducks and Penguins 2040” looks at the political climate and environmental and global warming issues, while “Pigs 2050” deals with the 2020 election and the pandemic.

Cardiello will host a book signing and an open house on Sunday, Nov. 28 between 2 and 4 p.m. The Cardiello Art Garage is located at 912 8th Ave.

Music

Rock and electronic music on tap

After a two-year hiatus Rocket to Uranus with Acoustic Roll plays rock ‘n’ roll surf music from outer space 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Synthesis, featuring Telephonetic, a project of Josh Loveland; Snowschool, a project of Josh Stumberg; and HNNH, playing Club Music, perform 8:30 to midnight Saturday, Nov. 27.

For all event info: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Montana Club tunes

The State Champions with John Dendy, Aaron Parrett and John Flynn perform 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, in the Second Floor Dining Room at the Montana Club, 24 W. Sixth Ave.

Library

Big Read book discussion

The Lewis & Clark Library selected “An American Sunrise” by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo for this year’s NEA Big Read event this month.

This week’s events include a Book Discussion with the Montana Historical Society

Tuesday, Nov. 30, at noon.

Register in advance for this meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/5h8n7fdd You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Quincy Bjornberg and Samantha Vulles and Rachel Pichardo will lead the group together and discuss this year's NEA Big Read selection.

Theater

Beloved classic ‘Little Women’ on stage at Grandstreet

A new adaptation of “Little Women,” the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott runs through Dec. 19 at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

This adaptation by Kate Hamill of the Civil War story of tomboy Jo March and her three sisters -- Meg, Beth and Amy -- is being praised by numerous critics for how it honors the spirit of Alcott’s original story yet makes it fresh for a new era 150 years later.

Shows are: Dec. 1-5; Dec. 15 -19, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre,

Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

Contact Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons) at 406-447-1574, or www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

All audience members are required to wear a mask for the entire performance.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dune, PG-13

● Ron’s Gone Wrong, PG

● Clifford, the Big Red Dog, PG

● Ghostbusters: Afterlife, PG-13

● King Richard, PG-13

● Eternals, PG-13

● House of Gucci, R

● Encanto, PG

● Resident Evil, R

The Myrna Loy

● Power of the Dog, R

● Julia, PG-13

● Passing, PG-13

