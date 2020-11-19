Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

There is no charge for streaming the show, but there will be an opportunity to donate.

Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.

As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing.

Seating is limited to 40 in the 250-seat auditorium.

For those who missed previous Soundstage episodes with Los Marvelitos and the David and Deidre Casey Band, and Max Hay and Christy Hays, you can check them out on The Myrna Loy website at themyrnaloy.com.

Blake and Kaci at the Taproom

Raised in the mountains of Montana and on the Wyoming prairie, Blake and Kaci write and perform music that harkens to their western upbringings. This acoustic husband and wife duo’s dynamic harmonies and unique covers of foot-stomping country, folk, rock and cowboy songs make them a crowd favorite.

They’ll be performing at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.,

7 to 9 p.m. tonight, Nov. 19.