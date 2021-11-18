Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Nov. 18

Art

Holiday show opens at 1+1=1 Gallery

1+1=1 Gallery, 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, holds its eighth annual holiday exhibition offering over 1,400 affordable, unique artworks by 56 artists. Everything in the exhibit is $400 or less, with many pieces under $100.

The show opens 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov 20, and runs through Jan. 8.

Open House dates are Nov. 20, Nov. 27 (Shop Small Saturday), Dec. 11 and Dec 18.

Also featuring ceramic sculpture and functional pottery; ornaments; woodworking pieces, mixed-media, collage, encaustic and hand-blown glass artworks, plus jewelry.

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays. For info, call 406-431-9931, email maureen@1plus1is1.com, facebook.com/1plus1is1, Instagram: instagram.com/1plus1is1gallery, website: 1plus1is1.com.

Bray Holiday Show opens

The Archie Bray Foundation holds its Holiday Sale Nov. 20-Dec. 23, at its Sales Gallery, 2915 Country Club Ave., and online at archiebraygallery.org.

The sale features handmade functional and sculptural ceramic objects by current and recent Bray resident artists, including jewelry, mugs, bowls, sculpture, ornaments, magnets and more.

The gallery is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and noon-4 p.m. on weekends, and will be closed Thanksgiving. Masks required. For more information, call The Bray at 406-443-3502 ext. 118 or visit www.archiebraygallery.org. Galleries are free and open to the public.

Queen City gallery shows Kim Much’s photos

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies is showcasing local photographer, Kim Much, through November with her “A Moment in Time” photographs now on display at 400 Euclid Ave. in the Lundy Center.

Queen City is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays, or call 406-442-2760 for more information.

Music

Missoula’s Arrowleaf band at The Myrna Loy

Missoula indie pop band Arrowleaf will perform original music from their new album, “Getting By,” at The Myrna Loy, 7:30 Thursday, Nov. 18. This live concert will be filmed for a future episode of The Myrna Soundstage.

Arrowleaf’s lead singer and main songwriter, Sarah Marker, has a knack for writing lyrics that are a little sad or heavy to really upbeat music.

Portions of this concert, along with off-stage interviews with musician John Dendy, will be featured on The Myrna Soundstage Presented by AARP Montana in December, and will be available for streaming thereafter.

Tickets for the live concert are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.

The Myrna Loy’s Dammit Lauren Soundstage on YouTube

The Myrna Soundstage is a monthly performance series spotlighting Montana performers, featuring original live music concerts before an audience and off-stage interviews with host and musician John Dendy. The show is available for streaming for at least a year.

Music and more

Music, comedy and storytelling at the Tap Room

Hellbound Glory plays country-rockabilly 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Dammit Lauren plays indie pop 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

The Justin Case Band plays rock covers 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Das Froot, does live comedy 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Lewis & Clark's Big Sky Story Slam continues, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The theme is “Only in Montana.” For more story slam info, visit https://lctaproom.com/live_music/big-sky-story-slam/.

For all event info: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Winter Lodge Rendezvous at HAT

Winter Lodge Rendezvous, a live show featuring Native American performers, is 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

The Montana Playwrights Network, in collaboration with the artists, hosts a unique event that features songs and stories that entertain and educate at the same time.

Artists include: Christian Takes Gun Parrish, "Supaman;" Jack Gladstone; co-hosts, Mike Jetty and Shane Doyle; and fiddler, Sapphire Ferguson Jetty.

A community reception follows the show co-hosted with the Montana Arts Council at the Vanilla Bean, across the street from the theater, serving Indian fry bread tacos and other Native-inspired fare.

Get your tickets today, as the number of theatre seats available is limited. Tickets are available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or you can call 406-235-0353 for cash sales, reservations and more information.

Benefit

Symphony fundraiser ‘Solid Gold’

The Helena Symphony celebrates Maestro Allan R. Scott and the 67th Season of the Helena Symphony with its annual fundraiser, Solid Gold – Happy 50th, Maestro! 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel.

The event includes a catered dinner, performances, live and silent auction, costume contest and ‘70's dance party.

The funds raised will support the performances of Season 67.

Single tickets: $100; table of eight: $750.

On sale at https://www.helenasymphony.org/ or by calling 406-442-1860.

Reading

Matt Pavelich -- Montana literary treasure -- presents at The Myrna

Writer Matt Pavelich, who has garnered praise as one of Montana’s and the West’s finest fiction writers, will do a reading 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing St.

His novels and his story collections have been praised by both reviewers and fellow authors.

He will be reading his newly published short story, “What I Owe,” that recently appeared in Montana Quarterly and from a new, yet unpublished, novel.

Author Daniel Woodrell, said of his writing, “His prose is among the most impressive now being written, elegant, nuanced, rough when needed, the high and low of language.”

This free event is sponsored by Bedrock Books and Art.

For more information, call 443-0287 or visit https://themyrnaloy.com/.

Library

Big Read talk and keynote

The Lewis & Clark Library selected “An American Sunrise” by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo for this year’s NEA Big Read event this month.

This week’s events include a talk, “Race as a Colonial Concept,” by Laura Ferguson on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

And U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will give her keynote webinar talk 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. She will be in conversation with Mandy Smoker Broaddus, who is a former co-poet laureate of Montana.

Go to https://www.lclibrary.org/306/The-Big-Read to access Zoom links and register for each program individually.

Dance

Queen City Ballet stages ‘The Nutcracker’

One hundred dancers, a growing Christmas tree, dancing snowflakes and lavish costumes promise to delight families as Queen City Ballet Company presents its 20th annual production of the beloved holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Helena Civic Center.

Tickets begin at $15 and are now on sale at helenaciviccenter.com or by calling the box office at 447-8481.

History

Tales from Montana Tables

“Foodies” Zoe Ann Stoltz, Montana Historical Society reference librarian, and Molly Kruckenberg, MHS director, will share delectable nuggets from Montana’s culinary past in a presentation, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at MHS, 225 N. Roberts.

Film

Meet the Montanans behind the scenes of new film ‘Power of the Dog’

Montanans played key roles in the new powerhouse film, “Power of the Dog,” that is getting a lot of buzz about Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of the dark and sinister rancher Phil Burbank.

“Power of the Dog” is based on Montana writer Thomas Savage’s acclaimed novel by that name.

The film opens at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, with an opening night preview, featuring speakers Randy Rieman, Alan Weltzien and Scott Hibbard.

Weltzien is a preeminent Savage scholar. The emeritus English professor at UM-Western and his wife, Lynn, hosted the film’s director Jane Campion and producer Tanya Seghatchian for a weekend and introduced them to Savage country.

Rieman, a cowboy poet and horse expert, tutored Cumberbatch in the art of Montana cowboying -- from western riding and lassoing, to branding and braiding reatas.

Hibbard hosted Cumberbatch on the family ranch outside of Helena, the Sieben Livestock Company and calls him an “absolutely delightful guy.”

Tickets are $8 adult, $7 senior and $6 matinee.

Advance tickets are available for this preview performance at https://themyrnaloy.com/happenings/the-power-of-the-dog/

For more information, call 443-0287, or visit https://themyrnaloy.com/.

Face masks required. Seating limited.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dune, PG-13

● Ron’s Gone Wrong, PG

● Clifford, the Big Red Dog, PG

● Venom, PG-13

● Ghostbusters; Afterlife, PG-13

● King Richard, PG-13

● Eternals, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● Power of the Dog, R

● Spencer, R

● Passing, PG-13

