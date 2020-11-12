Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

As a child prodigy, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was immediately recognized as an unprecedented musical genius.

In nearly 36 years of life, Mozart composed well over 600 works.

Born into the Age of Enlightenment, the era of the American and French Revolutions, and when liberty and fraternity were the centers of thought, Mozart’s scores exhibit an order, balance and structure associated with the Classical era that was led and fathered by composer Franz Joseph Haydn.

“The Marriage of Figaro” is no exception. From the opening moments of the overture, Mozart establishes this charming and witty work using the Classical structures of melody, dynamic balance and harmony that draw the listener into an engaging story of comedy and intrigue.

When Mozart was newly married to Constance Weber, the couple stayed over in Linz, Austria’s third largest city. There they received a wonderful welcome, and a concert was arranged for Mozart to present his works. Mozart immediately began composing a new work with furious inspiration, and within five days (an incredibly short amount of time even for Mozart), he created his Symphony No. 36.