Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Nov. 11

Music, comedy and storytelling at the Tap Room

Intermission plays ‘90s jams 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Veterans of the Bozeman music scene, Dead Sky, plays a Grateful Dead tribute 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Tap Room.

Missouri musician Chuck Briseno & The Mile 57 Band play country 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

Come try stand-up comedy at Open Mic Comedy, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the Power Room.

Lewis & Clark's began its first Moth-like story slam this week. The Big Sky Story Slam continues, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Power Room. The theme will be “Embarrassing Moments.” For more info on the Story Slam, visit https://lctaproom.com/live_music/big-sky-story-slam/.

For info on all events, visit Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Mozart by Candlelight

Acclaimed Russian pianist Anna Kislitsyna brings Haydn’s graceful and intimate Piano Concerto to life, at the Helena Symphony’s Mozart by Candlelight performance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The orchestra also performs an overture by opera composer Domenico Cimarosa and Mozart’s first symphonic masterpiece – Symphony No. 29.

Tickets for the live performance are $35.

HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana, will be available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page.

There is no charge for streaming, but donations are welcome.

Visit www.helenasymphony.org, for more information, or call the Symphony Box Office 406-442-1860, or visit the Symphony Box Office at the Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Missoula’s Arrowleaf band at The Myrna Loy

Missoula indie pop band Arrowleaf will perform original music from their new album, “Getting By,” at The Myrna Loy, 7:30 Thursday, Nov. 18. This live concert will be filmed for a future episode of The Myrna Soundstage.

Arrowleaf’s lead singer and main songwriter, Sarah Marker, has a knack for writing lyrics that are a little sad or heavy to really upbeat music.

Expect a mix of fun songs as well, intertwined with the thought-provoking ones.

Marker plays keyboard and trumpet and is joined by Amanda Ceaser, harmonies and synthesizer; Brady Schwertfeger, harmonies and bass guitar; Peter Puczkowskyj and Jake Whitecar, both on electric guitar; and Jon Filkins, drums.

Portions of this concert, along with off-stage interviews with musician John Dendy, will be featured on The Myrna Soundstage Presented by AARP Montana in December, and will be available for streaming thereafter.

Tickets for the live concert are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.

Library

Big Read poetry workshop

The Lewis & Clark Library selected “An American Sunrise” by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo for this year’s NEA Big Read event.

This week’s events include:

Poetry Workshop with Melissa Kwasny (Co-Poet Laureate for Montana) 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

Participants will explore forms of figurative language that can add surprise and depth to your writing as well as imaginative play to your daily life.

Also, two book discussion groups with guest facilitators, Nov. 17. For more information, visit https://www.lclibrary.org/.

David Sedaris returns to Helena Civic Center

Humorist David Sedaris returns to the Helena Civic Center, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, sharing his latest works.

Sedaris, one of America’s preeminent humor writers, is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers about the human condition.

Tickets are on sale at www.HelenaCivicCenter.com, 447-8481, and in person at the Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave.

Dance

Queen City Ballet stages ‘The Nutcracker’

One hundred dancers, a growing Christmas tree, dancing snowflakes and lavish costumes promise to delight families as Queen City Ballet Company presents its 20th annual production of the beloved holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Helena Civic Center.

This year’s production will feature two male Queen City Ballet Company members in feature roles. Capital High sophomore, Kaden Pfister, will be dancing the role of The Nutcracker Prince and Helena High senior, Sam Stutz, will dance the role of Russian, Arabian, Rat King and Soldier Doll.

Also, three Helena High seniors dance lead roles: Brooke Woodmansey, as Clara and Lead Mirliton; Elinor Goehring as the Sugarplum Fairy and Snow Queen; and Lizzie Johnson, as the Sugarplum Fairy and Lead Spanish.

Tickets begin at $15 and are now on sale at helenaciviccenter.com or by calling the box office at 447-8481.

Theater

Grandstreet classes

Grandstreet offers youth theater classes Nov. 8 through Jan. 13, 2022.

For details about class dates and times visit theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com or call 406-442-4270. Classes are at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Tuition: $125.

‘Little Women’ comes to Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre presents “Little Women,” Louis May Alcott’s classic story of the March sisters, adapted by playwright Kate Hamill.

The play runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 21.

Performances are Dec. 1 - Dec. 5; Dec. 15 - Dec. 19. Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

For tickets, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): (406) 447-1574

or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Eighth Annual Last Chance New Play Fest

Helena’s Last Chance New Play Fest, now in its eighth year, runs through Nov. 14 and features new projects by Montana writers. Montana Short Cuts, a program of 10-minute plays, focuses on the theme “Anti / Social.”

The fest also features three short independent projects.

And a full-length film made during last year’s lockdown, “How to Poison …” by Ross Peter Nelson, will get an encore showing this coming weekend.

The Fest is at The Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Tickets are $15; and $30 for Fest passes for all performances, available at the door. Discounts for students and seniors.

A list of projects, writers, and actors and a full schedule are at http://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/2021.

Crosstown Play continues

The Crosstown play Clare Boothe Luce’s, “The Women,” runs through this weekend, with shows at 7 p.m. Nov 11-13, at the Capital High School auditorium, 100 Valley Dr.

Tickets ($10 adult, $8 seniors/students) can be purchased at the door or online: https://bit.ly/3nnCnlG.

Carroll College

‘Shrek: The Musical!’ runs through weekend

Carroll College’s “Shrek: The Musical!” runs through Nov. 14, with both in-person shows at the Carroll College FLEX Theatre and with livestream options.

Mask-wearing is required for all audience members. For info visit Carroll College Theatre Facebook page, or www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.

The show will be performed live Nov. 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Livestream tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56863.In-person tickets can be purchased online at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.

Literary fest

Carroll College hosts its annual Literary Festival, through Nov. 12. Sponsored by the Carroll Department of Languages and Literature and organized and run by the Carroll senior English capstone seminar students, this year’s literary festival theme is “Willingness.”

Award-winning writer and Carroll alumnus Tom Harpole ‘88 is the Keystone presenter Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Carroll College’s Trinity Hall Lounge. His recent collection of essays “Regarding Willingness: Chronicles of a Fraught Life” received the 2020 Montana Book Honor Award.

Also, student presentations Thursday and Friday. More info at www.carroll.edu/litfest.

All events are free, and the Helena community is welcome.

History

’Cold War Montana’: book talk and signing with Ken Robison

Home to some of the most powerful nuclear missile systems in the world, Montana played an indispensable role in the war against Communism. Hear about it at a free talk 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts.

Captain Ken Robison (U.S. Navy, Ret.), award-winning author and Cold War Warrior, reveals tales of Montanans who made their mark on this titanic struggle. Info at https://mhs.mt.gov/.

Tales from Montana Tables

“Foodies” Zoe Ann Stoltz, Montana Historical Society reference librarian, and Molly Kruckenberg, MHS director, will share delectable nuggets from Montana’s culinary past in a presentation, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at MHS, 225 N. Roberts.

Humor

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dune, PG-13

● Ron’s Gone Wrong, PG

● Clifford, the Big Red Dog, PG

● Antlers, R

● No Time to Die, PG-13

● The Last Duel, R

● Venom, PG-13

● Addams Family 2, PG

The Myrna Loy

● French Dispatch, R

● Spencer, R

