Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, May 27, 2021

music
Flarefish play Americana at Tap Room
Flarefish, composed of singer-songwriters Brook Price and Ray Trudeau, is a Bozeman-based folk/Americana duo that performs 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave. Info at 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/. Free.
Blake and Kaci Band at Tap Room
Raised in the mountains of Montana and on the Wyoming prairie, Blake and Kaci write and perform music that harkens to their western upbringings.
This acoustic husband and wife duo’s dynamic harmonies and unique covers of foot-stomping country, folk, rock and cowboy songs make them a crowd favorite.
The free concert is 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave. Info at 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/.
Reckless Kelly, Micky & the Motorcars, El Wencho at the civic center
Lewis and Clark Brewery and the Helena Civic Center have partnered to bring three highly acclaimed, high energy bands to Helena -- Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars and El Wencho, June 2, at the Helena Civic Center Auditorium.
Reckless Kelly is a Grammy-winning Americana band founded by brothers Cody and Willy Braun. Joining them is alt-country band Micky & the Motorcars, founded by the Braun younger brothers, Micky and Gary. Also, performing are the powerhouse Montana duo El Wencho playing an eclectic fusion of genres.
Tickets are general admission, $29 advance, $35 at the door, plus a $5 service fee. Tickets available at www.helenaciviccenter.com, 447-8481 or Helena Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., M-F 10-1 & 2-4.
One-woman Bach Festival
Carrie Krause, Musikanten Montana’s Baroque concertmaster, is doing an epic one-woman Bach festival.
She is playing all six of Bach’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin, the “Annapurna” (as she has put it) of the violin repertoire, with concerts, lectures and other, "Carrie Krause Events."
She will begin a series of Bach Roads of Montana concerts at historic churches, with a performance at the Church of the Nazarene in Basin, 1 Basin St., 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
The following day, Krause performs at 3 p.m., May 28, at the Historic Canton Church, 3497 Montana Hwy. 284, Townsend.
There are five more church concerts. For details, visit https://baroquemusicmontana.org/bach-roads-historic-churches-tour/ .
Krause is playing two of Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas at each venue on the tour. These churches all have limited seating, due to COVID.
Donations welcome.
For more info, visit the Baroque Music Montana website. https://baroquemusicmontana.org/
Lavender Country plays two shows in Montana
Legendary gay country music artist and activist Patrick Haggerty of Lavender Country will play two outdoor shows in Montana during Memorial Day Weekend: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, in Butte (Carpenters Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St.) and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 30, in Missoula (Ten Spoon Winery, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr.).
The Butte concert is BYOB and donations are welcome.
The Missoula concert is $5, all ages welcome.
Haggerty’s backing band for these shows are familiar Montana faces: Nate Biehl, Dave Martens, Grace Decker, Jeff Turman, Caroline Keys and Dawn Anderson who are members of a variety of bands -- Cash For Junkers, Best Westerns, LaneSplitters, Patsy Grime, Junior, Broken Valley Roadshow.
While Lavender Country (1973) was little known outside the Pacific Northwest and only released one self-distributed album, they created a genuine cultural milestone; the first openly gay country album.
Sponsored by the original Stonewall activists of the Gay Community Social Services of Seattle, Lavender Country's self-titled release was the brainchild of Haggerty, whose experiences as a gay liberation activist during the Stonewall era shaped him into a tenacious political savant. For background info, visit https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/lavender-country-patrick-haggerty-queer-representation-723466/
Library
Library kicks of Tails & Tales
Although the Lewis & Clark Library will not offer in-person programming this summer, there are numerous fun activities that kick off June 1 and run through July.
This year’s Summer Library Program theme is Tails and Tales, and each week highlights different types of animals. Participants will join in on a summer reading challenge, weekly craft kits, activity booklets, virtual programs and a pet supply drive.
Summer Library Program Weekly Themes:
Week 1, June 1 - 7: Birds; Week 2, June 8 - 14: Reptiles; Week 3, June 15 - 21: Safari Animals; Week 4, June 22 - 28: Rodeo and Farm Animals; Week 5, June 29 - July 5: Patriotic and Montana Animals **No Craft Kits this week**; Week 6, July 6 - 12: Snails and Mollusks; Week 7, July 13 - 19: Marsupials; Week 8, July 20 - 26: Arctic Animals; Week 9, July 27 - 31: Pets.
For more information, visit: https://www.lclibrary.org/391/Summer-Library-Program.
dance
Queen City Ballet: “Return to the Stage,”
Queen City Ballet Company presents “Return to the Stage,” 7 p.m. Wednesday June 9, at the Helena Civic Center.
This one-act, 50-minute ballet is based on the famous ballet Études, set to the beautiful music of Carl Czerny.
Études is an homage to classical ballet training and begins at the barre with traditional ballet exercises and ends with spectacular bravura displays.
Artistic Director Campbell Midgley set the ballet for QCBC dancers and the upper divisions of the QCB Conservatory based on Harold Lander's most famous choreographic work.
This performance is socially distanced, family friendly and will run without an intermission.
Ballet instructor Christopher Bornet makes his first appearance with QCBC as a guest artist. A former company dancer at The New Mexico Ballet Company and at the Ballet Repertory Theatre of New Mexico, he is an MFA Candidate at the University of Arizona.
“This exciting ballet is not often performed and is almost completely unknown outside of large professional companies. It is a glimpse at the demanding training required in classical ballet and shows the artists' progression--and it is set to extraordinary music,” says Midgley.
theater
Grandstreet offers new adult workshop
Register now for “Selling the Song” a June 7 workshop with Lysa Fox, head of Musical Theatre at Western Illinois University. Learn tips on how to act through a song for an audition, performance or just in the shower.
The class meets at Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave. Register online at:
or call the box office at 442-4270. Tuition is $35.
Benefit
Myrna’s Night Out: grab a glass of bubbly and a getaway
Enjoy a three-day winter Snowcoach getaway in Yellowstone National Park and a two-night stay in the Snow Lodge;
Set sail on an America's Cup yacht in San Francisco Bay and stay three nights in the fabulous Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco; or
Take home your very own joyous Richard Swanson “Twist and Shout” sculpture and join him and several of your friends for some studio playtime.
These are just three of the unique 33 auction items you can grab at this year’s Myrna’s Night Out virtual auction, Thursday, June 3, through 9 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Join an intimate-sized gathering for the Myrna’s House Warming party at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, where you can savor a glass of bubbly, some tasty light bites from Savor + Graze and indulge in great company at the live launch party. Tickets for the House Warming are $100 and available at https://themyrnaloy.com/myrnas-night-out-2021/.
“We feel really confident about this party being safe because we have invested in a new air purification system,” says executive director Krys Holmes, “and we know we have good, high quality air for our patrons.”
But you don’t need to be at the launch party to bid.
Registration for the online auction is free. Go to https://themyrnaloy.com/myrnas-night-out-2021/ to view auction items and place bids.
“The Myrna Loy has worked hard to stay strong and creative in this time of COVID, providing films, Myrna Soundstage shows by Montana artists, the Rodney Street project and art exhibits,” says Holmes.
“When the going gets tough, we need the arts to inspire us, and we need to try new things that bring creativity and joy into our lives.”
For more information, call 443-0287, or visit 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com.
history
OGM opens for tours June 1
The Montana Historical Society is resuming tours of the Original Governor’s Mansion and the history museum.
The Original Governor’s Mansion, 304 N. Ewing, reopens June 1, after being shuttered for the past year due to COVID.
Guided tours are Tuesday through Saturday, beginning every hour from noon until 3 p.m. Masks are preferred.
Admission is $4 adults and $1 children. Cash and exact change are preferred.
Tours are limited to groups of 10 or fewer.
The museum, 225 N. Roberts, remains open for self-guided tours. Exhibits include art by Charles M. Russell; the Neither Empty Nor Unknown gallery, exploring Montana at the time of Lewis and Clark; and Montana Homeland, examining how people worked, played, raised families, and built communities.
Guided tours available by reservation. Museum admission $5 for adults, $1 per child, $12 family.
Call 444-4794 for info and to make tour reservations.
History Hikes & Walks
The Montana History Foundation is launching History Hikes & Walks to connect Helena residents and visitors with the city’s landscape and history. The series kicks off Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day.
The two tours include:
Mt. Helena History Hike: This 2-mile guided hike meets at The Base Camp, with a shuttle provided to the trailhead. As you traverse the mountain, you’ll hear stories of the colorful characters and community endeavors that helped shape Helena into the town we see today. History Hike: Mt. Helena is Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Breweries & Brothels History Walk: This 1-mile downtown walk begins at Blackfoot River Brewing Co. Along the way, you'll visit Reeder’s Alley and the historic red-light district. You’ll learn about Helena’s brewing history and hear stories about the madams of Helena’s underworld! History Walk: Breweries & Brothels takes place on Thursday and Fridays at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.mthistory.org. For more information, call Melissa Jensen at 449-3770.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Profile, R
● Godzilla vs Kong, PG-13
● Those Who Wish Me Dead, R
● Wrath of Man, R
● Cruella, PG-13
● A Quiet Place-Part II, PG-13
● Spiral, R
● Raya and the Last Dragon, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Final Account, R
● The Dry, R