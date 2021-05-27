Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, May 27, 2021

“We feel really confident about this party being safe because we have invested in a new air purification system,” says executive director Krys Holmes, “and we know we have good, high quality air for our patrons.”

But you don’t need to be at the launch party to bid.

Registration for the online auction is free. Go to https://themyrnaloy.com/myrnas-night-out-2021/ to view auction items and place bids.

“The Myrna Loy has worked hard to stay strong and creative in this time of COVID, providing films, Myrna Soundstage shows by Montana artists, the Rodney Street project and art exhibits,” says Holmes.

“When the going gets tough, we need the arts to inspire us, and we need to try new things that bring creativity and joy into our lives.”

For more information, call 443-0287, or visit 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com.

OGM opens for tours June 1

The Montana Historical Society is resuming tours of the Original Governor’s Mansion and the history museum.

The Original Governor’s Mansion, 304 N. Ewing, reopens June 1, after being shuttered for the past year due to COVID.