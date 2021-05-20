Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, May 20, 2021

Tickets start at $45 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at the Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., www.helenaciviccenter.com and 447-8481.

Formed in 1967, and fronted by Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO rode the top of the charts with 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.

With bandmates Bruce Hall on bass, keyboardist Neal Doughty, Dave Amato on lead guitar and drummer Bryan Hitt, REO celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2007.

The Teccas at the Tap Room

From the heart of Montana’s Big Sky Country comes Scott and Kayla Tecca, an international award-winning father-daughter duo, playing a variety of new and classic country, classic rock and originals 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave. Info at 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/. Free.

Symphony Under the Stars is back

Totally Awesome 80s! is the theme of this year’s Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars, 8:30 p.m. July 17, on the Carroll College Campus.