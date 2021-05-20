Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, May 20, 2021

music and more
Cowboy Spotlight: The Myrna Loy Soundstage
A night of cowboy music and poetry takes the spotlight at the next Myrna Loy Soundstage, Thursday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.
This unique music showcase, featuring cowboy poet and poetry reciter Randy Rieman, of Choteau, and brother-and-sister Western music duo, Brigid and Johnny Reedy, of Twin Bridges, is presented by The Myrna Loy and AARP Montana.
All three performers have earned acclaim at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, the premier event celebrating cowboy culture.
Their poetry and music performances were recently filmed at The Myrna Loy and will be streamed before a limited-size watch party in The Myrna Loy auditorium or watch them online at themyrnaloy.com.
Tickets for the Myrna watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
The streaming performance at themyrnaloy.com is free, but donations are welcome.
music
Reckless Kelly, Micky & the Motorcars, El Wencho
Lewis and Clark Brewery and the Helena Civic Center have partnered to bring three highly acclaimed, high energy bands to Helena -- Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars and El Wencho, June 2, at the Helena Civic Center Auditorium.
Reckless Kelly is a Grammy-winning Americana band founded by brothers Cody and Willy Braun. Joining them is alt-country band Micky & the Motorcars, founded by the Braun younger brothers, Micky and Gary. Also, performing are the powerhouse Montana duo El Wencho playing an eclectic fusion of genres.
Tickets are general admission, $29 advance, $35 at the door, plus a $5 service fee. Tickets available at www.helenaciviccenter.com, 447-8481 or Helena Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., M-F 10-1 & 2-4.
Old Time Fiddlers in Townsend
The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will bring their unique music to the Fish Tale Bar in uptown Townsend, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 23. The program is free and open to the public.
Any fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam.
Dancing is encouraged, and everybody’s welcome to come and experience some great old time fiddle music.
The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more info call Dave at 406-685-3481.
REO Speedwagon tickets on sale
The Helena Civic Center has teamed up with Pepper Entertainment to bring REO Speedwagon to Helena 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Tickets start at $45 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at the Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., www.helenaciviccenter.com and 447-8481.
Formed in 1967, and fronted by Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO rode the top of the charts with 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.
With bandmates Bruce Hall on bass, keyboardist Neal Doughty, Dave Amato on lead guitar and drummer Bryan Hitt, REO celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2007.
The Teccas at the Tap Room
From the heart of Montana’s Big Sky Country comes Scott and Kayla Tecca, an international award-winning father-daughter duo, playing a variety of new and classic country, classic rock and originals 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave. Info at 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/. Free.
Symphony Under the Stars is back
Totally Awesome 80s! is the theme of this year’s Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars, 8:30 p.m. July 17, on the Carroll College Campus.
The concert is free, but limited reserved seating is available for $35, going on sale June 1.
The 17th annual concert will feature the Helena Symphony Orchestra, complete with rock band and backup singers, and will showcase the top hits of iconic ‘80s musical acts including Sting, U2, Devo, Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, the B-52s, and many, many others.
Specific details regarding seating, parking and other production information can be found at the Symphony Under the Stars Facebook page. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities, or with general questions can contact the Helena Symphony office at 442-1860.
art
Bray Spring Sale through May 22
Shop the Archie Bray Foundation Spring Sale online. The Spring Sale runs through May 22 and features the work of current and past resident artists and includes a variety of ceramic vases, planters and functional pottery as well as sculpture, jewelry, 2D work and items made from original textiles.
New work is added weekly.
Gallery open by appointment for in-person shopping, 2915 Country Club Ave.
Proceeds benefit the Bray resident artist program.
For more information and to purchase, visit www.archiebray.org, call 443-3502 ext. 118. Currently open by appointment only.
Art and outdoors
Katherine Parsons and colleagues offer a unique survival and leadership workshop combining mindfulness training.
Primal U is a six-day workshop taking place June 14-19, in the Big Belt Mountains near Helena. Experience hands-on instruction with experts in wilderness first aid, leadership, survival techniques, and mindfulness training. The course is the brainchild of Rob Mullins, Kate Parsons and Adam Mayfield.
Parsons, a Montana native, is an artist, educator, and co-founder of the virtual reality studio FLOAT and is an assistant professor of Digital Arts at Pepperdine University in Malibu.
Learn shelter-construction, cordage, foraging, navigation, basic food preservation techniques and more from top professionals in the field.
DiSC Leadership assessment and facilitation included; instruction in mindfulness techniques and breath work; wilderness first aid certification offered; and discover how the arts can facilitate knowledge of the natural environment.
For more info, visit kateparsons.art and float.land or email
dance
Premiere Dance: Memorable musicals
Premiere Dance Company will be back on stage presenting Premiere Off Broadway at the Helena Civic Center with two performances: 7 p.m. Friday, May 21; and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Premiere Dance Company offers an evening of dance set to music from some of the most-loved musicals that have hit the Broadway stage. Original choreography combined with the clever and creative choreography of Artistic Director Charlene White.
Premiere members showcase the versatility of their talent in pieces set to music from musicals including “Phantom of the Opera”, “Dancin',” “Hair,” “Chicago,” “Wicked,” “Hairspray,” “Rent,” “Sound of Music” and “West Side Story.”
The evening will conclude with “One” from “A Chorus Line,” featuring 20 dancers and a famous Rockette-style kick line.
Tickets are available at the Helena Civic Center box office 447-8481 and at helenaciviccenter.com
Tickets (include service fees): $28 box seats; $20 reserved adult; $15 reserved student, seniors, and children; $10 general admission.
benefit
‘A Night in Hollywood’ at Montana Ting
“A Night in Hollywood” will capture the human experience through the music of films, at the Helena Symphony’s annual benefit concert at Montana Ting, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
From the whimsical “Mary Poppins” to the heart wrenching “Schindler’s List,” “A Night in Hollywood,” presents an unforgettable evening of music at the private estate of German actors Nick Wilder and Christine Mayn.
Guests will be greeted with exquisite catered food, a cash bar and an incredible sunset that overlooks Helena from above Hauser Lake.
To cap off this unforgettable evening, a private concert captures the fantasy and escape of “A Night in Hollywood” and features some of the greatest sounds from movie soundtracks performed by the Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale.
Tickets for this special limited-seating event are $150 each and are available at the Symphony Box Office, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, or by calling 442-1860 or online at helenasymphony.org.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
• Profile, R
• Godzilla vs Kong, PG-13
• Those Who Wish Me Dead, R
• Wrath of Man, R
• Scoob, PG
• Spiral, R
• Raya and the Last Dragon, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
• Four Good Days, R