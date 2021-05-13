Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, May 13, 2021

music and more
Celebrating cowboys through poetry and song
Episode Eight of The Myrna Loy Soundstage showcases the talents of acclaimed cowboy poet and poetry reciter Randy Rieman, of Choteau, and brother-and-sister Western duo, Brigid and Johnny Reedy, of Twin Bridges. It launches on the Myrna Loy YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20.
All three have earned acclaim at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, the premier event celebrating cowboy culture.
Their poetry and music performances were recently filmed at The Myrna Loy and will be streamed before a limited-size watch party in The Myrna Loy auditorium or watch them online at themyrnaloy.com.
Rieman, an expert horseman and trainer, was born with a passion for all things cowboy, immersing himself in horse, cowboy and cattle culture after college. Along the way he fell in love with cowboy poetry. For over 35 years, he’s recited poems at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering and has presented cowboy poetry all over the world.
In 1995, Rieman was chosen as part of a team of western poets and reciters to do a 15-city tour of cowboy poetry in England and Wales as part of the U.K.’s “Year of Literature.”
For Soundstage, he shares a mix of classic Western cowboy poetry, as well as poems from the Australian Bush, contemporary cowboy poetry and a few of his original works.
“My real passion has been keeping alive the great pieces by the foundation writers who are no longer with us,” he said, particularly those who wrote from the turn of the last century to about the 1950s.
Twenty-year-old Brigid Reedy and her 15-year-old brother Johnny, will be sharing a mix of music they love -- from traditional cowboy tunes, to jazzier songs and Western swing, accompanying themselves on guitar and fiddle.
Brigid loves to perform and has been singing on stages across the West since she was 3.
“We love good music,” she said, and that’s their guiding principle when they indulge their diverse and eclectic tastes.
“We really search for interesting and unusual music from different eras and genres. The important thing is that it speaks to us.
“All of our art... it’s Western and it’s Montana.”
Audience members just might hear, “I Can’t Dance Got Ants in My Pants,” a jazzier number that’s become a Western swing tune.
Or perhaps, “Tiger Rag,” another jazz/Western swing number, as well as some Brigid originals.
Tickets for the Myrna watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
The streaming performance at themyrnaloy.com is free, but donations are welcome.
Music
The Steel Woods bring Southern rock to civic center
Helena Civic Center and Lewis & Clark Brewery team up to bring The Steel Woods to Helena Friday, June 18.
The Nashville-based band is a musical force both in the studio and live.
Founding member Alabama-born Wes Bayliss played harmonica from the age of 8, eventually teaching himself piano, bass and drums. Jason “Rowdy” Cope turned his love of Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix into a career as a session guitarist/songwriter and producer.
The two met in Nashville playing a gig, and a band was born.
They were later joined by current bassist Johnny Stanton.
Part hard-edged Southern rock, part Americana roots country folk, the band also blends in bluegrass, R&B, blues, gospel, soul and heavy metal.
The Steel Woods have toured with fellow Southern rockers Cody Johnson, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers and Blackberry Smoke as well as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Miranda Lambert, performing in Europe last year.
Rolling Stone said The Steel Woods repurposed their cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accent” into a “roaring... Southern rock power ballad,” while Saving Country Music wrote, “Though there is not a shortage of Southern rock bands, few have the edge and darkness The Steel Woods bring to the table."
Helena native Matt Strachan has been a part of music scenes around the country for the last 15 years and is known in Helena for his high-energy country-rock performances.
His current project, Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls, will open the concert.
Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door, plus a $5 service fee.
Purchase online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, or call 447-8481,
or visit the civic center box office, 340 Neill Ave., M-F 10-1 and 2-4.
CatSkills play classic rock at the Tap Room
Helena trio CatSkills, with Bruce Craig on guitar; Ron White, drums; and Ken Nelson, keyboard, perform a night of classic rock and country 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave. More information at 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/. Admission is free.
The Justin Case Band back at the Tap Room
The Justin Case Band covers tunes by the Allman Brothers, Three Dog Night, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam and more Saturday, May 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Musicians are Mike Killeen on guitar; Luke Michelson, bass; and Jeremy Slead, drums. Admission is free. Call 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/.
art
Bray Spring Sale adds new art
Shop the Archie Bray Foundation Spring Sale online. The Spring Sale runs through May 22 and features the work of current and past resident artists. It includes a variety of ceramic vases, planters and functional pottery as well as sculpture, jewelry, 2D work and items made from original textiles.
New work is added weekly.
Gallery open by appointment for in-person shopping, 2915 Country Club Ave.
Work shipped internationally, and local pick-up available.
Proceeds benefit the Bray resident artist program.
For more information and to purchase, visit www.archiebray.org, call 443-3502 ext. 118. Currently open by appointment only.
’Art With a Purpose’ featured at Queen City Framing
Friends and artists, May Manion and Gwen Hageman paint memorable Helena area landscapes in oil and watercolor.
Their show "Art With A Purpose" is featured this month at Queen City Framing and Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave., in the Lundy Center.
Manion and Hageman want to do more than create paintings for enjoyment, they want to make a difference in the world.
Both of them long to free youth who are trapped by sex-trafficking and found that desire is an inspiring reason to create art. They donate all of their profits to organizations who battle sex-trafficking. Visit artwithapurpose.org for more information.
“All my life I have created art using pencils, watercolors, pastels and oils. When I create, I try to portray images that take my breath away. I hope my local scenes from the Helena area will do the same for you,” writes Hageman.
“It has become clear…whether I create art that’s figurative or landscape, my work is driven by a heart of compassion for people,” says Manion.
Hours are 10-6 Monday through Friday and 10-4 on Saturday, or visit qcframingandart.com, 442-2760.
Spring Window Art Walk is back
Stroll through the Downtown Friday, May 14, and take in this year’s Spring Window Art Walk, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This year’s theme is Adventure Safely, and the event is an opportunity to showcase both local artists and downtown business.
The participating businesses and their artists are:
Arcade Building (Janelle DeBray); Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (Janelle DeBray); Birds and Beasleys (Ann Patterson Bishop); Boxwoods; Ganja Goddess (Karry Hesla); Great Northern Carousel (Carly Wilson); Helena Family Dentistry (Lindsey Hicks); Hub Coffee (Diane Manning); Lasso the Moon Toys (Savanna Barrett); Narrate Church (Alissa Heaton); The Painted Pot; PanHandler Plus; Proof Marketing (Malena Aberra); and Ridgeline Family Health (Jodi Bilyeu).
Holter: Art Heals works featured
Celebrate the healing power of art and Mental Health Awareness month at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St.
Throughout the month of May, the Holter will be featuring work created by patients from St. Peter’s Behavioral Health Unit, through June 6.
This year-long project culminates in an exhibition of work created by geriatric patients and adult patients who have participated in weekly art classes led by Holter Museum education staff in the hospital’s BHU.
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. Visit www.holtermuseum.org.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Profile, R
● Godzilla vs Kong, PG-13
● Those Who Wish Me Dead, R
● Wrath of Man, R
● Triumph, PG-13
● Demon-Slayer, R
● Spiral, R
● Raya and the Last Dragon, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Four Good Days, R
● Limbo, R