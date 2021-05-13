Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, May 13, 2021

“My real passion has been keeping alive the great pieces by the foundation writers who are no longer with us,” he said, particularly those who wrote from the turn of the last century to about the 1950s.

Twenty-year-old Brigid Reedy and her 15-year-old brother Johnny, will be sharing a mix of music they love -- from traditional cowboy tunes, to jazzier songs and Western swing, accompanying themselves on guitar and fiddle.

Brigid loves to perform and has been singing on stages across the West since she was 3.

“We love good music,” she said, and that’s their guiding principle when they indulge their diverse and eclectic tastes.

“We really search for interesting and unusual music from different eras and genres. The important thing is that it speaks to us.

“All of our art... it’s Western and it’s Montana.”

Audience members just might hear, “I Can’t Dance Got Ants in My Pants,” a jazzier number that’s become a Western swing tune.

Or perhaps, “Tiger Rag,” another jazz/Western swing number, as well as some Brigid originals.