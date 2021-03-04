Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, March 4, 2021

art
Queen City Framing features artist Janelle DeBray
Helena artist Janelle DeBray incorporates bright colors and uses unique tools to bring to life the abstract nature of watercolors.
She is the March Featured Artist at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center.
“Water is an active element of life; it flows together and breaks apart,” said DeBray in her artist statement. “The dance between pigment and water entices me during the creation process. Water, it's grounded and yet so wild. Although beautiful, it's less about the paint and more about the water.”
A large part of DeBray’s mission is facilitating and inspiring avenues of artistic expression for herself, the community and the world at large.
“I fiercely believe the arts and a strong community can create positive changes within people and bring magic to the world we live in,” she said.
She is showing her whimsical watercolor paintings during the month of March at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave., from 10-6 Monday through Friday and from 10-4 on Saturdays.
The show is also on their website at www.qcframingandart.com.
Author Simon Winchester to hold library talk
Lewis & Clark Library Presents a Fireside Chat with Simon Winchester and Jim Robbins 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on Zoom.
Best-selling author Winchester will talk about his new book, “Land,” with New York Times journalist Jim Robbins.
Register in advance for this webinar at https://tinyurl.com/p6r0exc8 for a confirmation email and link for the webinar.
“Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World” examines in depth how people acquire land, steward it, and why they fight over it. Finally, it also talks about ways to share it.
Robbins is a veteran journalist based in Helena, who has written for the New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler, and numerous other publications. His latest book is “The Wonder of Birds: What they Tell Us about the World, Ourselves and a Better Future.”
El Wencho w/ Tizer Sun at the Taproom
El Wencho w/ Tizer Sun perform 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Lewis & Clark Taproom. Although the show is sold out, it will be live streamed free.
El Wencho is a powerhouse duo with a big sound that relates the Montana lifestyle through immersive lyrics, catchy melodies and driving rhythms.
Formed in 2019 by vocalist Victoria Hale and multi-instrumentalist Paul Brantley, Tizer Sun is an American pop rock band with strong country and classic rock influences.
To link to the show, visit www.twitch.tv/landctaproom.
Dial a Sing-A-Long
Do you love to sing? Have you been missing music, and the chance to sing with friends and family? If you said “yes,” then the Helena Xpress Singers’ Dial a Sing-A-Long may be for you.
Several members of the Xpress Singers are offering times when they will be available to sing with individuals or groups of people in a telephone Sing-A-Long of familiar old songs that everyone is sure to know and love.
Song leaders will be available on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 3 to 3:30.
To reserve a 15-minute sing-a-long, call the Xpress Singers’ message phone at (406) 404-8100. Leave your name, phone number, and preferred time for your sing-a-long. For more information, visit HelenaXpressSingers.org.
Golden Globe winners showing at the Myrna
Two big Golden Globe winners and likely Oscar contenders will continue showing at The Myrna Loy through March 18.
“Nomadland,” directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, won Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director awards at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.
“Minari,” written and directed by American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, won the Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language Award.
The Myrna Loy is located at 15 N. Ewing, https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 443-0287 for details.
Tickets for evening shows at 7 and 7:20 are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/students and $6 for matinees, which are 2 and 2:20 p.m. Saturday. No shows on Sunday.
All patrons and staff are required to wear a mask.
Seating is limited to allow for social distancing.
Virtual Pink 2021 a success
Organizers of this year’s Florence Crittenton virtual benefit, Pink 2021, say the Feb. 13 event was a success.
Supporters purchased 480 Valentine’s night meals in, and the event raised $181,382 from corporate sponsorships, party box purchases and financial donations.
These funds will be used to support Florence Crittenton’s life-changing programs that offer healing, education and support to young families.
All proceeds of Paint the Town Pink will directly benefit the young families served through Florence Crittenton’s programs, including residential and community-based services.
The $181,382 generated represents approximately 25% of the agency’s annual fundraising goal.
Major sponsors included: Montana Radio Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Placer Motors, First Interstate Bank and Edge Marketing & Design.
For more information, go to www.florencecrittenton.org.
