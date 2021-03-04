Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, March 4, 2021

art

Queen City Framing features artist Janelle DeBray

Helena artist Janelle DeBray incorporates bright colors and uses unique tools to bring to life the abstract nature of watercolors.

She is the March Featured Artist at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center.

“Water is an active element of life; it flows together and breaks apart,” said DeBray in her artist statement. “The dance between pigment and water entices me during the creation process. Water, it's grounded and yet so wild. Although beautiful, it's less about the paint and more about the water.”

A large part of DeBray’s mission is facilitating and inspiring avenues of artistic expression for herself, the community and the world at large.

“I fiercely believe the arts and a strong community can create positive changes within people and bring magic to the world we live in,” she said.

She is showing her whimsical watercolor paintings during the month of March at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave., from 10-6 Monday through Friday and from 10-4 on Saturdays.