Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, March 25, 2021

Extension of Quilt National ‘19 exhibition at The Holter Museum

The Holter Museum of Art and The Sewing Palace have partnered to extend Quilt National ’19, offered by the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio.

Quilt National ‘19 will now be on view through May 2, rather than the original date of April 8.

Stop by the Holter Museum to pick up a stamped Quilt National ’19 show-card for 20% off of your purchase at The Sewing Palace.

"Quilt National '19 portrays much more than fabric,” says Jason Burnett of The Sewing Palace. “They are stories, memories, reflections, perspectives that each and every one of us can relate to or learn from. Every quilt is stitched together with patience and purpose. We understand the work that goes behind every stitch and we hope that many more get to see this wonderful exhibit.”

Quilt National ’19 is a national juried exhibition intended to demonstrate the transformations taking place in the world of quilting.

Its purpose was then, and still is, to carry the definition of quilting far beyond its traditional parameters and to promote quilt making as what it always has been -- an art form.