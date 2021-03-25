Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, March 25, 2021

art
Extension of Quilt National ‘19 exhibition at The Holter Museum
The Holter Museum of Art and The Sewing Palace have partnered to extend Quilt National ’19, offered by the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio.
Quilt National ‘19 will now be on view through May 2, rather than the original date of April 8.
Stop by the Holter Museum to pick up a stamped Quilt National ’19 show-card for 20% off of your purchase at The Sewing Palace.
"Quilt National '19 portrays much more than fabric,” says Jason Burnett of The Sewing Palace. “They are stories, memories, reflections, perspectives that each and every one of us can relate to or learn from. Every quilt is stitched together with patience and purpose. We understand the work that goes behind every stitch and we hope that many more get to see this wonderful exhibit.”
Quilt National ’19 is a national juried exhibition intended to demonstrate the transformations taking place in the world of quilting.
Its purpose was then, and still is, to carry the definition of quilting far beyond its traditional parameters and to promote quilt making as what it always has been -- an art form.
Holter hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 - 5:30 and Sunday noon - 4.
The Holter Museum of Art is located at 12 E Lawrence St., 442-6400, https://holtermuseum.org/contact; and The Sewing Palace is at 124 E Lyndale Ave.
music
Grammy-nominated Matthew West performs at civic center
Five-time Grammy-nominated star Matthew West will perform two socially distanced shows Monday, March 29, at the Helena Civic Center.
Shows are at 5:30 and 7:45 p.m.
West is a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year recipient and has RIAA Gold certified and RIAA Platinum certified singles.
He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a K-LOVE Fan Award and was named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year.
In addition to his own recording career, he has more than 130 songwriting credits, including cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Mandisa, Danny Gokey and others, along with back-to-back No. 1 songs by Casting Crowns including their single, "Nobody," which features West.
He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2019 for Casting Crowns' song, "Only Jesus," as a songwriter.
West also co-wrote Jeremy Camp's multi-week No. 1 song, "Keep Me in The Moment."
Earlier this year, he released his new studio album, “Brand New,” which already produced the multiple-week No. 1 single, "The God Who Stays."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, West has continued to host his weekly “Quarantine Quiet Time” from his home studio with his family, and he released two new songs that went viral: “Quarantine Life” and “Take Heart."
In August 2020, he launched his official podcast, "The Matthew West Podcast."
West has also written five books to date: “Give This Christmas Away,” “The Story of Your Life,” “Forgiveness,” “Today Is Day One” and “Hello, My Name Is.”
Tickets can be purchased: Online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, by calling 406-447-8481 or in person at the Helena Civic Center Box Office M-F 10-1 & 2-4, 340 Neill Ave.
Community
Free Beer Bingo -- to aid nonprofits
Lewis & Clark Taproom offers free Beer Bingo every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Everyone gets one packet of Bingo cards just for showing, so participation is free.
There are five rounds, with prizes at each round, with special prizes for special bingo rounds.
Regular bingo rounds are just the classic five in a row any direction. Special bingos are games like four corners, plus sign, the border, and a wide variety of others.
The winner of a Bingo round also gets a chance to roll for a 2, or snake eyes, to win a bigger prize.
Prizes include free beer, random swag and merchandise from the gift shop.
The non-profit fundraiser aspect of Bingo is participants can make a $3 donation for an extra packet of cards, thus increasing their odds of winning games.
100% of the funds from the cards goes to the chosen non-profit.
Kids
ExplorationWorks reopens April 17
After temporarily closing its doors on March 13, 2020, due to the pandemic, ExplorationWorks reopens to the public on Saturday, April 17.
Special members-only preview weekends are April 3-4 and April 10-11.
At this time, ExplorationWorks will be operating weekends only with a limited capacity while enacting safety measures including requiring online reservations, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and requiring masks for all visitors ages 3 and up.
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit explorationworks.org.
In its efforts to promote a love for science, ExplorationWorks offers hands-on exhibits, programs, workshops, classes and camps for kids, youths, families, seniors, as well as school and community groups.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- Nobody, R
- Tom & Jerry, PG
- The Courier, PG-13
- Chaos Walking, PG-13
- The Croods: A New Age, PG
- The Marksman, PG-13
- Boogie, R
- Minari, PG-13
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Minari, PG-13 (final night is Thursday, March 25)
- Days of the Bagnold Summer (not rated)
- Six Minutes to Midnight, PG-13