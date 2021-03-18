Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, March 18, 2021

theater

Grandstreet Virtual Gala

The signature event of Grandstreet’s season is back online.

Join Grandstreet 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, for its Virtual Gala as it celebrates its Brighter Days Ahead! Season Launch.

During the Gala, Grandstreet will announce its top-secret lineup of shows with preview performances.

Only the Gala Lite ticket for $10 is available at this time. It gives you access to the virtual event only. (It is available for purchase at GrandstreetTheatre.com until the night of the Gala).

Tickets give access to two websites, including the livestream link for the season announcement, teasers from upcoming shows, and special guest Broadway performers!

Ticket holders also receive access to accelevents.com for silent auctions, donation opportunities and an exclusive opportunity to buy discounted season passes.

Season passes for members and gala attendees will be the lowest priced season passes for the ‘20-’21 season, ranging from $150 to $295, plus a Flex Pass option for selected plays.