Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, March 18, 2021

music
Hard Hugs featured on next Soundstage
Check out one of Helena’s new bands, Hard Hugs, playing its distinctive synth-punk-disco dance tunes on the next Myrna Soundstage, presented by AARP, Thursday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.
This is Episode 6 of the high-quality monthly music series focusing on Montana musicians playing original music, with interviews by Soundstage host, singer/songwriter John Dendy.
Band members Lenny Eckhardt (synths, guitar, vocals), Regan Clancy (vocals, bass), Jon Anderson (drums, vocals) and Joshua Loveland (synths, percussion, vocals) create a lush, driving sound that makes you want to move.
“This is not your typical Montana Americana kind of band. What they’re doing is rare in Montana -- in this decade,” says Dendy.
All the Soundstage episodes are filmed in advance and debut on screen before a limited-size audience at The Myrna Loy, while the show is simultaneously streamed into your living room for a stay-at-home date night.
Viewers can link to the streaming performances at themyrnaloy.com. While streaming is free, donations and "no-show" tickets are welcome. Tickets for the big-screen watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
Myrna brings Irish band Dervish to your living room
The Myrna Loy is bringing the iconic Irish band, Dervish, right to your living room, beginning March 17.
Winners of the BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, Dervish and The Myrna Loy offer this never-before-released streaming concert from the UK’s premier celebration of Celtic music, the January 2020 Celtic Connections music festival in Glasgow, Scotland.
It also features bluegrass icons Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck, Irish singer songwriter Brian Kennedy, Scottish songstress Heidi Talbot and American folk musician Peggy Seeger.
Dervish was going to perform last March at The Myrna Loy when COVID-19 hit. The band has rescheduled its show at The Myrna Loy in March 2022.
In the meantime, they've offered The Myrna Loy this special online event.
Streaming tickets are $10 and available at www.themyrnaloy.com and at the box office.
No phone orders, please. A link to the concert will be emailed to ticket-buyers on or before March 17, and will be available for viewing St. Patrick’s Day and for three additional months. (Providing an accurate email address is essential.)
Clarinetist Ricardo Morales performs with Helena Symphony
Acclaimed clarinetist Ricardo Morales performs Copland’s lyrical and jazz-influenced Clarinet Concerto 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
The concert will be live streamed on YouTube as part of the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana.
The symphony will also perform Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony.
Watch the live streamed concert at YouTube.com/helenasymphony or by following links on the symphony's home page or Facebook page.
There is no charge for streaming the concert, but there will be an option available online to make a donation to the Helena Symphony.
library
Best-selling author Simon Winchester to hold virtual webinar at library
Lewis & Clark Library Presents: A Fireside Chat with Simon Winchester and Jim Robbins 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on Zoom.
Winchester will talk about his new book, “Land,” with New York Times journalist Jim Robbins.
Register in advance for this webinar at https://tinyurl.com/p6r0exc8 for a confirmation email and link for the webinar.
“Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World” examines in depth how people acquire land, steward it, and why they fight over it. Finally, it also talks about ways to share it.
theater
Grandstreet Virtual Gala
The signature event of Grandstreet’s season is back online.
Join Grandstreet 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, for its Virtual Gala as it celebrates its Brighter Days Ahead! Season Launch.
During the Gala, Grandstreet will announce its top-secret lineup of shows with preview performances.
Only the Gala Lite ticket for $10 is available at this time. It gives you access to the virtual event only. (It is available for purchase at GrandstreetTheatre.com until the night of the Gala).
Tickets give access to two websites, including the livestream link for the season announcement, teasers from upcoming shows, and special guest Broadway performers!
Ticket holders also receive access to accelevents.com for silent auctions, donation opportunities and an exclusive opportunity to buy discounted season passes.
Season passes for members and gala attendees will be the lowest priced season passes for the ‘20-’21 season, ranging from $150 to $295, plus a Flex Pass option for selected plays.
Buying a pass at the gala gives the attendee an additional chance to win Grandstreet’s epic door prize -- any ticket, to any show, anywhere, anytime in the next three years -- up to $3,500 value of tickets, travel and lodging.
Gala guest performers include: DeAundre Woods, who is currently performing in the "And Peggy” company of Hamilton: The Musical; Alex Hairston, who has performed in “Motown the Musical”; Justin Reynolds, known for his role as Smokey Robinson in “Motown”; and JJ Neimann, who has appeared at Grandstreet and has over 500,000 TikTok followers.
Grandstreet Theatre School starts new classes
Grandstreet Theatre School announces new online, in-person and adult theatre education classes, classes during the school day and after school.
Registration is now open for Theatre School Classes - Session 4.
Class dates are March 22-May 20 and are offered at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Register online at: https://tickets.grandstreettheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login&venue=2.
Or call box office 406-442-4270 to sign up over the phone. Tuition is $125.
Youth Classes
In-person classes
Mondays
High School: 3:45-5:30
Grades 7 & 8: 3:45-5:30
Wednesdays
Grades K-2: 3:45-5:15
5 & 6: 3:45-5:30
Thursdays
Grades 7 & 8: 3:45-5:30
Online Theatre school
Tuesdays
Grades 3-5: 3:45-5:00
Thursdays
6-9: 3:30-4:45
Grandstreet Theatre School offers weekly classes in Acting, Movement, Creative Drama, Musical Theatre, Technical Theatre, production and more. For more information visit theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com or call the office at 442-4270.
Carroll performs ‘Midsummer Night's Dream’
Carroll College Theatre artists perform William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” from March 11-21.
One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, it portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens; and Hippolyta, former Queen of the Amazons.
Mask wearing and social distancing required. A customized livestream is also available.
Cameras will follow the characters, providing a multi-camera, immersive experience for those at home.
More information at https://www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.
Shows are March 19, 20 at 7:30, and March 21 at 2:30 p.m. in the Flex Theatre, lower level of the Campus Center.
An additional livestream only performance is March 18 at 7:30.
Livestream Tickets available at www.cctbookticks.com -- $13 for an individual, $26 for a group stream pass, and $5 or $10 for those with current Carroll College ID. There is a $1 technology fee added to each ticket.
In person tickets can be purchased at: https://secure.touchnet.net/C23359_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=121&SINGLESTORE=true.
Audience limit is 20. Tickets sold at the door 60 minutes before the performance, but advance online purchase is recommended.
In-person tickets, $5 for those with Carroll ID and those under 13; $10 for students from other schools and seniors; $15, general admission.
For more information, contact: kshire@carroll.edu.
Kids
ExplorationWorks reopens April 17
After temporarily closing its doors on March 13, 2020, due to the pandemic, ExplorationWorks reopens to the public on Saturday, April 17.
Special members-only preview weekends are April 3-4 and April 10-11.
At this time, ExplorationWorks will be operating weekends only with a limited capacity while enacting safety measures including requiring online reservations, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and requiring masks for all visitors ages 3 and up.
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit explorationworks.org.
In its efforts to promote a love for science, ExplorationWorks offers hands-on exhibits, programs, workshops, classes, and camps for kids, youths, families, seniors, as well as school and community groups.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
● Chaos Walking, PG-13
● The Marksman, PG-13
● The Courier, PG-13
● The Croods: A New Age, PG
● Wonder Woman, 1984, PG-13
● Tom & Jerry, PG
● Boogie, R
● Long Weekend, R
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com