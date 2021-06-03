Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 3, 2021

art
‘Home’ opens at 1+1=1 Gallery
1+1=1 Gallery’s new exhibit, “Home,” opens Saturday, June 5, at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, with an open house, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gallery Talk and Exhibit Tour are 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 12.
The show features the works of nine local and regional artists ranging in media from watercolor and oil paintings to ceramic and found-object sculptures of all sizes and price ranges.
All the works are original, thoughtfully created and seek to inspire the sense of home in all who come to explore the exhibit.
The show runs through July 10.
For online viewing and purchasing, visit: https://1plus1is1.com/gallery.
Spring hours: Wednesday - Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, see https://1plus1is1.com/exhibits/upcoming-exhibits-at-111-gallery/home-group-exhibit/ or call 431-9931.
“It’s Goodnight, Not Goodbye”: Archie Bray show
The Archie Bray Foundation’s Exiting Fellowship Artists Exhibition opens at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence, Thursday, June 3, and runs through July 28.
The exhibition will feature the 2020–21 Bray Fellowship Artists in Residence: Jason Bige Burnett, Raven Halfmoon, Chase Travaille and Nick Weddell.
With the health and safety of the community in mind, there will not be an opening reception, however, the Holter will be open regular business hours.
The work will also be available online at archiebraygallery.org, beginning June 7.
Holter hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Free admission, donations welcome. Visit www.holtermuseum.org.
benefits
Join friends, join bidding at Myrna’s Night Out
Take sail on San Francisco Bay on an American Cup yacht and enjoy three memorable days and nights in San Francisco.
Wow your friends with your home-cooked gourmet meal after a class with the Benny’s Bistro chef.
Take home your very own joyous Richard Swanson “Twist and Shout” sculpture, plus a chance for you and friends to indulge in some Swanson studio playtime.
These are just a few of the 33 adventures, activities, and treasures you can bid on and win at this year’s Myrna’s Night Out virtual auction, Thursday, June 3, through 9 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
The auction supports all The Myrna Loy's activities, including its robust arts education program, the Rodney Street Is project, the Myrna's Grants to Artists program, and the diverse films and performances the arts and culture center presents during the year.
Registration for the online auction is free. Go to https://themyrnaloy.com/myrnas-night-out-2021/ to view the auction items and place your winning bid.
Watch the live launch party 7 p.m. Thursday, which includes a sneak peek at highlights of the upcoming season, plus artists sharing why The Myrna Loy is so special to them.
For more information, call 443-0287, or visit 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com.
HAT Box Gift Shop Sale plus Theatre Tours
The Montana Playwrights Network offers theater tours and a chance to browse the gift shop at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
The HAT Box has a large collection of unique crafts, antiques, clothing and collectibles for sale as part of a fundraiser supporting the Helena Avenue Theatre, home of the Montana Playwrights Network.
The theatre seats 80, with lobby, dressing rooms, and green room, and is available to the community for hosting private and public events.
In addition to handmade gifts, items range from crystal goblets to original art pieces and more. According to CDC guidelines, masks are recommended for the unvaccinated.
MPN offers training in creative writing and the performing arts, and facilitates sharing stories in live performance and radio. For more information, go to www.montanaplaywrights.org.
theater
Play Fest issues call for new plays
Experimental Theatre Cooperative is calling for new performance project proposals.
Accepted projects will be presented Nov. 5-14, at the 8th Annual Last Chance New Play Fest.
The Play Fest is a cooperative venture providing an opportunity for creative artists to develop, share and celebrate their work in front of an audience, perhaps as a springboard to greater ventures.
Projects may include performances of anything from monologues, 10-minute plays, one-acts, and full-length comedies and dramas to puppetry, improv, clowning, or whatever your special magic is.
Scripted material must be Montana-related or been written by a Montana author.
Proposals are due Aug. 15.
Festival organizers will provide the performance venue, minimal lights and sound, and include your project in advertising and marketing.
Email playsnow@heartlandplays.com to request a proposal form.
Actors, directors, stage managers, production assistants or volunteers of any kind are welcome, email experimental.theatre.coop@gmail.com.
The festival also welcomes 10-minute play scripts for Montana Short Cuts.
’Stinky Cheese Man’ at Grandstreet
Grandstreet Theatre presents “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales”
June 4 through 13 at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Though the characters may be familiar, favorite storybook fables are uproariously derailed in this adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith's quintessential children's book of fractured fairy tales.
Everything from "Chicken Little" to "The Gingerbread Man" gets a complete makeover. Fun music and witty narration accompany the likes of ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies and enough stinky cheese to go around.
Directed by Martha Sprague, this hilarious production features 17 of Helena’s finest young actors.
Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9, and Saturday, June 12, are designated as “sensory friendly” shows.
Tickets for in-person and online shows available.
Tickets are $17 for 18 and under; $23 and $27 for adults; $20 online viewing and are available at The Stinky Cheese Man tickets and at the box office, 447-1574.
Live performance has limited seating (65) in the 200-seat theatre or as an online show. The performers will be unmasked.
The audience seated on the main floor will be required to wear masks. Audience in the balcony may remove their masks if they are vaccinated.
dance
Queen City Ballet: “Return to the Stage,”
Queen City Ballet Company presents “Return to the Stage,” 7 p.m. Wednesday June 9, at the Helena Civic Center.
This one-act, 50-minute ballet is based on the ballet Études, set to the music of Carl Czerny.
This performance is socially distanced, family friendly and will run without an intermission.
Ballet instructor Christopher Bornet makes a QCBC debut as a guest artist. A former company dancer at The New Mexico Ballet Company and at the Ballet Repertory Theatre of New Mexico, he is an MFA Candidate at the University of Arizona.
Music
Amanda Stewart duo at Tap Room
Bozeman songwriter, Amanda Stewart, plays a unique style of soft rock, country and soul at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave., 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
For this free concert, she is accompanied by a back-up vocalist/percussionist.
Info at 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/.
R. Clancy with Evan Estrada at Tap Room
R. Clancy will perform as part of a three-piece rock group 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
In “Give Up Your Salt,” R. Clancy’s first release under his own name, he indulges in his love for energetic electric guitar-driven indie rock in the vein of such experimental bands as Broken Social Scene, Wilco and Nada Surf.
Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Evan Estrada will be opening from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
Free. Info at 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/.
Bach Roads of Montana house concert
Carrie Krause, concertmaster for Baroque Music Montana and the Bozeman Symphony, will perform selections of Bach Sonatas & Partitas for Solo Violin for a house party at the Krause house, 28 Kurt Allen Court, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. To check on seating availability email simplystrings1@gmail.com.
For more info, about Carrie Krause and a series of Baroque summer concerts, visit the Baroque Music Montana website at https://baroquemusicmontana.org/
WestMont: Wake the Giant Music Festival
WestMont in conjunction with Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. announce the Wake the Giant Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, featuring Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, Mike Ryan, Sunny Sweeney, Insufficient Funds, Levi Blom, Ten Years Gone and John Montoya.
The event will be held at WestMont Farm & Gardens, 3240 York Rd.
Music kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at 406tix.com.
A limited number of VIP Tickets are available for $100 and include VIP parking, VIP bleacher seating, access to VIP beverage truck and more.
Early Bird Tickets, $40; at the door, $45. For more information visit www.wakethegiantfestival.com.
Proceeds benefit WestMont, a Helena nonprofit offering a wide range of services for people with developmental disabilities, including operating 13 residential facilities and four vocational sites in Helena.
For more info, call 447-3100.
Symphony Under the Stars reserve seats on sale now
Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars offers a limited number of reserve seat tickets on sale now.
This year’s concert “Totally Awesome 80s!” is 8:30 p.m. July 17.
Tickets are available by calling or visiting the Helena Symphony Box Office at 21 N Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 in the Placer Building.
General admission to the concert on Carroll College’s lawn is free.
“Totally Awesome 80s!” will feature music from iconic rock acts including Sting, Devo, The Police, a-ha, Cindy Lauper, David Bowie, Tears for Fears and many others.
Tickets for reserved seating are $35 each (with a $5 transaction fee added to ticket price) available online at www.helenasymphony.org; at the Symphony Box Office, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100; or by calling 442-1860. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Spirit Untamed, PG
● Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, R
● Godzilla vs Kong, PG-13
● Those Who Wish Me Dead, R
● Wrath of Man, R
● Cruella, PG-13
● A Quiet Place-Part II, PG-13
● Spiral, R
● Raya and the Last Dragon, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Final Account, R (final night June 3)
● The Dry, R
● Dream Horse, PG