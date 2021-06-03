Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 3, 2021

Tickets for in-person and online shows available.

Tickets are $17 for 18 and under; $23 and $27 for adults; $20 online viewing and are available at The Stinky Cheese Man tickets and at the box office, 447-1574.

Live performance has limited seating (65) in the 200-seat theatre or as an online show. The performers will be unmasked.

The audience seated on the main floor will be required to wear masks. Audience in the balcony may remove their masks if they are vaccinated.

Queen City Ballet: “Return to the Stage,”

Queen City Ballet Company presents “Return to the Stage,” 7 p.m. Wednesday June 9, at the Helena Civic Center.

This one-act, 50-minute ballet is based on the ballet Études, set to the music of Carl Czerny.

This performance is socially distanced, family friendly and will run without an intermission.

Ballet instructor Christopher Bornet makes a QCBC debut as a guest artist. A former company dancer at The New Mexico Ballet Company and at the Ballet Repertory Theatre of New Mexico, he is an MFA Candidate at the University of Arizona.

