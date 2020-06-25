Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 25

dance
Allegro presents ‘Stardust’ outdoors
Allegro School of Dance will perform "Stardust" at Memorial Park 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27.
Bring a blanket and your friends and enjoy this open-air dance performance.
The community is invited to this family-friendly, free performance. Six-foot social distancing between blankets will be monitored and masks when traveling to and from sitting areas is requested.
Join Allegro dancers as they share the story of Yvaine (Sami Hill), Tristan (Lillian Hollibaugh), Dunsten (Jasmine Kunda), Una (Ella Hansen) and Lamia (Alina Steichen).
This performance will be a magical journey and Allegro dancers look forward to sharing it with you.
"Stardust" is adapted and choreographed by Allegro's owner and artistic director Beth Barry.
Sanitation stations and donation buckets will be available.
Stadium chairs and low chairs are encouraged. Taller chairs will have a special area.
For more information, call 443-1231.
Out to Lunch music series
Singer, songwriter Taylor McCarl plays live music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheater, during the free summer outdoor concert series Out to Lunch. Live music continues on Thursdays in June, July, and August. Join us for food, music and sunshine.
Sunflower mural coming to East Helena
East Helenans of all ages are welcome to join in a community mural-making project at the East Helena Volunteer Fireman’s Hall on Saturday, June 27, beginning at 10 a.m.
Put on your painting clothes and head on down to 2 E. Pacific Street to join in the fun on Saturday. No experience necessary.
Billings artist Sherri Cornett will be on hand to help get the paint flying and the sunflowers growing.
Altogether seven, 4’ x 8’ sunflower mural panels will sprout to life and adorn the south side of Fireman’s Hall, which the city hopes to rehab as a community center.
Sunflowers have been picked as the perfect symbol of the East Helena community, said Cornett.
“Sunflowers are strong and a symbol of loyalty. They’re hardy. They’re resilient. “They have lots of different colors -- yellows, reds and oranges. They’re beautiful.
“They’re a wonderful image for the East Helena Proud community.”
The panels will be mounted on the south wall of the building facing the highway as a way to celebrate the community.
Organizers will provide tools, paint and refreshments.
This project is sponsored by the East Helena Food/ Culture Club, a creative placemaking project of The Myrna Loy. The Myrna and the City of East Helena hope to rehab the old Fireman's Hall into a community space to house small gatherings, events, and popups.
For more information, check the East Helena Food/Culture Hub's Facebook page.
Historic downtown walking tour
The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society and the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism program are sponsoring historic walking tours on Sundays at 4 p.m. Cost is $5/person; children are free.
The June 28 tour is “Helena’s Historic Last Chance Gulch – Old Main Street.” Examine the Queen City of the Rockies’ existing historic architecture, as well as those now gone, and see the site of gold’s discovery. Meet at 58 N. Last Chance Gulch in front of the Big Dipper Ice Cream on the Downtown Walking Mall. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Masks are strongly encouraged and gloves may be desirable.
Capitol Square Farmers Market
Come and check out the Capitol Square Farmers Market, which runs every Tuesday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. behind the Capitol building, off Lockey Ave. Shoppers will find fresh picked produce, sweet treats, local meat, sourdough bread, fresh eggs, handcrafted art and tasty food trucks. The market runs through Sept. 29.
