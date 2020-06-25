Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 25

This project is sponsored by the East Helena Food/ Culture Club, a creative placemaking project of The Myrna Loy. The Myrna and the City of East Helena hope to rehab the old Fireman's Hall into a community space to house small gatherings, events, and popups.

For more information, check the East Helena Food/Culture Hub's Facebook page.

outside activity

Historic downtown walking tour

The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society and the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism program are sponsoring historic walking tours on Sundays at 4 p.m. Cost is $5/person; children are free.

The June 28 tour is “Helena’s Historic Last Chance Gulch – Old Main Street.” Examine the Queen City of the Rockies’ existing historic architecture, as well as those now gone, and see the site of gold’s discovery. Meet at 58 N. Last Chance Gulch in front of the Big Dipper Ice Cream on the Downtown Walking Mall. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Masks are strongly encouraged and gloves may be desirable.

Capitol Square Farmers Market

Come and check out the Capitol Square Farmers Market, which runs every Tuesday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. behind the Capitol building, off Lockey Ave. Shoppers will find fresh picked produce, sweet treats, local meat, sourdough bread, fresh eggs, handcrafted art and tasty food trucks. The market runs through Sept. 29.

