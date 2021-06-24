Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 24, 2021

music
Grammy-winning Carlos Nakai to perform at Feathered Pipe
Grammy-winning musician R. Carlos Nakai and the Flutes of the Feathered Pipe will perform a benefit concert 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Feathered Pipe Ranch, 209 Bear Creek Road.
This special event will take place on the Feathered Pipe Ranch main lawn surrounded by nature and the big blue sky above.
This performance is R. Carlos and the FluteTree Foundation's gift to the Feathered Pipe Foundation in honor of India Supera, who for 45-plus years dedicated her life to helping others and facilitated the Renaissance of Native American Flute. (A minimum $25 donation is requested.)
Of Navajo-Ute heritage, R. Carlos Nakai is the world’s premier performer of the Native American flute.
Originally trained in classical trumpet and music theory, Nakai was given a traditional cedar wood flute as a gift and challenged to see what he could do with it.
Nakai began playing the traditional Native American flute in the early 1980s and released more than 50 albums in his career.
In 2014, Canyon Trilogy reached Platinum (over 1 million units sold), the first ever for a Native American artist performing traditional solo flute music.
In addition to his solo appearances throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan, Nakai has worked with guitarist William Eaton, flutist Paul Horn, composers James DeMars and Phillip Glass and various symphony orchestras.
Xpress Singers record Helena song
Helena’s Xpress Singers a cappella chorus has resurrected the official city song, “Helena My Helena” and recorded it virtually for all to hear.
Now available on the group’s website, HelenaXpressSingers.org, and on its Facebook page, the song was written by journalist and musician Dorothy Boyd in 1952 and was subsequently adopted by the City of Helena in the 1970s as the official song of Montana’s Capital City.
The chorus’ marketing chair, Hanna Hollatz is narrator for part of the production, while a variety of Helena activities and landmarks flips on and off the screen.
During the Pandemic, unable to rehearse in person, the 30-member chorus recorded a total of five virtual songs, produced a citywide Holiday Show and met on Zoom each week.
The chorus resumed in-person rehearsals in early June and is gearing up to entertain around town and beyond. For performance or membership information, visit HelenaXpressSingers.org.
The Xpress Singers are members of Sweet Adelines International and sing four-part harmony. Currently directed by Barb Leland, the women’s chorus has been entertaining Helena audiences for 47 years.
Jazz music featured at Benny’s
Fred Cobb and Wilbur Rehmann will be playing jazz favorites at Benny’s Bistro 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Jorgensens to play at Marysville concert
A free concert and birthday party with Kurt and Brianna Jorgensen is noon to 6 p.m. in the Ghost Town of Marysville, Wednesday, June 30.
They will perform a new rendition of “Born to be a Spender.”
Last year’s rendition is on YOUTUBE.COM sung by Tessy Lou Williams at the Pony Bar.
At 5:55 p.m. there will be a drawing for a one-night stay at the Bunkhouse Hotel in Augusta on its inaugural opening day.
Those attending the concert are asked to call Dorothy at 651-387-3535 or Steve at 612-801-7141.
Sweet Memories at Out to Lunch
Sweet Memories performs 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, as part of the free Out to Lunch concert series in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheatre.
North Hill Trio plays for Live on the Gulch
The North Hill Trio plays bluegrass/newgrass at a free concert 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, for Live on the Gulch, a musical series sponsored by The Hawthorn, Ten Mile Creek Brewery and the Rialto Bar.
kids
Kids Art Project
Helena Community Gardens is having a kids art project 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Sixth Ward Garden Park (east side).
Kids will decorate clay pots for a little plant. HCG will provide the pots, painting supplies, soil and a plant for the pot.
The number of participants is limited to 12, and a $10 fee will cover the cost of the materials.
For more information and to register for the event, contact Amie Butler at 438-5819.
MAPS free media arts classes
MAPS is offering free media arts classes this summer introducing a wide array of media tools for students to explore their creativity.
The following classes still have openings:
● DESIGN: POW! SMASH! BAM!: Mixed Media Comic Book Covers with Jules Schoebel (June 28-July 2)
● INTRO TO MAPS with Hannah Grable (July 5-9)
Cove Jasmin, a respected Montana musician and MAPS music instructor, says. “The professional equipment and studio time MAPS provides is often the first experience students have had to access these types of creative tools, and you can see the difference in their projects.”
MAPS classes are free for 8th to 12th grade students of all abilities. Each class meets every day during its five-day session from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MAPS Studio located in the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St.
To enroll in MAPS summer classes, visit: https://mapsmediainstitute.com/enroll.
For more information about MAPS, visit: mapsmediainstitute.com.
Theater
Grandstreet stages ‘Godspell’ outdoors
Join Grandstreet Theatre for its first adventure with outdoor theater on the Hill Park Stage in beautiful Hill Park.
Bring your own blanket or camp chair to this first-of-its-kind experience in Helena.
An incredible team of professional actors, director, choreographer, designers and technicians will bring this updated version of “Godspell to life.
A timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love, “Godspell” brings the parables of Jesus to life with the incredible pop-rock score of legendary musical theatre composer, Stephen Schwartz.
A show that has been thrilling audiences for decades returns with a fresh and contemporary twist.
This exuberant and inclusive production is a celebration of community and tolerance that is sure to lift your spirits and stir your soul.
Hill Park is in Downtown Helena at the corner of Park and Neill avenues.
Tickets are $23, Tuesday, Wednesday evenings and Saturday & Sunday matinees; $27, Thursday-Saturdays; $17, students 18 and under. They are available at the
Box Office 442-4270 (afternoons) or online www.GrandstreetTheatre.com
Benefit
‘A Night in Hollywood’ at Montana Ting
“A Night in Hollywood” will capture the human experience through the music of films, at the Helena Symphony’s annual benefit concert at Montana Ting, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
From the whimsical “Mary Poppins” to the heart wrenching “Schindler’s List,” “A Night in Hollywood,” presents an unforgettable evening of music at the private estate of European actors Nick Wilder and Christine Mayn.
Guests will be greeted with exquisite catered food, a cash bar, and an incredible sunset that overlooks Helena from above Hauser Lake.
To cap off this unforgettable evening, a private concert captures the fantasy and escape of “A Night in Hollywood” and features some of the greatest sounds from movie soundtracks performed by the Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale.
Tickets for this special limited-seating event are $150 each and are available at the Symphony Box Office, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, or by calling 442-1860 or online at helenasymphony.org.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Spirit Untamed, PG
● Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, R
● In the Heights, PG-13
● Fast 9, PG-13
● The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard, R
● Cruella, PG-13
● A Quiet Place-Part II, PG-13
● Peter Rabbit 2, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● The Sparks Brothers, R
● Dream Horse, PG (final night June 24)
● Werewolves Within, R