Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 24, 2021

In addition to his solo appearances throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan, Nakai has worked with guitarist William Eaton, flutist Paul Horn, composers James DeMars and Phillip Glass and various symphony orchestras.

Xpress Singers record Helena song

Helena’s Xpress Singers a cappella chorus has resurrected the official city song, “Helena My Helena” and recorded it virtually for all to hear.

Now available on the group’s website, HelenaXpressSingers.org, and on its Facebook page, the song was written by journalist and musician Dorothy Boyd in 1952 and was subsequently adopted by the City of Helena in the 1970s as the official song of Montana’s Capital City.

The chorus’ marketing chair, Hanna Hollatz is narrator for part of the production, while a variety of Helena activities and landmarks flips on and off the screen.

During the Pandemic, unable to rehearse in person, the 30-member chorus recorded a total of five virtual songs, produced a citywide Holiday Show and met on Zoom each week.

The chorus resumed in-person rehearsals in early June and is gearing up to entertain around town and beyond. For performance or membership information, visit HelenaXpressSingers.org.