Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 18

Adventure awaits: Myrna’s Night Out -- Take 2
A two-night stay in a private cabin on Yellowstone Lake, plus a chartered fishing trip.
A private winery tour for two in California wine country and a stay at a luxurious inn and spa.
A day of sailing on Flathead Lake.
These are just three of the unique adventures being auctioned at Myrna’s Night Out - Take 2.
The original Myrna’s Night Out was canceled back in March just before the COVID-19 crisis rolled across the country like a tidal wave.
But The Myrna Loy has bounced back to share some outstanding, one-of-a-kind auction items to help you put a special zest into your summer.
Bidding starts 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and runs to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 28.
There are over 30 exciting options to choose from, including a breathtakingly beautiful Dale Livezey painting, “Dawn Comes to the Elkhorns.”
Or how about your own private party with Latin dance music by local band Los Marvelitos?
The Myrna Loy will be using the Givi phone app. Folks can register for free by following the link on The Myrna Loy website at https://themyrnaloy.com/.
The first 50 people to register will get chocolate bonbons from Perl’s Artisan Chocolates in East Helena.
And four folks will find their bonbon box holds jewelry from local jewelers instead of chocolates.
“We want to give everyone an opportunity to participate in the life of The Myrna Loy at a very important time,” said executive director Kris Holmes. “It means the world to us as we struggle to navigate into our future.”
For more information, drop by 15 N. Ewing, call 443-0287 or visit https://themyrnaloy.com/.
Support Our Girls!
The annual Florence Crittenton Support Our Girls fundraiser will be postponed this year to Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
Organizers are hoping to hold an in-person event, but may change it to an online auction, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information and donations, call or email Darby Belcher, Special Events Manager
darbyb@florencrittenton.org, 442-6950 x 216, www.florencecrittenton.org.
film
Throwback Thursday movies
Beginning Thursday, June 25, The Myrna Loy will launch Throwback Thursday Movie Nights, a weekly showing of popular films the Myrna has shown over the past 15 years and perhaps a delightful Myrna Loy movie thrown in as well.
“There are very few movies being released right now, so we are adding to the available movie fare to delight and inspire our audiences to get together safely and watch movies in good company,” said executive director Krys Holmes.
Throwback Thursdays will kick off with “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” on June 25.
Others include: “Moonrise Kingdom,” July 2; “Bridesmaids,” July 9; “Slumdog Millionaire, July 16; “Pride and Prejudice,” July 23; “Little Miss Sunshine,” July 30; “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Aug. 6; “Juno,” Aug. 13; “Lost in Translation,” Aug. 27; “Shaun of the Dead,” Sept. 3;”Napoleon Dynamite,” Sept. 10.
All Throwback Thursday movies will be at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $10.
The Myrna Loy is open for just one show per day to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing the seats, box office, Pub, lobby area and bathrooms.
People are encouraged to wear face masks until they reach their seats.
All the staff wear face masks and gloves.
The Myrna is asking groups to space themselves out in the theater, allowing three seats and one row space between groups.
“This is an ideal time to come to the movies,” said film programmer Benji Cosgrove, adding that low attendance numbers this time of year make it “really safe to come.”
For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, 443-0287.
dance
Cohesion Dance Project summer workshops
Cohesion Dance Project is hosting several multi-disciplinary arts and dance camps this summer for dancers and non-dancers ages 3 through adult. Registration at cohesiondance.org. Camps include:
Creative Integration: An exciting week of multi-media art exploration including poetry, painting, movement creation and sound composition for all ages!
When: June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon
Ages: 7-adult, all levels and abilities
Cost: In-person camp $160; Zoom from home $100
Dance Technique: Modern and jazz technique classes for dancers of all levels.
When: June 22-26, 1-4 p.m.
Ages: 7-adult, all levels and abilities
Cost: In-person camp $160; Zoom from home $100
Discounted rates for full day workshop.
Adaptive Dance Camp: Fun and creative arts and dance camp for youth with special needs and developmental disabilities.
When: June 22-26, 1-3 p.m.
Ages: 6-18
Cost: In-person camp $65; Zoom from home $50
Kids Dance/Arts Camp: Creative movement and crafts for early childhood.
When: July 6-8, 9-11 a.m.
Ages: 3-6
Cost: In-person camp $50; Zoom from home $60
Online Zoom and video recording options will be available. Financial assistance available.
All COVID-19 state guidelines will be followed and space may be limited, so early registration is recommended.
Cohesion summer programming is supported in part by grant funding from the Montana Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.
library
Libraries to reopen with limited services
The Lewis & Clark Library will begin a phased reopening at the Capitol, Augusta, East Helena, and Lincoln branches on June 22, following state guidelines. The Bookmobile began a limited summer schedule on June 1.
The libraries will provide limited and monitored in-person access to some materials.
Libraries will limit the number of patrons allowed in the buildings and will require all patrons to wear a face mask.
Library staff will continue to quarantine items as materials are returned to ensure that all library materials are disinfected before being checked back out into the community.
Due to the differences in each library’s physical layout, each will have a different set of protocols. Services and hours at each of the Branches will be as follows:
Capitol Branch, 1609 11th Ave. Open for browsing and holds pick-up Monday-Saturdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Limit of four patrons at a time for browsing and check-out. One individual is allowed in the hold pick-up area.
Patrons are encouraged to use the self-check machine to check out items and to have their library cards.
At this time, the Capitol Branch will have no public computers, public seating, public restrooms, newspapers or magazines.
Augusta Branch, 205 Main St., Augusta will continue with curbside pickup until the middle of July. When the branch does return to limited services, the hours will be: Sunday 1-5 p.m., Monday 3-7 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 10-noon and 1-5 p.m. Closed Friday and Saturday. Limit of three patrons at one time.
One public computer will be available for use with restrictions.
The children’s play area will be open only for book checkout. Curbside pickup of holds and library packs will still be available. Free WiFi still available outside the building in front or behind on the patio.
East Helena Branch, 16 E. Main Street, East Helena will be open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with specific time slots for browsing and computer appointments.
Only three patrons are allowed at a time. There will be three public computers available for 45-minute increments with cleaning in between usage. Reservations for computers accepted only during non-browsing hours to limit people in the building.
The children's computer, toys, games and puppets are not available.
Lincoln Branch, 102 9th Ave. S., Lincoln, will open for browsing Monday-Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday from noon-3 p.m. One individual or family of up to three will be allowed in the building at a time.
Curbside pickup of holds and library packs is available.
Patrons can reserve computers for 30 minutes, but must do so 24 hours in advance.
The following library resources are unavailable: community room, reading nook, children’s play space, teen zone, and certain circulating materials, such as puppets.
For those not able to access one of the branch libraries, the Lewis & Clark Library online resources and services are still available at www.lclibrary.org.
