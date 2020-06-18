Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 18

Libraries will limit the number of patrons allowed in the buildings and will require all patrons to wear a face mask.

Library staff will continue to quarantine items as materials are returned to ensure that all library materials are disinfected before being checked back out into the community.

Due to the differences in each library’s physical layout, each will have a different set of protocols. Services and hours at each of the Branches will be as follows:

Capitol Branch, 1609 11th Ave. Open for browsing and holds pick-up Monday-Saturdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Limit of four patrons at a time for browsing and check-out. One individual is allowed in the hold pick-up area.

Patrons are encouraged to use the self-check machine to check out items and to have their library cards.

At this time, the Capitol Branch will have no public computers, public seating, public restrooms, newspapers or magazines.

Augusta Branch, 205 Main St., Augusta will continue with curbside pickup until the middle of July. When the branch does return to limited services, the hours will be: Sunday 1-5 p.m., Monday 3-7 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 10-noon and 1-5 p.m. Closed Friday and Saturday. Limit of three patrons at one time.