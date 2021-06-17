Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 17, 2021

Music

ZINNIA launches return of live concerts at The Myrna

Hometown girl Rachael Cardiello, now Toronto-based, drops into Helena for a special concert to mark The Myrna Loy’s return to live concerts 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

She will be playing songs from the album she launched at The Myrna Loy in February 2020, “Sensations in Two Dot,” as well as new music.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation honored Cardiello for composing the “Best Lyrics of 2019,” and the pandemic has inspired her to write new works.

Backing her will be her Montana ZINNIA band that includes Missoula musicians Jon Cardiello, Sandy Smith, Trebor Riddle and Brody Montgomery, several of whom also have Helena roots.

This concert will be filmed for the Myrna’s popular Soundstage series (so expect cameras), and will also stream online as its July episode.

The concert will be the first time a larger audience, 130, will be attending an event in The Myrna Loy since the pandemic arrived.

“I think this will be a real celebration!” she said.