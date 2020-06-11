Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 11

art
Archie Bray Foundation fellowship artist show at Holter
The Archie Bray Foundation’s Exiting Fellowship Artists Exhibition opened June 5 at the Holter Museum of Art and runs through Aug. 14, featuring the 2019-20 Bray Fellowship Artists in Residence.
The artists include Jessica Brandl, Katriona Drijber, Iva Haas, Stuart Gair and Kelly Stevenson. With the health and safety of the Helena community in mind during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no opening reception.
However, the Holter is open regular business hours Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Sunday: noon - 4 p.m. Closed Monday.
The work will also be available online at archiebraygallery.org, beginning June 12.
Jessica Brandl’s most recent work investigates the possibilities for a ceramic vessel to serve as a canvas or sculptural container for expressing human pathos and sentiment.
For Katriona Drijber, pattern-making and pattern-finding seem to be inherent human compulsions. She believes that pattern can be beautiful and seductive as well as an attempt by humans to control and make sense of the natural world.
Stuart Gair finds it deeply satisfying to live a life in which there is a reciprocal relationship between what he makes and how he observes the world around him. He examines a wide range of wares that have endured through time with a particular interest in how form follows function, balance, elegance, silhouette and volume.
Concrete war monuments, decaying military hospitals, tall yellow grass -- all these elements coalesce into a combined caricature in Iva Haas' work.
Kelly Stevenson makes emotionally driven, figurative ceramic sculptures. Currently, her work is fueled by her personal experiences and recurring themes of transition in her life.
The Holter is located at 12 E. Lawrence St., holtermuseum.org, 442-6400.
East Helena kids win prestigious film award, move on to nationals
Montana is making quite a splash when it comes to high school student filmmaking.
One year after earning three regional production awards—and one highly coveted national NATAS award (by the group behind the Emmy Award), students of the Montana-based MAPS Media Institute have taken home two more wins from this year’s competition.
During an online ceremony live-streamed from Seattle on June 6, officials announced that both “Looking Forward From Yesterday” (Short Form Non-Fiction) and “EAST” (Short Form Fiction) had taken top honors in their respective categories.
They now advance to the national competition, where they will vie for the country’s top prize for student production work against high schools from predominantly larger markets.
MAPS is a nationally-recognized, educational non-profit that offers intensive, hands-on instruction in media arts to 8th- to 12th-graders across the state.
Classes in filmmaking, graphic design, music production and new technologies are available, at no charge to students, in Ravalli and Lewis & Clark counties on a year-round basis, and to more remote areas via the mobile MAPS Media Lab.
“EAST” was the result of a collaboration between MAPS and The Myrna Loy.
The film follows a day in the life of three East Helena teenagers, and touches on themes of a sense of places, enduring adversity, and the bonds of friendship.
“That these kids, many of whom had never picked up a camera or wrote a script before, could put a film like this together in just four workshops is pretty incredible,” says filmmaker and MAPS Media Lab director, Dru Carr.
A Harlem High School crew shot “Looking Forward From Yesterday, a documentary that chronicles the challenges facing the A’aninin (Gros Ventre) and Nakoda (Assiniboine) tribes on the Fort Belknap Reservation as they work to preserve and even resurrect their culture in contemporary times.
For more information, visit mapsmediainstitute.com.
Summer historic walking tours
The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society and the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism program are sponsoring historic walking tours on Sundays at 4 p.m. for $5 per person; children are free.
Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Masks are strongly encouraged and gloves may be desirable.
This summer’s historic walking tour schedule:
June Sundays - “Helena’s Historic Last Chance Gulch – Old Main Street”
Examine the Queen City of the Rockies’ existing historic architecture, as well as those now gone, and see the site of gold’s discovery. Meet at 58 N. Last Chance Gulch in front of the Big Dipper Ice Cream on the Downtown Walking Mall.
July Sundays - “Mansions and Millionaires”
Features Montana’s largest concentration of architecturally significant historic residences. Meet at the corner of Madison and Stuart Streets on Helena’s Upper West Side.
August Sundays - “Old South-Central Neighborhood”
Visit Helena’s oldest neighborhood with the earliest homes and structures in the city. This tour will be in memoriam of LCCHS member and tour guide Chuck Jezick who had extensive family connections in this neighborhood. Meet at the corner of S. Rodney and State Streets.
Tours can be scheduled at other times for groups of five; please call 447-8357 or email pattardo@lccountmt.gov.
More movies coming to The Myrna Loy this summer
The Myrna Loy has been slowly re-opening its doors with a focus on some exciting movie options rather than live music during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday, June 12, they’ll host a free showing at 7 p.m. of “Whose Streets?” a powerful documentary filmed in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2017, called “courageous grass-roots filmmaking at its best” by Huffington Post. This special screening was arranged in support of the global Black Lives Matter movement.
This coming week, June 15-18, The Myrna Loy and Big Sky Pride host the LGBTQ FILMFEST, featuring four nights of movies in conjunction with the (mostly virtual and/or postponed) Montana Pride Week events.
The films “Moonlight,” “Tangerine,”” Brokeback Mountain,” and “Booksmart” are each featured a separate night at 7 p.m. For film details and schedule, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/whats-happening/events/.
Tickets are $8 and only 100 will be sold each night to ensure space for social distancing in the theater.
“We’re sticking to 50 percent capacity,” said film programmer Benji Cosgrove, although current health guidelines would allow filling the theater to 75 percent capacity.
The Myrna Loy will not be streaming the films. However, all the movies are available on popular streaming services for those who want to watch them at home. And home-watchers may still be able to participate in online discussions after each film, says Kev Hamm of Big Sky Pride.
For updates on these and other Pride events, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/bigskypride/events/?ref=page_internal.
Then, on Thursday, June 25, The Myrna Loy will launch Throwback Thursday Movie Nights, a weekly showing of popular films the Myrna has shown over the past 15 years — including “Shaun of the Dead,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Lost in Translation,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and maybe a delightful Myrna Loy movie thrown in as well.
“There are very few movies being released right now, so we are adding to the available movie fare to delight and inspire our audiences to get together safely and watch movies in good company,” said executive director Krys Holmes.
Throwback Thursdays will kick off with “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” on June 25.
All Throwback Thursday movies will be at 7:30 p.m., and tickets will be $10.
The Myrna will expand ticket sales to 130, which will still allow for social distancing. However, these safety protocols are subject to change, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.
Meanwhile, The Myrna Loy continues to show new releases, beginning with “King of Staten Island,” a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama starring Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, starting Friday June 12.
The Myrna Loy is open for just one show per day to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing the seats, box office, Pub, lobby area and bathrooms.
“We encourage people to wear face masks until they reach their seats,” Cosgrove said.
All the staff wear face masks and gloves.
The Myrna is asking groups to space themselves out in the theater, allowing three seats and one row space between groups.
“This is an ideal time to come to the movies,” said Cosgrove, adding that low attendance numbers this time of year make it “really safe to come.”
For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, 443-0287.
