Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 11

The Myrna Loy will not be streaming the films. However, all the movies are available on popular streaming services for those who want to watch them at home. And home-watchers may still be able to participate in online discussions after each film, says Kev Hamm of Big Sky Pride.

For updates on these and other Pride events, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/bigskypride/events/?ref=page_internal.

Then, on Thursday, June 25, The Myrna Loy will launch Throwback Thursday Movie Nights, a weekly showing of popular films the Myrna has shown over the past 15 years — including “Shaun of the Dead,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Lost in Translation,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and maybe a delightful Myrna Loy movie thrown in as well.

“There are very few movies being released right now, so we are adding to the available movie fare to delight and inspire our audiences to get together safely and watch movies in good company,” said executive director Krys Holmes.

Throwback Thursdays will kick off with “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” on June 25.

All Throwback Thursday movies will be at 7:30 p.m., and tickets will be $10.