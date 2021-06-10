Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, June 10, 2021

Cardiello, who grew up in Helena, returned in April, just as Toronto was heading into its third pandemic lockdown.

Backing her will be her Montana ZINNIA band that includes Missoula musicians Jon Cardiello, Sandy Smith, Trebor Riddle and Brody Montgomery, several of whom also have Helena roots.

“This will be the first ZINNIA show since February 2020,” said Rachael, “so it’s an emotional homecoming.” Her last Myrna concert debuted her new album, “Sensations in Two Dot.”

ZINNIA was preparing to launch its album release tour last spring when the pandemic hit.

June 17, they will perform songs from “Sensations in Two Dot,” as well as stripped-down versions of some new ones Cardiello wrote during the pandemic, exploring love and her experiences with mental illness that landed her in the hospital.

Her brother, Jon, will also perform a few songs from a new release by his band, Bombshell Nightlight.

Rachael and her music have been compared to “Kate Bush meets Springsteen,” as well as “Kate Bush meets Meat Loaf.”

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation honored her for composing the “Best Lyrics of 2019.”