Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 9, 2020
Queen City Framing features three artists

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies supports local artists by hosting a Montana artist or group of artists each month.

This month it features the art of Mary Gayle Shanahan, Terri Cohea and Paulette Etchart.

Paulette Etchart has been painting watercolors for most of her life.

Paulette Etchart mugshot.jpg

Etchart
Paulette Etchart - The Headlands pic only.jpg

"The Headlands" by Paulette Etchart

She largely learned to paint by taking community classes and workshops. She also has had lots of practice painting with several groups. Her favorite subjects are landscapes, seascapes and old buildings.

Mary Gayle Shanahan is a watercolor and pastel painter, as well as a book illustrator.

Gayle Shanahan mugshot.jpg

Shanahan

She began her art career at the age of 11.

Later, after receiving a Bachelor of Art from the University of Montana, she continued her studies in portraiture and landscape painting with a large number of nationally recognized artists. These studies have taken her to Europe, Canada and Mexico as well as throughout the United States.

Gayle Shanahan - Old Mexico-Oaxaca pic only.jpg

Gayle Shanahan's "Old Mexico Oaxaca"

She loves doing portraits of people and pets and will also do commissions of them as well as landscapes.

Terri Cohea began watercolor painting seven years ago when she retired. She loves flowers and animals, so learning to look deeply at them as she paints is a joy.

Terry Cohea mugshot.jpg

Cohea

She considers herself “so lucky to have good friends who are wonderful artists. They are so generous with their help and inspiration!”

Terry Cohea - Poppies.jpg

"Poppies" by Terry Cohea

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies is located in the Lundy Center on Euclid Avenue. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10-4.

The times dictate that having an artists' reception is not a good idea right now, so Queen City Framing & Art Supplies is featuring all the art pieces on its website.

Call 442-2760 for information or a contactless purchase.

Chalk Up Helena at home

Due to coronavirus restrictions this year, the Helena Public Art Committee has decided to have Chalk Up Helena at your home/neighborhood.

During the week of July 13 through July 18, chalk up the sidewalks near your home and allow others to enjoy your public art.

Send photos of your art to HPAC@helenamt.gov and they may post some of the art on their website and Facebook page.

Archie Bray annual auction to go online

The Bray is celebrating its 24th annual Bray Benefit Auction online.

After a difficult assessment of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Archie Bray Foundation has made the decision to cancel all on-campus summer programs and activities.

Archie Bray auction

The Archie Bray is celebrating its 24th annual Bray Benefit Auction online. Beginning on July 25, all auction items will go live online.

Closures include public access to the Bray grounds, all in-person summer workshops and classes, the Brickyard Bash and summer exhibition openings.

The Bray Benefit Auction — including Experience, Cup, Silent and Live Auctions — showcases work from more than 100 ceramic artists.

Beginning on July 25, all auction items will go live online. Visit archiebray.org to register.

July 25, Bidding begins at 10 a.m. MDT for the Live, Silent, Cup and Experience Auctions.

July 30, Ticketed Live Auction event from 7-8 p.m. MDT.

July 31, Silent, Cup and Experience Auctions close at 8 p.m. MDT.

For more information, visit http://archiebray.org/gallery_exhibitions/current_auctions.html.

 

