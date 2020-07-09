Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Queen City Framing features three artists

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies supports local artists by hosting a Montana artist or group of artists each month.

This month it features the art of Mary Gayle Shanahan, Terri Cohea and Paulette Etchart.

Paulette Etchart has been painting watercolors for most of her life.

She largely learned to paint by taking community classes and workshops. She also has had lots of practice painting with several groups. Her favorite subjects are landscapes, seascapes and old buildings.

Mary Gayle Shanahan is a watercolor and pastel painter, as well as a book illustrator.

She began her art career at the age of 11.

Later, after receiving a Bachelor of Art from the University of Montana, she continued her studies in portraiture and landscape painting with a large number of nationally recognized artists. These studies have taken her to Europe, Canada and Mexico as well as throughout the United States.

She loves doing portraits of people and pets and will also do commissions of them as well as landscapes.