Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 8

While The Myrna Loy was shut down by the pandemic, it took that time to install a state-of-the-art ultraviolet light or UV air purification system.

Tests run before and after the upgrade measuring air quality show that The Myrna Loy’s air was healthy even before it did the UV work, says Russ Van Paepeghem, owner of Superior Heating and Cooling, Inc., but it’s virtually perfect now.

The UV system removes particulates from the air, as well as germs and viruses.

After the UV system was installed, air quality tests found zero particulate matter in the air, Van Paepeghem says.

This good news comes just in time for summer Myrna festivities, including not only the usual great film showings, but also the return of The Myrna’s hugely popular Big Lebowski Brew & View, Aug. 12, and the acclaimed Jacob Jolliff Band in concert Aug. 5.

Pride Week

Big Sky Pride Events July 11-17

For more detailed and the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.bigskypride.com/2021-events. Site also includes ticket links and maps.