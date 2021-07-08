Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 8

music
Young Dubliners, Hell’s Belles on tap at L&C Brewery
The Young Dubliners will perform at Lewis & Clark Brewery outside on the Railroad Stage, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 9.
Their performance comes as part of a great week of music at Lewis & Clark.
The ACDC all-female cover band Hell’s Belles plays tonight Thursday, July 8, at the brewery.
The Dubliners will be followed by The Teccas on Saturday, July 10 and Big Ska Country sponsored by Keeper of the Green on Sunday, July 11.
The Young Dubliners are known for their Celtic Rock -- a fusion of Irish traditional music with modern rock ‘n’ roll.
General admission, $15; or $60 for a 4-pack. Visit LCtaproom.com and select events to purchase tickets.
Symphony Under the Stars celebrates ‘Awesome ‘80s’
Totally Awesome ‘80s! is the theme of this year’s Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars, 8:30 p.m. July 17, on the Carroll College Campus.
The concert is free, but limited reserved seating is available for $35.
The 17th annual concert will feature the music of the Totally Awesome 80s! The Helena Symphony Orchestra, complete with rock band and backup singers, will showcase the top hits of iconic 80s musical acts including Sting, U2, Devo, Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, the B-52s, and many, many others.
Specific details regarding seating, parking and other production information can be found at the Symphony Under the Stars Facebook page. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities, or with general questions can contact the Helena Symphony office at 442-1860.
Headwaters on tap for Out to Lunch
Headwaters performs 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, as part of the free Out to Lunch concert series in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheatre.
Copper Queen plays for Live on the Gulch
Copper Queen plays country music 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, for Live on the Gulch. Cole Mannix sings and leads the band, playing guitar and banjo; Jim Bryan, electric guitar/mandolin; David McKim, drums; and John Dendy, bass/harmonica.
The free concert is part of a musical series sponsored by The Hawthorn, Ten Mile Creek Brewery and the Rialto Bar.
Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol at next Revive at Five
Missoula band Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol play Americana music for the next Revive at Five Wednesday, July 14, at Anchor and Pioneer parks on the Downtown Walking Mall.
Music and dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. Food and beverage vendors and kids’ games.
Community
Myrna Loy block party on Rodney Street
The Rodney Street neighborhood surrounding The Myrna Loy will explode with music and art on Saturday, July 10, at the Rodney Street Block Party.
Events kick off with a free morning workshop, “Building Belonging,” on Breckenridge at Ewing St, 9:30-12:30.
Artists Ashley Moon and Amanda Reese will guide participants in working with clay, wood, wire and other fun materials to explore the question, “What does belonging mean to you?”
Food, coffee and water provided. To sign up, call the artists at 406-616-3729.
At 4 p.m. The Myrna Loy will host a free block party with live music by synth-pop artist Gilda House, a Billings-based rising star who brings a dark, lilting feminine voice to the synth-pop scene.
The block party will unveil new artwork installed at the historic Livery Building, on Breckenridge, created as part of The Myrna Loy’s creative placemaking project called “Rodney Street Is.” There will also be photo-portrait doors created by artist Jeanie Warden.
Grateful Bread and Mountain Berry Bowls will provide food, and B&B Market will be selling beverages. The Myrna Loy will serve popcorn and lemonade and provide kids games.
“Rodney Street is coming together to express ideas around what place and belonging mean,” says Myrna executive director Krys Holmes. “This event celebrates the neighborhood and will bring people together for another opportunity to create and share art.”
Gilda House and her trio will perform off The Myrna Loy loading dock onto Breckenridge Street.
The block party is part of the “Rodney Street Is…” project — a grassroots gathering of artists, businesses and neighbors to generate art and community in the Rodney Street neighborhood.
The project is a collaborative effort between The Myrna Loy, the City of Helena, and people who live and work here, fueled by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Marysville Pioneer Picnic is Saturday
The 52nd annual Marysville Picnic will take place on Saturday, July 10.
Raffles, kids games, food and vendors and live music. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the picnic are used for the restoration and upkeep of the Shaffer House Museum, the Marysville Pioneer Building and the Marysville Cemetery.
Take Lincoln Road north of Helena to Marysville turnoff.
The event is free and open to the public.
Broadwater Countywide Yard Sale
Broadwater County holds a countywide yard sale, but also an indoor and outdoor flea market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Maps available at https://missourivalleymarketing.org.
Townsend Rotary selling hot dogs and brats, and American Legion, breakfast burritos and steak sandwiches.
For info, call 406-422-7028.
theater
Auditions for ‘Bards of the Big Sky’
Montana Playwrights Network is looking for several actors, men and women, age ranges 18 to 60s, to audition for three one-act plays as part of “Bards of the Big Sky,” the featured production of the Gala Grand Opening for the new Helena Avenue Theatre.
Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 21 and 22.
Actor stipends available. Rehearsals are in August and performances in September.
To set an audition appointment, send an email to: montanaplaywrights@gmail.com, or text: 406-235-0353. Be prepared for cold readings and improvisation. Bring your
resume.
Keep’n cool -- at The Myrna Loy
Just in time for the Hades Days of Summer, The Myrna Loy is offering not only the return of top-quality live music shows and films in air-conditioned comfort, but also purified indoor air.
With COVID, and now heat waves rolling into Helena and possibly forest fire smoke, The Myrna Loy has announced results of their new air-purification equipment.
While The Myrna Loy was shut down by the pandemic, it took that time to install a state-of-the-art ultraviolet light or UV air purification system.
Tests run before and after the upgrade measuring air quality show that The Myrna Loy’s air was healthy even before it did the UV work, says Russ Van Paepeghem, owner of Superior Heating and Cooling, Inc., but it’s virtually perfect now.
The UV system removes particulates from the air, as well as germs and viruses.
After the UV system was installed, air quality tests found zero particulate matter in the air, Van Paepeghem says.
This good news comes just in time for summer Myrna festivities, including not only the usual great film showings, but also the return of The Myrna’s hugely popular Big Lebowski Brew & View, Aug. 12, and the acclaimed Jacob Jolliff Band in concert Aug. 5.
Pride Week
Big Sky Pride Events July 11-17
For more detailed and the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.bigskypride.com/2021-events. Site also includes ticket links and maps.
Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life: Now and throughout Pride Week, The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing St., hosts “Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life.” Works by 16 LGBTQ artists from different backgrounds and ethnicities reveal the raw nature of finding identity and passion in life. Now through Aug. 13. An artist reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15. On view now, noon-9 p.m. weekdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Drag Brunch at Maison’s: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, $15 p.p. reservation, (food and alcohol not included) Oddfellow Inn & Farm, 2245 Head Lane. The Tricia’s from Bozeman will perform.
Bears & Betches Soak: Sunday, July 11, 3 to 7 p.m.
Game Night: Monday, July 12, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Crafthouse, Lewis & Clark Brewery and online.
Prickly Pear Land Trust BSP Treasure Trail Hunt: Tuesday, July 13, 4 to 7 p.m.
Margaritas & Manicures with Kismet & Western Bar: Tuesday, July 13, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Drag Trivia with Mister Sisters: Wednesday, July 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lewis & Clark Brewery.
Perfectly Queer Comedy Show: Thursday, July 15, 7 to 8 p.m., Holter Museum of Art. Join the up-and-coming queer comedians of Montana as they take over the Holter Museum. Tickets on sale now.
Dirty Girl Comedy Hour: Thursday, July 15, 10 to 11 p.m.
Street Party & Drag Show: Friday, July 16, 6 to 11 p.m., Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall. Features performers from across Montana. Free, family-friendly-ish event.
Big Sky Pride Parade: Saturday, July 17, 11 to noon. Starting in Steamboat Block Area, parade heads up Last Chance Gulch to Anchor Park.
Big Sky Pride 2021 Rally: Saturday, July 17, Noon to 1 p.m., Anchor Park.
Kids T-shirt Party: Saturday, July 17, 2 to 7:10 p.m., Holter Museum of Art. Art supplies and T-shirts provided and help from artists and students.
Bears & Brews at Rialto: Saturday, July 17, 3 to 7 p.m., Rialto Bar.
Four Drag Queen Parties: Saturday, July 17 (following the Symphony Under the Stars concert) The Windbag, Rialto Bar, The Gold Bar & the Western, and Miller’s Crossing will all be hosting drag parties. Those 18+ can attend. To purchase alcohol, you must be 21 or over, and have appropriate ID wristband.
benefit
Sale, theater tours to benefit HAT
The Montana Playwrights Network holds a gift shop sale and offers tours at the new Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Items include exquisite stained glass, Asian artwork, rare antiques, a Norman Rockwell full color limited first edition plate and more.
HAT is home to MPN and offers an intimate theater, seating 80, available to the community for hosting events.
Face masks recommended for unvaccinated.
MPN offers training in creative writing and the performing arts. For more info, visit www.montanaplaywrights.org.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
• Black Widow, PG-13
• The Boss Baby: Family Business, PG
• The Forever Purge, R
• The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, R
• Fast 9, PG-13
• A Quiet Place-Part II, PG-13
• Peter Rabbit 2, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Werewolves Within, R
● Summer of Soul, PG-13