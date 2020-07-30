Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 30, 2020

art
‘Black History Lessons’ exhibit in Great Falls
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art presents Dr. Charles Smith: Black History Lessons, an exhibition drawn from Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art’s Permanent Collection of work by Outsider Artists.
It runs through Sept. 18.
The exhibition’s intent is to address current events and long-standing issues with racism in the United States by inviting visitors into a gallery space that re-imagines Smith’s art environment. To do this, the work is showcased alongside words and images of his actual artist environment called the African-American Heritage Museum and Black American Archive, which he began in 1986 in Aurora, Illinois, and later moved to Hammond, Louisiana in 2002.
The works were gifted to the Paris Gibson Museum in 2004 by the Kohler Foundation in support of Smith’s dream to use his art as a means to teach about the significant contributions that Black Americans have made to the formation of the United States.
Visitors to the exhibition are invited to respond to the installation via video.
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is located at 1400 1st Ave. North, Great Falls.
Visitor hours are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Admission is free. Visit www.the-square.org, or call 406-727-8255 for information.
Archie Bray Annual Benefit Auction – online
Now in its 24th year, the annual Bray Benefit Auction concludes Thursday and Friday this week.
The online event offers works by more than 100 artists who have contributed to the Live, Silent, Cup and Experience Auctions.
The Live auction artwork is on display in the Bray North Gallery and is available for viewing by appointment only with proper social distancing.
The Live Auction closes 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in conjunction with a Live Feature Virtual Event.
Closing of the Cup, Silent and Experience auctions will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30.
Due to health and safety concerns, the Brickyard Bash was canceled this year.
Register, view and bid on artwork at: https://www.givergy.us/archiebrayauction
Get your ticket now for the Live Auction Feature Event on July 30 from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available on the auction website.
Resident Artist Director, Steven Young Lee, and special guest, Mike Casey, will be the hosts of a live, one-hour feature about the Bray.
Programming includes: special guest participation from Live Auction artists, a tour of the Live Auction, information on the Sarah Jaeger Tribute Fund for Education, and more. Once registered, you will receive a Zoom invitation via email for participation.
For information about the auction items and delivery, questions, or assistance with registering or placing bids, please contact bid@archiebray.org or call 406-443-3502 ext. 18.
All auction artwork is available to view online and proxy bidding instructions are available by visiting www.archiebray.org.
All auction proceeds benefit the Bray’s international resident-artist program, which supports artists by offering rent-free studios, subsidized material and firing costs, as well as direct funding through fellowships and stipends.
To view the auction artwork and bidding information, visit www.archiebray.org.
history
MHS awarded $50,000 documentary grant
A $50,000 grant from a national organization will help the Montana Historical Society produce a short documentary on historic African American experiences in Montana.
The grant, through the National Trust for Preservation, is part of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and is one of 27 grants recently announced.
Spearheaded by the State Historic Preservation Office, the documentary will include oral histories, highlight historic places and use both previous and new research.
In addition, the grant and other funding resources from the National Park Service, Humanities Montana and the Montana Cultural Trust will help MHS expand place-based documentation and additional resources to be made available on the Identifying Montana’s African American Heritage Resource website (https://mhs.mt.gov/Shpo/AfricanAmericans).
“It will provide crucial public entrée to a larger project that includes research, interviews, website updates, statewide context and National Historic Register listings,” said historian Kate Hampton. “During the past 14 years, MHS’ African American history projects have resulted in the creation of 52 property record forms, six oral histories, eight National Register listings and an interactive website that includes primary resources, story maps, biographies, essays, bibliographies and lesson plans. This groundwork will make it possible to illuminate significant historic themes, including emigration patterns through the Civil Rights era.”
The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund was founded after the 2017 white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The rally resulted in a backlash against white supremacist groups, which led to the creation of a national preservation campaign meant to uplift and honor the Black American experience.
