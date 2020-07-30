Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 30, 2020

Archie Bray Annual Benefit Auction – online

Now in its 24th year, the annual Bray Benefit Auction concludes Thursday and Friday this week.

The online event offers works by more than 100 artists who have contributed to the Live, Silent, Cup and Experience Auctions.

The Live auction artwork is on display in the Bray North Gallery and is available for viewing by appointment only with proper social distancing.

The Live Auction closes 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in conjunction with a Live Feature Virtual Event.

Closing of the Cup, Silent and Experience auctions will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

Due to health and safety concerns, the Brickyard Bash was canceled this year.

Register, view and bid on artwork at: https://www.givergy.us/archiebrayauction

Get your ticket now for the Live Auction Feature Event on July 30 from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available on the auction website.

Resident Artist Director, Steven Young Lee, and special guest, Mike Casey, will be the hosts of a live, one-hour feature about the Bray.