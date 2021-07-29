Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 29

Strachan was named Music Connection’s Magazine’s Unsigned Artist of the Week in 2016 for his debut release, “Tickets.”

“The songs dig deep into life’s struggles, while delivering an uplifting spirit that gets folks up dancing,” wrote Music Connections. “Matt has a way of bringing listeners into honest stories that resonate and bring emotional responses.”

Band members include Strachan on vocals and guitar, Paul Brantley on bass guitar/harmonies, Brian Luehr on lead guitars and Kyle Sayler on drums.

Tickets for the live performance are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287. While there is no charge for streaming, donations are welcome.

Aaron Banfield on tap for Out to Lunch

Aaron Banfield performs 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, as part of the free Out to Lunch concert series in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheatre.

Shakewell plays funk at next Revive at Five

Missoula band Shakewell plays funk at the next Revive at Five on Wednesday, July 28, at Anchor and Pioneer parks on the Downtown Walking Mall.