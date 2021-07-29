Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 29

art
Re-emerging Montana Clay Tour, Aug. 1
Ceramic artists Joe Crowley, Tara Wilson and Robert Harrison will host an array of ceramic artists for the Re-Emerging Montana Clay Tour 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
The hosts and addresses are Crowley: 1973 Oro Fino Gulch Drive.; Wilson: 64 Holmes Gulch Road.; and Harrison: 2976 Baxendale Drive.
For a complete list of artists, visit http://www.montanaclaytour.com.
Archie Bray 25th annual Benefit Auction
Now in its 25th year, the annual Bray Benefit Online Auction includes work by more than 100 artists who have contributed to the Heritage, Premiere, General, Cup, and Experience Auctions.
Bidding is now underway. The Premiere and Heritage Auctions will close tonight, July 29, beginning at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, in conjunction with a Live Virtual Event.
The Cup, General and Experience lots will begin closing at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30. Due to pandemic health and safety concerns, there will not be a Brickyard Bash this year.
Register, view and bid on artwork here: https://www.givergy.us/archiebrayfoundation.
The Live Virtual Event is 6 p.m., Thursday, July 29.
Resident artist director, Steven Young Lee, and board chair, Sue Tirrell, will host a live, one-hour feature about the Bray.
Programming includes: special guest participation from auction artists, a visit from Meloy Stevenson Awardee, Patti Warashina, and more. Visit the auction website to request a Zoom link to the live event.
For information about the auction items and delivery, questions, or assistance with registering or placing bids, contact bid@archiebray.org or call 443-3502 ext. 18.
All auction artwork is available to view online at www.givergy.us/archiebrayfoundation.
All auction proceeds benefit the Bray’s international resident-artist program, which supports artists by offering rent-free studios, subsidized material and firing costs, as well as direct funding through fellowships and stipends.
Music
Mandolin master Jacob Jolliff at The Myrna Loy
The progressive bluegrass Jacob Jolliff Band kicks off the return of national touring acts to The Myrna Loy following the pandemic shutdown, Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
A mandolin master, who started playing the instrument at age 7, Jolliff was the 2012 National Mandolin Champion.
“I think we have a unique sound,” he says of the virtuosic pickers he’s pulled together in the Jacob Jolliff Band.
“We’ll be playing a lot of my original instrumental music, as well as some trad bluegrass, some covers, but mostly originals.
“We put a lot of emphasis on instrumental improvising and playing off one another,” so expect to see and hear a lot of musical interaction and spontaneity.
Jolliff will be on mandolin and vocals, joined by Stash Wyslouch on guitar and vocals; Myles Sloniker, bass and vocals; and Rob Hecht on fiddle.
They are the first touring artists The Myrna Loy has booked since COVID began, says The Myrna Loy director, Krys Holmes, and were picked “because they're so joyous, and so rousing in person.”
Tickets are $23 and available at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or 443-0287.
Myrna Loy Soundstage: Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls
Country rock singer Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls take the stage to film Episode 11 of The Myrna Loy Soundstage, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
The Myrna Soundstage, Presented by AARP Montana, is a monthly performance series spotlighting Montana performers.
Live shows are filmed on The Myrna Loy stage, followed by interviews with show host John Dendy. Each episode is available for streaming a short time later at themyrnaloy.com.
Strachan was named Music Connection’s Magazine’s Unsigned Artist of the Week in 2016 for his debut release, “Tickets.”
“The songs dig deep into life’s struggles, while delivering an uplifting spirit that gets folks up dancing,” wrote Music Connections. “Matt has a way of bringing listeners into honest stories that resonate and bring emotional responses.”
Band members include Strachan on vocals and guitar, Paul Brantley on bass guitar/harmonies, Brian Luehr on lead guitars and Kyle Sayler on drums.
Tickets for the live performance are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287. While there is no charge for streaming, donations are welcome.
Aaron Banfield on tap for Out to Lunch
Aaron Banfield performs 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, as part of the free Out to Lunch concert series in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheatre.
Shakewell plays funk at next Revive at Five
Missoula band Shakewell plays funk at the next Revive at Five on Wednesday, July 28, at Anchor and Pioneer parks on the Downtown Walking Mall.
Music and dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. Food and beverage vendors and kids’ games.
film
‘Alice Street’ makes Montana debut at Myrna
The Myrna Loy will host a public screening of Spencer Wilkinson's feature film “Alice Street,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. Tickets are $10. A
California-based filmmaker Wilkinson is a former Helena resident.
“Alice Street” has been featured in 25-plus film festivals since October 2020, and Aug. 10 is its first Montana screening.
For more information, visit www.AliceStreetFilm.com.
History
Walking tour explores Helena’s mansions
The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society and the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism program are sponsoring historic walking tours 4 p.m. Sundays, $5/person; children are free.
Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Tour guides are vaccinated and masks are optional.
August Sundays: “Mansions and Millionaires." Features Montana’s largest concentration of architecturally significant historic residences. Meet at the corner of Madison and Stuart streets on Helena’s Upper West Side.
Tours can be scheduled at other times for groups of five; please call 447.8357 or email pattardo@lccountmt.gov.
fair
Last Chance Stampede features rodeo clown act
Tickets for the Last Chance Stampede and Fair, July 28-31, at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds are on sale now.
This year’s specialty act for the rodeo is Troy Lerwill, a multiple-time PRCA Comedy Act of the Year, who is bringing his “Wild Child” motorcycle stunt to town.
Tickets for the Thursday, July 29, rodeo performance are general admission and are $20 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets for the Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 rodeo performances are reserved and are $23.
Tickets can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com and at the ticket office during business hours.
For more information, visit https://www.lccfairgrounds.com/last-chance-stampede or call 457-8516.
Theater
New Broadwater theater performs Brothers Grimm
Broadwater Community Theater will present its third play, “Brothers Grimm Spectaculon,” 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Lodge, 131 S. Cedar, Townsend. (Note: Due to a scheduling conflict, these are rescheduled dates different from those previously publicized.)
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the MSU Broadwater County Extension Service in Townsend or by calling 475-4016.
The comedy written by Don Zolidis and directed by Gabby Bakkum, is about two narrators and their attempt to reconstruct the 209 fairy tales of Brothers Grimm in a wild, fast-paced extravaganza.
The 100-seat auditorium is ADA approved and has a historic flavor, with original lighting and hardwood flooring.
’Sound of Music’ at Hill Park
Join Maria and the Family von Trapp at the Hill Park Stage at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 1, and enjoy “The Sound of Music” and a treasure trove of cherished songs.
The inspirational story follows a spirited postulate from the safety of the abbey to the home of the imperious Captain von Trapp.
As the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the family are faced with a choice that will alter the course of their lives forever.
Bring a blanket or camp chair for this theatrical treat.
Tickets are $23 for Tuesday, Wednesday evening and Sunday shows; $27 Thursday through Saturday; and $17 for those 18 and under.
Call 442-4270 (afternoons) or order online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
