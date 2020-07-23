Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 23

Book and media services like MtLibrary2Go, Hoopla, Axis360, RB Digital (magazines), CreativeBug (Crafts ideas), and Beanstack (reading challenges) are all available.

Call the Public Services Librarians at 447-1690 if you need assistance finding items online or in the catalog.

While you’re visiting the library website, check out the Library Blog. Staff maintains the blog as a way to promote collections, services, and library information.

On the blog you may read a list of staff picks one day, and then learn how to access magazines online another day.

Branch libraries are open for limited browsing and for holds pick-up. East Helena and Lincoln branches offer limited computer use and browsing. The Augusta branch will reopen soon. In Helena, you can browse collections, return books, and pickup holds at the temporary Capitol Branch.

The Bookmobile has a limited summer schedule, making stops throughout the County. For a complete list of Branch hours and the Bookmobile schedule, visit www.lclibrary.org.

Construction at the Main Branch is ahead of schedule and the library is on track for completion in mid to late September.

To visit any branch libraries or a Bookmobile stop, masks are required. Please adhere to social distancing protocols.

