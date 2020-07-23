Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 23

theater
’A Year with Frog and Toad’ on stage at Grandstreet
A hit on Broadway, “A Year with Frog and Toad” opens at Grandstreet Theatre July 24 and runs through Aug. 16.
It was nominated for three Tony Awards – including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, it features a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale.
This whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.
Performances are Wednesdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket costs: Wednesday night and Saturday, Sunday matinees $23; Thursday-Saturdays $27. All tickets for 18 years old and under are $17.
Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave. and 447-1574, and box office hours are afternoons. Also available online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
An update from Lewis & Clark Library
Visit the Lewis & Clark Library webpage at www.lclibrary.org to find out about the online services available on your computer or devices. The library has increased its downloadable book, media, and online services budgets during the pandemic.
Book and media services like MtLibrary2Go, Hoopla, Axis360, RB Digital (magazines), CreativeBug (Crafts ideas), and Beanstack (reading challenges) are all available.
Call the Public Services Librarians at 447-1690 if you need assistance finding items online or in the catalog.
While you’re visiting the library website, check out the Library Blog. Staff maintains the blog as a way to promote collections, services, and library information.
On the blog you may read a list of staff picks one day, and then learn how to access magazines online another day.
Branch libraries are open for limited browsing and for holds pick-up. East Helena and Lincoln branches offer limited computer use and browsing. The Augusta branch will reopen soon. In Helena, you can browse collections, return books, and pickup holds at the temporary Capitol Branch.
The Bookmobile has a limited summer schedule, making stops throughout the County. For a complete list of Branch hours and the Bookmobile schedule, visit www.lclibrary.org.
Construction at the Main Branch is ahead of schedule and the library is on track for completion in mid to late September.
To visit any branch libraries or a Bookmobile stop, masks are required. Please adhere to social distancing protocols.
