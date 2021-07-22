Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 22

Jake Owen headlines Stampede and Fair

Tickets for the Last Chance Stampede and Fair, July 28-31, at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds are on sale now.

The night show, July 28, features country music star Jake Owen with Lainey Wilson opening, followed by three nights of PRCA rodeo July 29-31.

“Jake Owen is one of the top country artists in the nation, and Lainey Wilson is one of the brightest up and comers. We know they’ll put on a great show,” said

Kevin Tenney, general manager of the Stampede and Fair.

This year’s specialty act for the rodeo is Troy Lerwill, a multiple-time PRCA Comedy Act of the Year, who is bringing his “Wild Child” motorcycle stunt to town. And rodeo clown and barrelman Dennis Halstead returns to poke fun at himself and everything else as he jokes around in the arena.

Tickets for the Night Show are $60 each.

Tickets for the Thursday, July 29 rodeo performance are general admission and are $17 for adults and $5 for children. After July 28, the adult ticket price is $20.

Tickets for the Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 rodeo performances are reserved. They are $20 for everyone. After July 28, they go to $23.