Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 2, 2020

Support Our Girls moves date to Sept. 17
Florence Crittenton Home made another change for the Support Our Girls Fundraiser, moving it to Thursday, Sept. 17.
Support Our Girls is usually held the third week in August, which is too soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the current climate of COVID-19, Florence Crittenton staff is taking a hard look at the way it conducts its fundraising events.
Although it is planning for an in-person event at Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, this may change to an online auction.
To make a donation to the fundraiser or for further information, contact Darby Belcher, special events manager, at darbyb@florencrittenton.org or 442-6950 x 216 or www.florencecrittenton.org
Symphony cancels benefit concert at Montana Ting
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in cases in the region, the Helena Symphony has canceled the Benefit Concert at Montana Ting that was rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.
Several weeks ago, county health officials approved the symphony’s multi-page plan for effective social distancing, crowd management, extra sanitation crews and other safeguards.
However, this past week the health department strongly encouraged the symphony to cancel the event.
“Given the concerning and recent rise in cases of individuals contracting the virus, the health department said they discourage any gathering or event of more than 50 people,” said Symphony Events Coordinator Katie Clark.
“Reopening and staying open relies on personal responsibility, on practicing what we have learned over the last few months, such as physical distancing and wearing a face mask to protect ourselves and others,” said Eric Merchant, administrator of the county’s Communicable Disease and Prevention Division.
“Phase Two also relies on the Health Department being able to limit and contain disease through the identification and isolation of cases, contact tracing, and the quarantine of close contacts. We now have active disease in our community, that is the difference between now and two weeks ago. Large events provide an opportunity for things to get out of control, quickly.”
“The symphony prioritizes the health of our patrons, staff, and musicians of the Orchestra & Chorale above the financial growth of the organization,” said
Music Director Allan R. Scott. “While losing the revenue from this $150 per person red carpet event is a major loss for us, we are confident that our music-making is essential for the psychological, emotional and spiritual healing of our community.”
The symphony encourages those that already purchased the $150 ticket for the benefit concert to consider donating the tickets to the symphony to help cover the costs spent on the fundraising event.
Ticket holders can also credit their ticket to next year’s benefit concert on Saturday, June 26, 2021, or, if requested, the symphony will refund the tickets for the benefit concert. The symphony will be contacting event ticket holders in the coming week.
Currently, the Helena Symphony has lost six major concerts and two fundraising events, resulting in a $245,000 loss due to cancelations because of the pandemic. “While the Helena Symphony has lost a significant amount of revenue, we remain financially healthy because of the support of the community and so many organizations,” said Symphony President Patrick Keim.
As the 2020-2021 Season approaches in September, the symphony will look at many options for performances, including socially distanced seating for audience members and performers; live or recorded streaming performances; and other creative programming options, if needed.
Summer Reading Kits at library branches
Lewis & Clark branch libraries are open, the Bookmobile is making limited stops, and Summer Reading Activity kits are out!
Use your free Summer Reading Activity Kit to track your reading and to explore weekly STEAM activities, craft ideas, digital escape rooms, Montana trivia, and more.
Plus, you can pick up a new Take & Make craft kit every week.
The Summer Reading Kits are a part of the Lewis & Clark Library Summer Reading Challenge.
“Since we can’t gather for summer reading programs like we traditionally do, we are taking the Summer Reading Program online,” said Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn.
Visit the library’s web site and register for the Beanstack app, https://lclibrary.beanstack.org.
How much can you read this summer? The library would like to reach 1,000 hours throughout the county. All formats count: listen to audio books, read comics or magazines, or select a chapter book. Log your reading each week and earn cool electronic badges in the process.
Stop by the Augusta, East Helena, Lincoln and Capitol (1609 11th Ave.) branches and Bookmobile, and pick up your Summer Reading Kit.
For more information, visit www.lclibrary.org.
Auditions and HAT Gala Grand Opening
The Montana Playwrights Network is looking for three actors, one man (40-50s) and two women (18-20s) to audition for three one-act plays as part of the “Bards of the Big Sky,” the featured production of the Gala Grand Opening for the new Helena Avenue Theatre.
Auditions are scheduled 6:30 p.m. July 16 and 17. Actor stipends available. Provided the state has entered Phase III of the reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, performances are projected either in August or September.
To set an audition appointment, email hatcasting@gmail.com
Please contact asap to set your appointment. Be prepared for cold readings and improvisation. Bring your resume.
The Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave., is the new home for the Montana Playwrights Network, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
HAT is available to individuals, businesses and organizations to present performances, recitals and other special events.
MPN was formed to provide a forum focusing on story as expressed through playwriting, storytelling, poetry, history, non-fiction, essays, memoirs and more.
It wants to connect with writers, storytellers, teachers, performers, theatre companies, libraries, book clubs and businesses that are interested in storytelling as a way to build communities across Montana.
Montana Heritage Center seeks Tribal input on design concept
The Montana Historical Society and Department of Administration will hold two virtual meetings July 7 at noon and 7:30 p.m., to allow Montana Tribal members the opportunity to provide feedback and input into the design concepts for the new Heritage Center.
The Heritage Center will be Montana's museum showcasing state history, cultures, and landscapes.
At the two one-hour virtual meetings on Zoom, the current vision for the Heritage Center will be shared, and comments from Tribal members and the public will be accepted.
“To turn this vision into a successful reality, the Cushing Terrell design team believes input and collaboration with Montana’s tribal communities is vital, to provide strength and meaning to a project that is intended to celebrate all cultures who have occupied these diverse lands throughout Montana’s history,” said Cushing Terrell lead architect David Koel.
The Historical Society's vision is to make Montana's Museum a place for learning, collaboration, and building relationships across the state and to ensure it represents all Montana’s shared history.
“For 155 years, the Montana Historical Society has been the steward for artifacts and materials that tell the stories of all who have lived on our land,” said MHS Director Bruce Whittenberg. “It is an awesome responsibility and a humbling honor, and we want to ensure the dignity and safekeeping of all our collections.”
The upcoming virtual presentations will include the same content but are being staggered to provide a range of times for Tribal members and the public to participate and learn more about the project.
The virtual meetings can be accessed online or via telephone.
For more information on the project, including a full agenda and meeting access information, visit https://montanamuseum.org/events.
Tell Us Something workshop
The next online storytelling intensive workshop's goal is to have a 10-minute story to share on the theme "Good Intentions" by the end of the workshop.
The workshop will meet on Tuesday evenings 5:30-7 p.m. for five consecutive Tuesdays: July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.
It is limited to 10 participants.
The workshop meets via Zoom and requires a reliable Internet connection
To learn more and to sign up, visit https://forms.gle/j5siK4MSsnz2rJQT6.
