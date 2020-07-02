Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 2, 2020

However, this past week the health department strongly encouraged the symphony to cancel the event.

“Given the concerning and recent rise in cases of individuals contracting the virus, the health department said they discourage any gathering or event of more than 50 people,” said Symphony Events Coordinator Katie Clark.

“Reopening and staying open relies on personal responsibility, on practicing what we have learned over the last few months, such as physical distancing and wearing a face mask to protect ourselves and others,” said Eric Merchant, administrator of the county’s Communicable Disease and Prevention Division.

“Phase Two also relies on the Health Department being able to limit and contain disease through the identification and isolation of cases, contact tracing, and the quarantine of close contacts. We now have active disease in our community, that is the difference between now and two weeks ago. Large events provide an opportunity for things to get out of control, quickly.”

“The symphony prioritizes the health of our patrons, staff, and musicians of the Orchestra & Chorale above the financial growth of the organization,” said