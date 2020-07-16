Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 16, 2020

art
Color runs wild in silk painting show
Brilliantly colored bears, mountains, fish and wildflowers are just a few of the subjects that dazzle the eye in a new exhibit by Ruth Schwarz McDonald at The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery
The Philipsburg artist is showing a series of her vibrant, nature-inspired silk paintings at The Myrna through Aug. 13.
An artist reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the well-ventilated art gallery, which allows plenty of room for social distancing. The gallery is open weekdays noon to-7:30, and 1:30-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“I consider myself a colorist,” she says. “I love the brilliance of these colors when you lay these dyes on the silk. It’s just incredible. I like to extend the colors of all my animals. When you look at a bear--yeah, it’s a brown or black bear, but what kind of colors do the shadows create?
“I like to put in some bright reds and yellows into a bear.”
“I just love color!”
And she loves to create art.
She’s dabbled in a lot of media over the years, but silk painting is her primary focus these days.
She uses a “gutta” technique, which is a type of “resist” that keeps the jewel-like dye colors from bleeding together, giving the colors sharply defined edges, much like stained glass.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in art education and a minor in special education at the University of Montana and taught in Philipsburg Public Schools until she retired in 2013.
While teaching, McDonald continued with her art, becoming a member of the Missoula calligraphy guild, a signature member of the Color Pencil Society of America, a member of the Art Center in Helena and also the Silk Painters of Montana.
For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, 443-0287.
books
Helena author Gerry Robinson honored with award
Sweetgrass Books and author Gerry Robinson announce that Robinson’s powerful work of historical fiction, “The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage” was awarded the National Cowboy Museum’s 2020 Western Heritage Award for Best Western Novel.
The Western Heritage Awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television, and film that share the great stories of the American West.
Robinson is also a finalist for the 2020 High Plains Book Awards in the Best First Book category.
The High Plains Book Awards recognize the best regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Robinson is a Helena resident and enrolled Northern Cheyenne tribal member who was raised on the reservation in Lame Deer. His debut novel is a compelling and balanced narrative that presents a fresh look at the origins and devastating results of the U.S. Army’s late November 1876 attack on the Cheyenne — the penultimate event that led to their temporary exile to Oklahoma.
The story begins five months to the day after Custer’s defeat by the Northern Cheyenne and seamlessly alternates between two narrators: Little Wolf, the Cheyenne Sweet Medicine Chief, and Bill Rowland, Little Wolf's brother-in-law and an interpreter in the employ of the U.S. Army.
To date, the full story of the Cheyenne people, post-Little Bighorn to the establishment of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, has not been told in its entirety and has never been written about by a member of the tribe.
Robinson — the great-great grandson of Bill Rowland and Little Wolf’s great-great nephew — believes that “. . .being able to tell our own story helps begin a long-overdue healing process.” He spent years researching and writing to deliver a historically, culturally, and emotionally accurate retelling of how the Cheyenne were extricated from their Northwest corner of the Great Plains.
“The Cheyenne Story: An Interpretation of Courage” is available wherever books are sold.
The Western Heritage Awards ceremony will take place in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma this October, and the High Plains Book Awards winners will be announced during the High Plains Book Festival in Billings at the end of September.
history
Magazine focus -- from Black settlers to Shakespeare to fish
Settlers’ love of Shakespeare, the clash of Arctic grayling and bull trout management, and Black explorers in Yellowstone are a few of the fascinating topics in the Summer 2020 issue of Montana The Magazine of Western History.
Adam Hodge’s article “The Lady and the Monster: Popular Perceptions and Treatment of Arctic Grayling and Bull Trout in Twentieth Century Montana” explains how anglers and the state perceived and treated the two native fishes quite differently. The graylings were revered while the bull trout were vilified. Indiscriminate killing of bull trout in the first half of the twentieth century has led to their current listing as a Montana Species of Concern.
Gretchen Minton explores newcomers’ passion for the Bard in “Shakespeare in Frontier and Territorial Montana, 1820-1889.” Who knew that among Montana’s earliest Shakespeare enthusiasts was mountain man Jim Bridger, who apparently said the character Falstaff was “too fond of lager beer!”
Other articles include Michael Scott Van Wagenen’s contribution “Remembering Yellowstone National Park’s First African American Explorers,” which draws attention to the long-forgotten Black members of the Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition.
And James A. Grant discusses how technology impacted the building of Hungry Horse Dam, in “Paul Bunyan Rivaled: Logging and Clearing Montana’s Hungry Horse Reservoir, 1945-1956.”
The magazine is free to Montana Historical Society members, but also is available for purchase at the MHS Museum Store and on newsstands across the Treasure State and region.
For more information, contact Eve Byron, MHS public information officer, at eve.byron@mt.gov or 444-6843.
