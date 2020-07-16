Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 16, 2020

Robinson is a Helena resident and enrolled Northern Cheyenne tribal member who was raised on the reservation in Lame Deer. His debut novel is a compelling and balanced narrative that presents a fresh look at the origins and devastating results of the U.S. Army’s late November 1876 attack on the Cheyenne — the penultimate event that led to their temporary exile to Oklahoma.

The story begins five months to the day after Custer’s defeat by the Northern Cheyenne and seamlessly alternates between two narrators: Little Wolf, the Cheyenne Sweet Medicine Chief, and Bill Rowland, Little Wolf's brother-in-law and an interpreter in the employ of the U.S. Army.

To date, the full story of the Cheyenne people, post-Little Bighorn to the establishment of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, has not been told in its entirety and has never been written about by a member of the tribe.

Robinson — the great-great grandson of Bill Rowland and Little Wolf’s great-great nephew — believes that “. . .being able to tell our own story helps begin a long-overdue healing process.” He spent years researching and writing to deliver a historically, culturally, and emotionally accurate retelling of how the Cheyenne were extricated from their Northwest corner of the Great Plains.