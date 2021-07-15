Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 15

Helena native Dan Murphy, a Helena High graduate, is the vocalist and guitarist for All Good Things, and Helena is the first stop on the band’s first US Tour.

Their single “For the Glory” is charting in the top 10 mainstream rock radio charts and they have signed with the Better Noise Record label.

Open house self-guided tours of the brewery operations are available 1-5 p.m.

All weekend, local food trucks and the Lewis & Clark Kitchen will be selling food, and Lewis & Clark’s award-winning beer will be available for purchase.

For more info, visit lctaproom.com or contact Heidi O'Brien at heidi@lewisandclarkbrewing.com or 439-9196.

Trio plays Purcell house concert

Anne Kania, a contralto from Shepherd, will present music by Henry Purcell, who lived through the Great Plague of London, 7 p.m. Monday July 26, at the Krause home in the Helena Valley.

Accompanist Martha Rowe, will be playing an electronic harpsichord, and Mark Bergman (who has played Baroque bass for Musikanten Montana’s Early Music Festival concerts) will be playing his bass part of the time, and the viola da gamba for other pieces.