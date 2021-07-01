Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 1

art
Bray Resident Artists Exhibition and galleries now open
Summer has officially begun at the Archie Bray. Their summer resident artists have arrived and are busy creating in the studios.
The Archie Bray Foundation celebrates their arrival with the Bray Resident Artists Exhibition in the Warehouse Gallery, featuring 19 ceramic artists, running now through July 31. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be an opening reception.
The Warehouse Gallery is open Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the newly constructed Sales Gallery is now open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to -5 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Resident Artists Exhibition showcases the diversity and range of the Bray’s residency program.
The Bray’s nine full-time and 10 summer resident artists will display a wide range of pottery, sculpture and installation work.
Featured artists include: Maya Beverly of Macon, Georgia; Katie Bosley of Clearwater, Florida; Jason Bige Burnett of Louisville, Kentucky; Brooke Cashion of Irvine, California; Sharbani Das Gupta of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Alessandro Gallo of Genoa, Italy; Raven Halfmoon of Norman, Oklahoma; Clara Hoag of Houston, Texas; Yeonsoo Kim of Haenam, South Korea; Yeh Rim Lee of Cheong Ju, South Korea; Cathy Lu of Richmond, California; Candice Methe of Falmouth, Massachusetts; Kristy Moreno of Inglewood, California; Ruby Neri of Los Angeles, California; Kelsie Rudolph of Bozeman, Montana; Paul-Robin Sjostrom of Stockholm, Sweden; Iren Tete of Sofia, Bulgaria; Chase Travaille of Sherwood, Arkansas; and Nicholas Weddell of Austin, Texas.
The Archie Bray Foundation is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the enrichment of the ceramic arts, located at 2915 Country Club Ave. Admission is free and open to the public.
music
Young Dubliners, Red Elvises and more on tap at L&C Brewery
The Young Dubliners will perform at Lewis & Clark Brewery outside on the Railroad Stage, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 9.
Their performance comes in the middle of a great week of music at Lewis & Clark. They’re preceded by Igor & The Red Elvises on Tuesday, July 6; National Park Radio on Wednesday, July 7; and the ACDC all-female cover band Hell’s Belles on Thursday, July 8.
They will be followed by The Teccas on Saturday, July 10 and Big Ska Country sponsored by Keeper of the Green on Sunday, July 11.
And this upcoming weekend, Montana bands are featured: Arterial Drive, July 1, and three local bands -- American Philosophy, AxnAss and Head Change on July 3.
The Young Dubliners are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1988, known for their Celtic Rock -- a fusion of Irish traditional music with modern rock ‘n’ roll.
They’ve released nine albums, provided soundtracks for several movies and commercials and toured the United States and Europe since 1994, supporting the likes of Jethro Tull, John Hiatt, Chris Isaak, Jonny Lang, Great Big Sea and Collective Soul.
The concert is a ticketed event and will be held rain or shine and is expected to sell out.
General admission is $15; or $60 for a four-pack. Visit LCtaproom.com and select "events" to purchase tickets.
Beat Deaf plays Out to Lunch
Beat Deaf performs 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, as part of the free Out to Lunch concert series in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheatre.
History
Summer historic walking tours resume
The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society and the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism program are sponsoring historic walking tours 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5/person; children are free.
Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Tour guides are vaccinated and masks are optional.
On Sundays in July, enjoy “Helena’s Historic Last Chance Gulch – Old Main Street."
Examine the Queen City of the Rockies’ existing historic architecture, as well as those now gone and see the site of gold’s discovery. Meet at 58 N. Last Chance Gulch in front of Big Dipper Ice Cream on the Downtown Walking Mall.
Tours can be scheduled at other times for groups of five; please call 447-8357 or email pattardo@lccountmt.gov.
dance
Cohésion Dance Summer Soirée
Cohesion Dance Project will host a Summer Soirée performance and fundraising event on Tuesday, July 20, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Pond Pavilion, (on Highway 12 West, two miles west of the Broadwater Hot Springs.)
The event will feature new works from Cohesion’s summer workshops and spring guest artist series, including a video projection performance piece from Brooklyn-based guest choreographer Nicole Wolcott, as well as new programming highlights for the 2021-22 season and a reveal of Cohesion Dance Project’s new logo.
Attendees will enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, hosted by Cohesion’s Board of Directors, while witnessing Cohesion’s breadth of programming, ranging from dance education in the studio and in schools to adaptive dance for people with disabilities.
Community and professional dancers of all ages and abilities will perform live, and Dan Henry will provide live music.
The event is free to attend, but donations are strongly encouraged. For questions or more information call 406-422-0830 or email cohesiondanceproject@gmail.com.
Theater
Grandstreet stages ‘Godspell’ outdoors
Join Grandstreet Theatre for its first adventure with outdoor theater on the Hill Park Stage in beautiful Hill Park, July 9-18.
Bring your own blanket or camp chair to this first-of-its-kind experience in Helena.
An incredible team of professional actors, director, choreographer, designers and technicians will bring this updated version of “Godspell" to life.
A timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love, “Godspell” brings the parables of Jesus to life with the incredible pop-rock score of legendary musical theatre composer, Stephen Schwartz.
A show that has been thrilling audiences for decades returns with a fresh and contemporary twist.
This exuberant and inclusive production is a celebration of community and tolerance that is sure to lift your spirits and stir your soul.
Shows are: July 9-July 10 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m.; July 13-15 at 7 p.m. and July 17 and 18 at 2:30 p.m.
Hill Park is in Downtown Helena at the corner of Park and Neill avenues.
Tickets are $23 for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees; $27 Thursday-Saturdays; and $17 for students 18 and younger. They are available at the Box Office 442-4270 (afternoons) or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Kids
Quin Vulk shares media skills
MAPS Media Institute teaching assistant Quin Vulk was recently nominated for a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Northwest Chapter Emmy Award.
Although she wasn’t awarded an Emmy, it hasn’t dampened her enthusiasm for filmmaking.
This summer, she is sharing the skills she learned in the MAPS program, helping to teach classes in the studio at the Holter Museum of Art.
“My inspiration for 'Behind the Scenes' came from the equipment MAPS provides for student use through its many free-of-charge media programs, says Vulk, a Capital High School junior.
Students in 8th to 12th grade interested in learning how to make stop-motion animation films, or other media arts, can enroll for free classes.
For more information, visit https://mapsmediainstitute.com and https://mapsmediainstitute.com/enroll to enroll.
Kids Art Project
Helena Community Gardens is hosting a kids art project event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Sixth Ward Garden Park (east side).
Kids will decorate clay pots for a little plant. HCG will provide the pots, painting supplies, soil and a plant for the pot.
The number of participants is limited to 12, and a $10 fee will cover the cost of the materials.
For more information and to register for the event, contact Amie Butler at 438-5819.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
- The Boss Baby: Family Business, PG
- The Forever Purge, R
- F9 The Fast Saga, PG-13
- A Quiet Place Part II, PG-13
- The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, R
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, PG
- Cruella, PG-13
- Spirit Untamed, PG
- In the Heights, PG-13
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Werewolves Within, R
- Summer of Soul, PG-13