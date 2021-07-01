Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, July 1

The Archie Bray Foundation is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the enrichment of the ceramic arts, located at 2915 Country Club Ave. Admission is free and open to the public.

Young Dubliners, Red Elvises and more on tap at L&C Brewery

The Young Dubliners will perform at Lewis & Clark Brewery outside on the Railroad Stage, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 9.

Their performance comes in the middle of a great week of music at Lewis & Clark. They’re preceded by Igor & The Red Elvises on Tuesday, July 6; National Park Radio on Wednesday, July 7; and the ACDC all-female cover band Hell’s Belles on Thursday, July 8.

They will be followed by The Teccas on Saturday, July 10 and Big Ska Country sponsored by Keeper of the Green on Sunday, July 11.

And this upcoming weekend, Montana bands are featured: Arterial Drive, July 1, and three local bands -- American Philosophy, AxnAss and Head Change on July 3.

The Young Dubliners are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1988, known for their Celtic Rock -- a fusion of Irish traditional music with modern rock ‘n’ roll.