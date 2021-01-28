Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

music
Helena record dub album
Unable to perform live due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Helena Latin band Los Marvelitos instead spent much of 2020 sequestered in their westside studio.
Their new project reimagined their 2019 album, “Frontera Norte,” in the style of dub, a genre of electronic music that originated in Jamaican reggae studios in the late 1960s and ‘70s and was further popularized by British bands like The Clash, The Police and UB40.
The resulting record, “Frontera de Dub,” will be released on iTunes, Spotify, Bandcamp and other online platforms on Jan. 29.
The project was inspired by an appreciation for the genre shared by bandleader Garrett Smith and trumpeter Justin Ringsak.
Working at home during the pandemic, Smith and Ringsak would regularly exchange thumb drives of music and links to bands they discovered browsing websites like YouTube and Bandcamp.
“We both seek out unusual sounds, world music, funky indie stuff,” said Ringsak. “It’s a bit like digging through old records at a garage sale or a thrift store. Today there are tons of interesting artists all over the world making really cool records, all available online. You just have to be willing to spend some time searching and listening.
“Our music trades would often include a dub record or two, styles from across the globe, whether decades-old classics or something newer,” said Smith. “The idea came up to do a dub version of our Los Marvelitos record, and it seemed like a natural fit to use the melodic guitar and horn samples. We had a lot of fun making this record, pushing the sound of our band in new directions.”
Dub grew out of early reggae and has since developed to influence other genres like punk, hip-hop and electronic music.
The distinctive sound of dub comes from its use of existing recordings that are significantly manipulated and reshaped. Some or all of the vocals are removed, the rhythm section is emphasized, studio effects such as reverb and delay are heavily applied, and samples from the original song or other works are “dubbed” in new sequences.
“These ‘70s reggae producers were incredible engineers and real innovators. King Tubby, Scratch Perry, they were working with very basic recording equipment, single- or four-track tape machines, and physically cutting and manipulating the tape to create all these sounds that were totally unheard of and went beyond reggae,” Ringsak said.
“A lot of hip-hop and electronic producers in the ‘90s, Adam Yauch from Beastie Boys, Aphex Twin, RZA from Wu-Tang Clan, expanded those techniques and pushed them further. That led to more news sounds that influence all kinds of music today. Digital recording technology made all those cool techniques accessible to do-it-yourself musicians like us.”
theater
‘The Pink Unicorn’ opens tonight
The award-winning one-woman show, “The Pink Unicorn,” opens tonight at Grandstreet Theatre, both on stage and online.
The award-winning play by Elise Forier Edie tells the story of a single mother, living in a small Texas town, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her teenage daughter announces she is gender queer.
Grandstreet cast three Grandstreet actors to rotate through the role of the mother, Trisha Lee, in this staged reading.
The role of Trisha Lee will be played by:
Elaine Spino on Jan. 28, 31, Feb. 6, 12; Marianne Adams on Jan. 29, Feb. 4, 7, 13; and Mary Linn Crouse on Jan. 30, Feb. 5, 11, 14.
The show runs Thursday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Feb. 14, with
Thursday through Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
In compliance with the county health department, Grandstreet will only be selling 40 tickets per performance to allow for social distancing. Masks required.
Audience members will be checked in individually, following a temperature check upon arrival.
Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave.
For online performances, a link will be emailed to you on the day of the performance.
Tickets are $20 for live performances at Grandstreet and $10 for online performances, available at the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 447-1574, or
online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
For live performance, the actress will wear a mask; for online performance, she will not.
library
Big Read author part of this week’s events
Lewis & Clark Library Big Read activities are planned throughout January. For more information, visit https://www.lclibrary.org/306/The-Big-Read.
Pick up a copy of “Into the Beautiful North” by Luis Alberto Urrea at any Lewis & Clark Library location, or check out the eBook or audiobook through the online service Axis 360.
Activities include:
What does “Home” mean to you?
Runs through Feb. 28
Submit your artistic or craft creation(s) of what "home" means to you. It can be a painting, a craft, photograph, or anything that makes you think of home. Take a picture of the artwork and send to suzannelclibrary@gmail.com. It will showcase on our Exhibits page. Questions? Contact Suzanne at 447-6681 or suzanne@lclibrary.org
An Evening with the Author: Luis Alberto Urrea
Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
The library presents a free webinar with this year’s NEA Big Read author Luis Alberto Urrea! Register in advance at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EjiWLfHeTsGkYpSWXeKagw to receive a link to join.
Urrea is a prolific and acclaimed writer who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss and triumph.
A 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist for nonfiction and member of the Latino Literature Hall of Fame, Urrea is the critically acclaimed and best-selling author of 17 books, winning numerous awards for his poetry, fiction and essays.
Born in Tijuana to a Mexican father and American mother, Urrea is most recognized as a border writer, though he says, “I am more interested in bridges, not borders.”
NEA Big Read Wrap-Up Book Discussion
Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.
Register in advance at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrf-iqpzIqGtBNQxW9JZLRB4imMdATAJk- After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The public is encouraged to share impressions about the programs, conversations and the book at the final program.
art
Holter Museum opens new shows
Five new exhibits opened at the Holter Museum of Art since Jan. 15.
Two Helena artists are exhibiting original new paintings.
Kelly Bourgeois shares a series of large abstract, original watercolors that are macro views of nature, in her exhibit, “Colors.”
And Jay Crider’s paintings in “Inside/Outside” bring alive heartfelt scenes of local landscapes and intimate indoorscapes.
Crider is also exhibiting some of his earlier “cartoony” works in a separate exhibit, “Jay’s World 2002-2020.”
“Across the Divide 2021,” shares new works by art faculty from the University of Montana and Montana State University.
And “Quilt National ‘19,” showcases the world’s best contemporary quilts in this internationally juried exhibition by The Dairy Barn Arts Center of Athens, Ohio.
The shows run through early to mid-April.
The Holter Museum of Art is located at 12 E. Lawrence, 442-6400, www.holtermuseum.org.