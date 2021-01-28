Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

“Our music trades would often include a dub record or two, styles from across the globe, whether decades-old classics or something newer,” said Smith. “The idea came up to do a dub version of our Los Marvelitos record, and it seemed like a natural fit to use the melodic guitar and horn samples. We had a lot of fun making this record, pushing the sound of our band in new directions.”

Dub grew out of early reggae and has since developed to influence other genres like punk, hip-hop and electronic music.

The distinctive sound of dub comes from its use of existing recordings that are significantly manipulated and reshaped. Some or all of the vocals are removed, the rhythm section is emphasized, studio effects such as reverb and delay are heavily applied, and samples from the original song or other works are “dubbed” in new sequences.

“These ‘70s reggae producers were incredible engineers and real innovators. King Tubby, Scratch Perry, they were working with very basic recording equipment, single- or four-track tape machines, and physically cutting and manipulating the tape to create all these sounds that were totally unheard of and went beyond reggae,” Ringsak said.