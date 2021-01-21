Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

music
Symphony to perform “Appalachian Spring” virtually
The Helena Symphony launches Season 66 – Part Two with a broadcast performance of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
The concert concludes with Igor Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella.” AARP presents HomeStream Your Helena Symphony at YouTube.com/helenasymphony.
For info, visit https://www.helenasymphony.org/, 442-1860 or patronservices@helenasymphony.org.
Season 66 – Part Two includes three more Masterworks Concerts with returning guest artists pianist Claire Huangci, clarinetist Ricardo Morales and violinist Tim Fain.
Upcoming concerts include: Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Scottish Symphony, Copland’s jazz-inspired Clarinet Concerto, as well as works by Schumann, Bizet, Prokofiev, Debussy and Fauré.
The symphony presents three Education Concerts, including two Symphony Kids concerts and a special Youth Concert that will be broadcast to schools and students around the country.
There is no charge for the online concerts presented by AARP Montana, but there is an option to make a donation to the Helena Symphony.
Helena Symphony concert list
Symphony Kids 3: My Mother is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana
We do not love people because they are beautiful; they are beautiful because we love them. Explore this heart-felt message and the role of melody in the music of French composers Claude Debussy and Gabriel Fauré. Created for children 5-10.
Masterworks Concert IV: Schumann, Brahms, & Pianist Claire Huangci
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana
Proclaimed to have “the fastest fingers in the world,” international star pianist Claire Huangci returns as one of Helena’s favorite soloists to perform Brahms’ monumental Second Piano Concerto.
Masterworks Concert V: Clarinetist Ricardo Morales Plays Copland
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana
The greatest living clarinetist returns! Ricardo Morales performs Copland’s lyrical and jazz-influenced Clarinet Concerto that was composed for the legendary swing musician Benny Goodman. Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony gives us a musical escape to find rejuvenation through sentimental songfulness.
Symphony Kids 4: Oh, The Roads I Travel
10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana
Discover the many moods in music and how friends can help us find our way with highlights from Finding Neverland and other works of American composers.
Youth Concert: Prokofiev VERSUS The Wolf
1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana
Experience Prokofiev’s beloved story to “Peter & The Wolf,” but with a twist. Set in a courtroom drama, the Wolf is on trial and gets to tell his side of the story. Relive the magical story while learning about the symbolism in Prokofiev’s music – and have great fun along the way. This concert will be broadcast to elementary and middle schools that wish to participate. Schools in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Washington and Utah are eligible.
Masterworks Concert VI: Violinist Tim Fain Returns!
7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana
From his performances in the films “Black Swan” and “12 Years A Slave,” acclaimed violinist Tim Fain returns to perform Mendelssohn’s dazzling Violin Concerto – one of the most perfect works for violin, replete with sparkling melodies and blazing bravura. The Season culminates with the cheerful Symphony by French opera composer Georges Bizet.
Benefit Concert: A Night in Hollywood at Montana Ting
5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Montana Ting
Experience the third annual exclusive concert at the private estate of acclaimed European actors Nick Wilder and Christine Mayn. The red-carpet event features exquisite food, a cash bar, and an incredible sunset, along with some of
the greatest moments from movie soundtracks. Tickets for this special limited-seating event are $150 each.
The current plan is for this Benefit Concert to be in person.
theater
‘The Pink Unicorn’ on stage and streaming
See Grandstreet Theatre’s upcoming production, “The Pink Unicorn,” either onstage or online.
The award-winning one-woman show tells the story of a single mother, living in a small Texas town, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her teenage daughter announces she is gender queer.
Grandstreet cast three Grandstreet actors to rotate through the role of the mother, Trisha Lee.
The role of Trisha Lee will be played by:
Elaine Spino on Jan. 28, 31, Feb. 6, 12; Marianne Adams on Jan. 29, Feb. 4, 7, 13; and Mary Linn Crouse on Jan. 30, Feb. 5, 11, 14.
The show runs Thursday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Feb. 14, with
Thursday through Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
In compliance with the county health department, Grandstreet will only be selling 40 tickets per performance to allow for social distancing. Masks required.
Audience members will be checked in individually, following a temperature check upon arrival.
Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave.
For online performances, a link will be emailed to you on the day of the performance.
Tickets are $20 for live performances at Grandstreet and $10 for online performances, available at the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 447-1574, or
online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
For live performance, the actress will wear a mask; for online performance, she will not.