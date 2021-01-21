Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Symphony Kids 4: Oh, The Roads I Travel

10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana

Discover the many moods in music and how friends can help us find our way with highlights from Finding Neverland and other works of American composers.

Youth Concert: Prokofiev VERSUS The Wolf

1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana

Experience Prokofiev’s beloved story to “Peter & The Wolf,” but with a twist. Set in a courtroom drama, the Wolf is on trial and gets to tell his side of the story. Relive the magical story while learning about the symbolism in Prokofiev’s music – and have great fun along the way. This concert will be broadcast to elementary and middle schools that wish to participate. Schools in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Washington and Utah are eligible.

Masterworks Concert VI: Violinist Tim Fain Returns!

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana