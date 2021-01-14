Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020

The audience is brought along on the mother’s hilarious and heartfelt journey of acceptance as she joins her child’s fight to start a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school.

Grandstreet cast three Grandstreet actors to rotate through the role of the mother, Trisha Lee.

The role of Trisha Lee will be played by:

Elaine Spino on Jan. 28, 31, Feb. 6, 12; Marianne Adams on Jan. 29, Feb. 4, 7, 13; and Mary Linn Crouse on Jan. 30, Feb. 5, 11, 14.

The show runs Thursday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Feb. 14, with

Thursday through Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

“With three incredible ladies playing the same role, you’ll want to see the show more than once,” predicts artistic director Jeff Downing.

“The Pink Unicorn” will be presented as a staged reading with a reduced ticket price. Grandstreet is embarking on new ways of theatrical storytelling that are better suited to the current health restrictions.

The play is directed by Sarah Butts, who writes, “One silver lining of this pandemic when it comes to art-making, is that it has led to more innovation and out-of-the-box thinking.”