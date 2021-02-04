Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

“I made a great discovery when I was 4 years old and met my Aunt. She was a young woman expecting her first baby and she was an artist. For me, she looked like a fairy to me! I remember very well the moment when she took the brush with blue color and touched the paper . . . what a magic! I never saw such bright color and such confident line! I felt my Aunt had a power to control the colors, and colors had power to change the whole world! I had discovered that there existed a beautiful profession – to be an artist! It was a miracle which determined my life ‘s story! Of course, at that time I could not imagine that I would spend years and years to learn this profession, but I was sure art would bring me happiness and make the world brighter!”