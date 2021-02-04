Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

art
Svitlana Lysiak Prouty opens watercolor show
Local artist Svitlana Lysiak Prouty, who is known for her exquisite silk paintings and vibrant watercolors, is showing a new watercolor series of Helena buildings at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies during February.
In her artist statement, she wrote: “I always love to carry a little sketchbook on my trips,” said Prouty. “Over the years I collected a lot of drawings with streets and buildings from many European cities. I used many of those sketches in my watercolor paintings. When I came to Helena, I was very impressed with the wonderful and varied architecture: Gothic, Victorian, Classical, Neo-Gothic, a lot of eclecticism. I was fascinated and spent hours and hours walking and discovering the beauty of Helena. Helena became my home and I hope to create more paintings and share with you my love of your city!
"I was born and grew up in Ukraine when my country was a part of the former Soviet Union. This was a country without freedom including religious freedom, a lot of churches and cathedrals were ruined, the rest were closed and used like warehouses or places to keep animals. I think the first time I entered a church was when I was at least 15 years old, this is probably the reason why I love so much to visit churches anywhere I travel!”
Prouty also shared her story about how she became an artist:
“I made a great discovery when I was 4 years old and met my Aunt. She was a young woman expecting her first baby and she was an artist. For me, she looked like a fairy to me! I remember very well the moment when she took the brush with blue color and touched the paper . . . what a magic! I never saw such bright color and such confident line! I felt my Aunt had a power to control the colors, and colors had power to change the whole world! I had discovered that there existed a beautiful profession – to be an artist! It was a miracle which determined my life ‘s story! Of course, at that time I could not imagine that I would spend years and years to learn this profession, but I was sure art would bring me happiness and make the world brighter!”
Prouty's series of historical buildings is not a completed project, but a dozen of her works are on display at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave., from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. on Saturdays.
benefit
Paint the Town Pink – A Valentine’s Night In!
Florence Crittenton’s annual gala fundraising event - Paint the Town will go virtual this year on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The event offers a Valentine’s Date Night box for couples and families, two raffles, a nostalgic Paper PINK activity and more.
The Valentine’s Night box includes a gourmet dinner catered by Chili O’Brien’s together with wine, beer or sparkling cider as well as beautiful decorations to set the mood.
Children’s party boxes are also available that include child-friendly food, a fun activity pack and sparkling cider.
Party boxes must be reserved in advance and will be picked up on Saturday Feb. 13, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Helena Community Church.
The virtual program includes a short talk by Executive Director Carrie Krepps and two past clients, who will share their stories, plus music from Pink’s favorite band Ten Years Gone.
This year, Paint the Town Pink will not have an online auction but will have two raffles. The traditional raffle hosted by Great West Engineering gives the opportunity to win a fantastic five-day trip to Whitefish for up to 15 guests and includes gift cards for gas and groceries. The Gamblers Raffle offers an exclusive Walla Walla wine getaway including private wine tours, gourmet meals and two nights’ accommodation for four guests in either a hotel or vacation rental home.
All proceeds will benefit the families served through Crittenton programs, including residential, early childhood, and community-based services.
For more information, to reserve your party box, purchase raffle tickets or to simply give visit www.paintthetownpink.info
For more information go to www.florencecrittenton.org.
Library
LEGO programs at local libraries
Each week during the month of February, the Lewis & Clark Library Branch libraries in Augusta, East Helena, Lincoln and the Bookmobile will host a LEGO® building contest for students in grades K-8. It is designed to help students practice building, exploring and being creative with LEGOs®.
Each week, students will be challenged to build a creation based on the weekly theme and then share a photo of it with the library to potentially win prizes.
Photos will go into an online gallery for all to enjoy. The Lewis & Clark Library Foundation will judge the online submissions and pick four prize winners each week to receive a LEGO®book.
Each week that participants submit a photo, they will automatically be entered into a drawing for one of two Kindle Fires. The drawing will occur at the end of the month.
Submit your photo for the online gallery and contest by emailing it to AEckerson@lclibrary.org as a medium-sized jpeg file. Make sure your submissions are visible in photos and are submitted in time for the weekly themes.
Include your age, name, an adult's name and contact information, as well as permission to use your photo on the library's website and social media pages.
The creations will be judged on creativity and originality (40%), presentation (25%), building skill based on age of entry (25%), and following contest rules (10%). Submissions must be in by the Sunday at midnight of each week to be included in the judging.
All submissions will be added to the virtual Lego display on the Library website at, https://www.lclibrary.org/293/East-Helena-Branch-Exhibits.
To pick up a #LoveYourLibraryLEGOs® kit, visit one of the Lewis & Clark Library Branch’s listed below:
East Helena Branch, 16 E. Main St., East Helena.
Lincoln Branch, 102 9th Ave., Lincoln.
Bookmobile Branch, Limited Stop Locations – Canyon Creek Country Store, Jim Darcy Elementary, Broadwater Village, York Park, The Dam Bar, Marysville, Skelton Park, Rossiter Elementary, Leisure Village, and Wolf Creek. Check online schedule for days and times www.lclibrary.org/188/Bookmobile
Augusta Branch, 205 Main St., Augusta.
The #LoveYourLibraryLEGOs program is made possible through the generous support of the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation and a 3 Rivers Communications Grant.
For more information, visit https://www.LCLibrary.org.
comedy
Grammy-nominated comic at civic center in May
Bill Engvall, a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country, is set to perform 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Helena Civic Center.
He was recently awarded “Casino Comedian” of the year at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas.
Engvall has a recurring role on the FOX hit TV series “Last Man Standing,” and recently wrapped production on “A New Season,” where he reprises his role of Coach Z, from “Catching Faith” in 2015. He also appeared in the theatrical thriller, “Monster Party” and has been a contestant on numerous game shows.
Engvall previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show” and was part of the enormously successful “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films, which sold over 9 million units and received a Grammy nomination. His first album, “Here’s Your Sign,” is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks.
His second album, “Dorkfish,” also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. He has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography, “Bill Engvall –Just A Guy.”
In 1992, he won the American Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-up Comedian. Tickets are $45-$9 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m.
Purchase them: Online at www.helenaciviccenter.com; or by phone at 447-8481; or at the Helena Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave.
In the case of a reschedule due to COVID-19, all tickets purchased will be good for a new date or can be returned for a refund.