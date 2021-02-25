Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Best-selling author Winchester will talk about his new book, “Land,” with local writer Jim Robbins.

Register in advance for this webinar at https://tinyurl.com/p6r0exc8 for a confirmation email and link for the webinar.

“Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World” examines in depth how people acquire land, steward it, and why they fight over it. Finally, it also talks about ways to share it.

Ultimately, Winchester confronts the essential question: who actually owns the world's land -- and why does it matter?

Land -- whether meadow or mountainside, desert or peat bog, parkland or pasture, suburb or city -- is central to human existence. It quite literally underlies and underpins everything.

Employing the keen intellect, insatiable curiosity, and narrative verve that are the foundations of his previous best-selling works, Winchester examines what human beings are doing -- and have done -- with the billions of acres that together make up the solid surface of Earth.