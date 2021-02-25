Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

library
library offers free laptop checkout
Lewis & Clark Library is offering laptop/mobile hotspot kits to its checkout collection.
Beginning last week, the Augusta, East Helena, Lincoln and Main branches of the Lewis & Clark Library began offering a ChromeBook/HotSpot combo and a HP/HotSpot combo available for two-week checkout. Each branch will have two available kits to check out.
The HotSpots and the HP Laptops were provided by the Montana State Library, using Library Services and Technology Act funding that is provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For information, visit www.lclibrary.org/407/Laptop-HotSpot-Checkout-Kits.
- Each branch (Augusta, East Helena, Lincoln and the Main Branch) has a Chromebook/HotSpot available for checkout as well as an HP/HotSpot combo for checkout.
- The Chromebooks only allow for web browsing and file uploads/downloads while the HP machines offer a Windows 10 environment with access to Microsoft Office.
- Each mobile hotspot is set up to cater to the area where it will be checked out in order to achieve the best mobile signals.
Award-winning author Simon Winchester to speak
Lewis & Clark Library Presents: A Fireside Chat with Simon Winchester and Jim Robbins at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on Zoom.
Best-selling author Winchester will talk about his new book, “Land,” with local writer Jim Robbins.
Register in advance for this webinar at https://tinyurl.com/p6r0exc8 for a confirmation email and link for the webinar.
“Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World” examines in depth how people acquire land, steward it, and why they fight over it. Finally, it also talks about ways to share it.
Ultimately, Winchester confronts the essential question: who actually owns the world's land -- and why does it matter?
Land -- whether meadow or mountainside, desert or peat bog, parkland or pasture, suburb or city -- is central to human existence. It quite literally underlies and underpins everything.
Employing the keen intellect, insatiable curiosity, and narrative verve that are the foundations of his previous best-selling works, Winchester examines what human beings are doing -- and have done -- with the billions of acres that together make up the solid surface of Earth.
Winchester is the acclaimed author of many books, including: “The Professor and the Madman,” “The Men Who United the States,” “The Map That Changed the World,” “The Man Who Loved China,” “A Crack in the Edge of the World,” and “Krakatoa,” all of which were New York Times bestsellers and appeared on numerous best and notable lists
In 2006, Winchester was made an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty the Queen. He resides in western Massachusetts.
Robbins is a veteran journalist based in Helena, who has written for the New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler and numerous other publications. His latest book is “The Wonder of Birds: What they Tell Us about the World, Ourselves and a Better Future.”
music
El Wencho w/ Tizer Sun at the Taproom
El Wencho w/ Tizer Sun perform 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Lewis & Clark Taproom. Although the show is sold out, it will be live streamed free.
El Wencho is a powerhouse duo with a big sound that relates the Montana lifestyle through immersive lyrics, catchy melodies and driving rhythms.
Their authentic music is an eclectic fusion of genres that draws on sonic elements from red dirt rock, blues, country, Americana and polyrhythmic Latin percussion.
Formed in 2019 by vocalist Victoria Hale and multi-instrumentalist Paul Brantley, Tizer Sun is an American pop rock band with strong country and classic rock influences.
After spending time in various bands in Helena and Portland, (their respective hometowns), the duo wrote an album of their own while backpacking through Southeast Asia for several months.
To link to the show, visit www.twitch.tv/landctaproom.
Grammy-nominated star Matthew West performs at Civic Center
Five-time Grammy-nominated star Matthew West will perform two socially distanced shows Monday, March 29, at the Helena Civic Center.
Shows are at 5:30 and 7:45 p.m.
West is a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year recipient and has RIAA Gold certified and RIAA Platinum certified singles.
He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a K-LOVE Fan Award and was named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year.
West also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for the title track for the feature film “The Heart of Christmas.”
In addition to his own recording career, he has more than 130 songwriting credits, including cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Mandisa, Danny Gokey and others, along with back-to-back No. 1 songs by Casting Crowns including their single, "Nobody," which features West.
He was also nominated for a songwriting Grammy Award in 2019 for Casting Crowns' song, "Only Jesus."
West also co-wrote Jeremy Camp's multi-week No. 1 song, "Keep Me in The Moment."
Earlier this year, he released his new studio album, “Brand New” which already produced the multiple-week No. 1 single, "The God Who Stays."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, West has continued to host his weekly “Quarantine Quiet Time” from his home studio with his family, and he released two new songs that went viral: “Quarantine Life” and “Take Heart."
In August 2020, he launched his official podcast, "The Matthew West Podcast."
West has also written five books to date: “Give This Christmas Away,” “The Story of Your Life,” “Forgiveness,” “Today Is Day One” and “Hello, My Name Is.”
Tickets can be purchased: Online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, by calling 406-447-8481 or in person at the Helena Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10-1 and 2-4, 340 Neill Ave.
history
Take a virtual tour of the Montana Capitol
When the pandemic threw a curveball to Montana's 4-H and Future Farmer of America's annual tour of the Montana Capitol Building, 4-H and FFA coordinator Andee Baker turned to the Montana Historical Society for help.
MHS partnered with Helena Civic TV's Jeanie Warner to create a video tour of the Capitol building that's available online to the public.
Baker called the tour informative and interesting, adding that, “the students were beyond intrigued by the history, not only enjoying the videos but learning more about Montana History."
Given by outreach program specialist Deb Mitchell, the virtual Capitol tour is now available for streaming in classrooms and at home.
The Montana Historical Society also has a video tour of the Original Governor's Mansion, which the public can view at mhs.mt.gov.
For more information, or to view other historic presentations, go online to mhs.mt.gov or contact Eve Byron at eve.byron@mt.gov or 444-6843.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
● Tom & Jerry, PG
● Crisis, R
● God’s Compass
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Nomadland, R
● Minari, PG-13