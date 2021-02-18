Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

These are just a few of the things a group of artists want to find out as part of their work on a Creative Placemaking Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts that will celebrate Rodney Street.

A few of the artists will be hanging surveys on doorknobs throughout the neighborhood this week.

This project is run by The Myrna Loy in partnership with the City of Helena, says Myrna Loy Executive Director Krys Holmes, to coincide with the city's Urban Renewal Plan for the area.

Part of the project is a series of recorded interviews with Rodney Neighborhood residents and business owners, conducted by videographer Jeanie Warden of HCTV. (Check out some of the early interviews at https://themyrnaloy.com/rodney-street/)

And part of the Rodney Street Project is yet to come, depending on what respondents say.

The Myrna Loy wants to know things like:

What do Rodney Street residents want to celebrate?

What do they want to preserve?

What do they want to create?

“The idea is to spark the community to be involved in celebrating and revitalizing itself,” says Holmes.

Now’s the time to let your creative light shine!