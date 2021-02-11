Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

“This support from the NEA is so important as we create our way forward after COVID,” said The Myrna Loy director, Krys Holmes. “Kids and families are starved for intimate, real experiences of the arts. We’re excited to bring this festival to Helena.”

Tickets and descriptions of the puppet festival events will appear on The Myrna Loy’s website, www.themyrnaloy.com, in early March.

music

Symphony Kids Concert Feb. 13 shares message of love

“My Mother is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World” is the title of the next Symphony Kids concert, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

The concert includes works by French composers Claude Debussy and Gabriel Fauré, specifically Debussy’s popular “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun.” The concert’s theme is the importance of seeing the inner beauty in others.

The Helena Symphony Orchestra performs the online concert as part of the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP MT.

It is broadcast at no charge on YouTube at www.youtube.com/helenasymphony/live but there is an opportunity to donate to the symphony.