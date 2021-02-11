Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

benefit
Paint the Town Pink – A Valentine’s Night In!
Florence Crittenton’s annual gala fundraising event -- Paint the Town Pink -- will go virtual this year and is hosting a 30-minute virtual program on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The event offers a Valentine’s Date Night box for couples and families, two raffles, a nostalgic Paper PINK activity and more.
The Valentine’s Night Box includes a gourmet dinner catered by Chili O’Brien’s together with wine, beer or sparkling cider as well as beautiful decorations to set the mood.
Children’s party boxes are also available that include child-friendly food, a fun activity pack and sparkling cider.
Party Boxes must be reserved in advance and will be picked up on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Helena Community Church.
The virtual program includes a short talk by Executive Director Carrie Krepps and two past clients, who will share their stories.
At the end of the program there will be music from Pink’s favorite band Ten Years Gone.
This year Paint the Town Pink will not have an online auction but will have two fabulous raffles.
The traditional raffle hosted by Great West Engineering gives the opportunity to win a fantastic five-day trip to Whitefish for up to 15 guests and includes gift cards for gas and groceries.
The Gamblers Raffle offers an exclusive Walla Walla wine getaway including private wine tours, gourmet meals and two nights’ accommodation for four guests in either a hotel or vacation rental home.
All proceeds will benefit the families served through Crittenton programs, including residential, early childhood and community-based services.
For more information, to reserve your party box, to purchase raffle tickets or to simply give visit www.paintthetownpink.info.
For more information go to www.florencecrittenton.org.
Performing arts
NEA awards grant for a puppet arts festival at The Myrna Loy
The Myrna Loy has been awarded a $10,000 grant to support a puppet arts festival planned for this spring.
The festival will bring internationally renowned puppet artist Tom Lee to Helena to teach and perform his award-winning family show, “Tomte,” in April. He will also work with local puppet artists to develop and showcase new works.
The hybrid in-person/virtual festival will also feature an online presentation of “Babylon,” a stunning puppet theater piece by Sandglass Theater about migration and asylum.
“This support from the NEA is so important as we create our way forward after COVID,” said The Myrna Loy director, Krys Holmes. “Kids and families are starved for intimate, real experiences of the arts. We’re excited to bring this festival to Helena.”
Tickets and descriptions of the puppet festival events will appear on The Myrna Loy’s website, www.themyrnaloy.com, in early March.
music
Symphony Kids Concert Feb. 13 shares message of love
“My Mother is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World” is the title of the next Symphony Kids concert, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
The concert includes works by French composers Claude Debussy and Gabriel Fauré, specifically Debussy’s popular “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun.” The concert’s theme is the importance of seeing the inner beauty in others.
The Helena Symphony Orchestra performs the online concert as part of the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP MT.
It is broadcast at no charge on YouTube at www.youtube.com/helenasymphony/live but there is an opportunity to donate to the symphony.
Created for children ages 5 to 10, Symphony Kids is a free 35-minute concert for audiences of all ages and their families. As one of the symphony’s educational programs, Symphony Kids brings the power of live instrumental music into the hearts of children with specific concerts designed to introduce them to the world of music and instruments.
Children or their parents can download an activity book for the concert at www.helenasymphony.org/sk3. This will allow them to interact and enjoy up-close and personal performances meant to enrich and enhance music education in the Helena area.
Sponsors include AARP Montana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Piccolo’s Music, Montana Arts Council, Mosaic Architecture, Treasure State Internet and Ann and Ron Waterman.
Women who like to sing gather on Zoom
Women who like to sing are invited to attend a gathering of the Helena Xpress Singers on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
The approximately 45-minute Guest Night will include an introduction to Barbershop-Style a cappella singing, vocal and physical warm-ups, singing with the chorus performing one of their virtually recorded songs -- “True Colors” -- and more.
Interested persons are asked to email: joinus@HelenaXpressSingers.org to receive a link to the rehearsal.
Helena’s Xpress Singers is a 30-member a cappella chorus whose members enjoy performing for various events around the Helena community. Additional singers are always welcome. The group is monitoring the COVID situation and looking forward to rehearsing together in person again in the future.
theater
Final week to see ‘The Pink Unicorn’
The award-winning one-woman show, “The Pink Unicorn,” enters its final week of performances, both on stage and online, at Grandstreet Theatre.
The award-winning play by Elise Forier Edie tells the story of a single mother, living in a small Texas town, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her teenage daughter announces she is gender queer.
Grandstreet cast three Grandstreet actors to rotate through the role of the mother, Trisha Lee, in this staged reading.
The role of Trisha Lee will be played by: Elaine Spino on Feb. 12; Marianne Adams on Feb. 13; and Mary Linn Crouse on Feb. 14, which is the final show.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
In compliance with the county health department, Grandstreet will only be selling 40 tickets per performance to allow for social distancing. Masks required.
Audience members will be checked in individually, following a temperature check upon arrival.
Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave.
For online performances, a link will be emailed to you on the day of the performance.
Tickets are $20 for live performances at Grandstreet and $10 for online performances, available at the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 447-1574, or
online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
For live performances, the actress will wear a mask; for online performances, she will not.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- Judas and the Black Messiah, R
- Land, PG-13
- The Little Things, R
- The Croods: A New Age, PG
- The Marksman, PG-13
- Wonder Woman 1984, PG-13
- Monster Hunter, PG-13
- News of the World, PG-13
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Music, PG-13
- Little Fish, R