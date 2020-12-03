Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

Due to COVID health restrictions, you will be required to stay seated at your table and to wear a mask when you get up and move around the taproom.

Following these guidelines will allow the Taproom to keep hosting live music during the pandemic.

Myrna SoundStage meets Celtic Cowboy Christmas

It takes more than COVID to cancel Celtic Cowboy Christmas.

This year, due to the pandemic, the popular Myrna Loy holiday gala beams joyous, toe-tapping music to you virtually.

Celtic Cowboy Christmas will come to you online starting Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., in a special episode of The Myrna Soundstage.

You can join a few friends for a limited-size viewing party at the Myrna that night, or you can watch at home anytime.

For those of you who love the show and come back every year, and for those of you who’ve tried to come to the show but it’s always sold out -- here’s your chance to kick back and get in a very merry holiday mood in the comfort of your own living room.

Montana’s most popular Irish band, Dublin Gulch, and their special guests, Ken Willson and Kim McGee will serve up some very special songs from their very extensive repertoire.