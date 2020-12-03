Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

music
Christmas in the Cathedral canceled
For the past several months, the Helena Symphony has continued to bring live performances through the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana. These performances were performed with no in-person audiences, and thousands of people around the world streamed these live broadcasts.
The Symphony created a safety plan in cooperation with the Lewis & Clark County Public Health, designed to protect our audiences and the musicians of the Helena Symphony Orchestra & Chorale.
However, the pandemic continues to impact Helena, especially due to the large percentage of asymptomatic spread.
To protect performers, the Helena Symphony canceled the upcoming Christmas in the Cathedral featuring the Helena Symphony Chorale scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7.
Details about upcoming HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP MT broadcasts for Season 66 – Part Two will be announced in the coming weeks.
Dan Henry Band at the Taproom
Montana Native Dan Henry will perform at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Henry, a singer/songwriter with a unique vocal style coupled with acoustic guitar and bluesy harmonica, spends much of his time traveling as a solo act, but also performs with a three-piece band.
Due to COVID health restrictions, you will be required to stay seated at your table and to wear a mask when you get up and move around the taproom.
Following these guidelines will allow the Taproom to keep hosting live music during the pandemic.
Myrna SoundStage meets Celtic Cowboy Christmas
It takes more than COVID to cancel Celtic Cowboy Christmas.
This year, due to the pandemic, the popular Myrna Loy holiday gala beams joyous, toe-tapping music to you virtually.
Celtic Cowboy Christmas will come to you online starting Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., in a special episode of The Myrna Soundstage.
You can join a few friends for a limited-size viewing party at the Myrna that night, or you can watch at home anytime.
For those of you who love the show and come back every year, and for those of you who’ve tried to come to the show but it’s always sold out -- here’s your chance to kick back and get in a very merry holiday mood in the comfort of your own living room.
Montana’s most popular Irish band, Dublin Gulch, and their special guests, Ken Willson and Kim McGee will serve up some very special songs from their very extensive repertoire.
“We’re featuring songs we haven’t played in a long time,” says singer/songwriter Jim Schulz of Dublin Gulch. Some date back to their first Celtic Cowboy show in 1997.
This year, the show features more music and less storytelling than a typical Cowboy Christmas, says Schulz.
You can expect some rousing Celtic modal melodies and bluegrass from Dublin Gulch members Tom Powers, Mick Cavanaugh, Emerson Vorel and Schulz, and some lovely Appalachian folk tunes by Willson and McGee.
All the Soundstage episodes are taped in advance and debut before a socially distanced music watch party at The Myrna Loy, while the show is simultaneously streamed online. It stays up for streaming for an unlimited time afterwards.
Viewers can link to the streaming performances at themyrnaloy.com.
There is no charge for streaming the show, but there will be an opportunity to donate.
Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing.
Seating in the 250-seat auditorium is limited to adhere to current health regulations.
For those who missed previous Soundstage episodes with Los Marvelitos and the David and Deidre Casey Band; Max Hay and Christy Hays; and Tom Catmull’s Last Resort Band and Travis Yost, you can check them out on The Myrna Loy website at themyrnaloy.com.
theater
'James and the Giant Peach' at Grandstreet
The Roald Dahl lively adventure, “James and the Giant Peach,” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and runs through Dec. 19 at Grandstreet Theatre.
Featuring a wickedly tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul (“The Greatest Showman,” “La La Land,” and “A Christmas Story the Musical”) and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley”).
Critics have raved that “James and the Giant Peach” is a “masterpeach!”
When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach… and launches a journey of enormous proportions.
Shows are Wednesdays through Sundays, Dec. 4-19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Ticket costs for Wednesday night and matinees on Saturday and Sunday are $23; Thursday-Saturday evenings, $27; and students 18 and under, $17.
They are available afternoons at the box office, 447-1574 or online at
Note: Audience members must wear face masks and will have their temperatures taken when they arrive. They will also be spaced throughout the theater to provide plenty of social distancing.
art
Tara Wilson’s Holiday Pottery Sale
Tara Wilson will host her annual holiday pottery sale Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at her home studio, 64 Holmes Gulch Road.
Join her and Michaela Bromberek for a one-day, in-person sale. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided for use before handling pottery, and there will be a limit of four guests in the studio at a time.
This year there will be an online component to the sale, which will go live on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m., www.etsy.com/shop/TaraWilsonCeramics. Local purchases may be picked up to avoid shipping fees.
Tara’s studio will be open by appointment daily Dec. 6-19. This can be a simple call or text before coming out, 406-426-0998.
Mobiles for sale
Looking for unique gifts to give to your family and friends this Christmas? Ann Wilsnack may have the perfect gift.
Her mobiles are unique, lovely, friendly, and easy to install. She will wrap them for mailing at no extra cost.
To assure your safety, she is not having an open house, but is arranging private viewings in her large studio. Call 449-3216 to make a date.
Elders love the peaceful way they move. Babies and children are soothed by the movement. The rest of us get a chance to relax and enjoy their beauty.
Half the proceeds will be given to support African elephants.
Archie Bray Foundation’s Annual Holiday Sale
The Archie Bray Foundation takes its popular Annual Holiday Sale online this year, running now through Dec. 23.
Showcasing new handmade functional and sculptural ceramic objects by current and recent Bray resident artists, the Online Bray Holiday Sale is the place for all of your holiday shopping needs.
Email gallery@archiebray.org to set up your shopping time. Online purchases may be picked up locally.
The Archie Bray is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the enrichment of the ceramic arts, located at 2915 Country Club Ave. For more information, call the Archie Bray at 443-3502 or visit www.archiebray.org.
Community
Outreach to seniors
The Lewis & Clark Library is spreading the word about its Mail to Seniors Holiday Edition.
Many of Helena’s local assisted living facilities are encouraging residents not to leave during the upcoming holiday season.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and subsequent shutdowns and restrictions, many local seniors will find themselves more isolated than normal this holiday season.
The library is encouraging people to write letters, send cards or share holiday traditions via mail with seniors in the Helena area.
Information and addresses are listed at the library website link https://www.lclibrary.org/.
