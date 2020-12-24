Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 (copy)

Their son Jeff stayed on the farm to help as long he could, but farming conditions in the early 1980s forced him to take a job off the farm.

In 1987, Daniel enrolled as many acres as possible in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), which helped pay the bills.

After he died in 1993, Jeff and daughter-in-law Leslie acquired the farm from Elsa. They kept the land in CRP until recently renting it to close friends. Over the years, Jeff and Leslie sold less profitable pieces of the farm and acquired other land, but they still own the original acreage that Elze and Clara claimed in 1908. Today, the fourth generation of Janshens have acquired land nearby and Jeff hopes to pass the family legacy on to the fifth generation.

“We are very thankful the Janshen family can be a part of this group of Centennial Farm and Ranch owners,” said Jeff Janshen. “We love the new sign and framed certificate and will display them as a tribute to our ancestors, who are really the ones who deserve recognition for their hard work and perseverance. We feel it is important to document this history before it is too late and there is no one left to do so.”