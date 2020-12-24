Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 (copy)

theater
The Heath presents a classic Christmas tale
This Christmas Eve, The Heath will present a radio play adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic "A Christmas Carol" streaming live online at 7:30 p.m.
This presentation represents the first of many online experiences that are to come in the 2021 calendar; many of which will be announced during the telling of this Christmas tale.
Settle in with your closest family and friends to relive Ebenezer Scrooge’s haunting Christmas adventure on the very night he experienced it. Brought to you through the lens of an audio and visual stream built in the aesthetic of 1930s radio dramas inspired by the likes of Orson Welles and Lionel Barrymore.
Links will be available on The Heath’s Facebook page and online at theheathhelena.com. The showing is free with donation links to help fund The Heath’s future endeavors and support them as a newly established nonprofit arts organization.
music
flarefish at Taproom
Bozeman duo, flarefish, will perform a show at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave., 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.
Composed of singer-songwriters Brook Price and Ray Trudeau, flarefish performs around Montana.
In addition to performing originals, the duo covers songs from a wide variety of genres. They will be playing soft folk, pop and rock covers. Their set includes a mix of favorites new and old. Free.
Due to COVID health restrictions, audience members are required to stay seated at their table and to wear a mask when they get up and move around the taproom.
Following these guidelines will allow the Taproom to keep hosting live music during the pandemic.
The Taproom plans to take a break from hosting live music for a while following this concert.
Montana Sessions releases new shows
4:08 Productions announced the release of Season 2 of its Emmy-nominated series The Montana Sessions, which launched at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, on YouTube.
New episodes will feature outdoor performances by Montana musicians El Wencho, Wylie and the Wild West and Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs.
In a world deprived of live music, the announcement of a second season of 4:08 Productions’ Emmy-nominated series The Montana Sessions comes at a perfect time.
The series showcases performances by some of the state’s best musicians filmed in the most beautiful outdoor locations Montana has to offer.
Six new episodes are now available on the company’s YouTube channel.
A music lover himself, 4:08 Productions CEO and founder Nic Davis understands how much performances like these mean to musicians and listeners in both good times and bad.
“While live music as we know it is impossible right now, we wanted to do as much as we could to showcase the beauty of Montana and the talent of its musicians at a time when our audience needs it the most,” Davis said.
The second season of The Montana Sessions aims to do just that.
One of its star performers, Wylie Gustafson, represents Montana not only through his long history of recording old-school country tunes and western ballads but also through his life as an award-winning cowboy. With the help of his trusty horse Whiskey, Gustafson has won several regional and national titles within the National Cutting Horse Association.
He and his band, The Wild West, will make an appearance in The Montana Sessions to show viewers what Montana tunes “baptized with a hardy dose of trail dust and horse hair” are made of.
The series’ other two artists are Montana natives, as well. Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs is a group that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock’n’roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music, culminating into a unique Americana-Folk sound.
Last but not least, powerhouse duo El Wencho defies categorization by drawing elements from red dirt rock, blues, country, Americana and polyrhythmic Latin percussion. The duo’s newest album is “Ghosts Go West.”
Music fans can stay up-to-date on all things Montana Sessions, as well as 4:08 Productions’ other projects, by following the company on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and by subscribing to the official YouTube channel.
Their productions include Emmy-winning documentaries, national commercials for Fortune 500 companies and branded content.
The company was founded in 2011 by filmmaker and director Nic Davis, who wanted to bring his talented network together to create amazing content. Their shared love of music and film led to 4:08 Productions.
In complement to its contracted work, 4:08 Productions donates to a variety of charities, academic institutions and nonprofits.
history
Museum free admission for holidays
With a nod to the holiday season, the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts St., is giving the gift of free entry to Montana’s Museum through Jan. 2.
It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Featured exhibits include “Good Beer Here, Montana’s Brewing History” and “Who Speaks to You? Portraits from our Collection.”
Other exhibits include the works of renowned artist Charlie Russell; the Montana Homeland Gallery highlights the era from the end of the last Ice Age to the Great Depression of the 1920s and 1930s; and “Neither Empty Nor Unknown” illustrates Montana at the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
“We thought free admission to our galleries and museum store is a fun way to share Montana’s curated treasures with the public,” said MHS director Molly Kruckenberg. “We know some people are experiencing hardships, especially with children at home due to the pandemic, and this is a way to reconnect with our past when we can’t connect with our families.”
Guests age 5 and older are expected to wear face coverings while in the museum as a safety precaution for both visitors and staff.
MHS Honors eight new Centennial Farm and Ranch properties
The Montana Historical Society has added eight new sites to the state’s Centennial Farm and Ranch program in the past three months.
These properties, most of which are in Eastern Montana, have remained in the same family ownership for 100 years or more. All eight farms and ranches received a signed certificate from Gov. Steve Bullock and a roadside sign to honor their family’s remarkable achievement.
Honorees include the Ickes Ranch near Big Horn; the Sunwall Homestead near Froid; the Wendland Farm near Rudyard; Hellies’ Inc. near Whitewater; the Virgil and Fern Gregg Homestead near Bloomfield; the Jacob and Katherine Senner Homestead near Glendive; the McCoy Ranch near Plentywood; and the Janshen Farm near Broadview.
This new crop of Centennial properties has unique histories that tell important stories about Montana’s agricultural history and development.
One example is Jeff Janshen’s grandfather and grandmother, Elze and Clara Janshen, who sold everything on their Iowa farm in 1908, including the mailbox. With about $1,000 in hand, they claimed homestead land eight miles east of Broadview. They built the farm from scratch and received final title to the land on Jan. 12, 1914.
The Janshens ran a diversified operation -- raising grains, hay, and corn plus beef cattle, milk cows, hogs, chickens -- and kept a big garden. After 1917, the Janshens struggled through years of drought, crop failures and low prices, but secured a bank loan in 1921.
Within six years, they paid back the loan at 10% interest.
They eventually expanded the farm to 1,200 acres. Following their deaths in 1947, the farm was distributed evenly to their surviving six daughters and one son, Daniel. He bought out his sisters to become the sole owner, and Daniel and wife Elsa raised three children and farmed and ranched for 47 years.
Their son Jeff stayed on the farm to help as long he could, but farming conditions in the early 1980s forced him to take a job off the farm.
In 1987, Daniel enrolled as many acres as possible in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), which helped pay the bills.
After he died in 1993, Jeff and daughter-in-law Leslie acquired the farm from Elsa. They kept the land in CRP until recently renting it to close friends. Over the years, Jeff and Leslie sold less profitable pieces of the farm and acquired other land, but they still own the original acreage that Elze and Clara claimed in 1908. Today, the fourth generation of Janshens have acquired land nearby and Jeff hopes to pass the family legacy on to the fifth generation.
“We are very thankful the Janshen family can be a part of this group of Centennial Farm and Ranch owners,” said Jeff Janshen. “We love the new sign and framed certificate and will display them as a tribute to our ancestors, who are really the ones who deserve recognition for their hard work and perseverance. We feel it is important to document this history before it is too late and there is no one left to do so.”
Since 2009, the MHS Centennial Farm and Ranch program has recognized Montana’s agricultural traditions by celebrating the perseverance and stewardship of Montana families on their farms and ranches.
The MHS will accept applications for the Centennial Farm and Ranch program from Jan. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2021. Requirements for induction include:
- Must be a working farm or ranch with a minimum of 160 acres or, if fewer than 160 acres, must have gross yearly income of at least $1,000.
- One current owner must be a Montana resident.
- Proof of founding date and continuous ownership by members of the same family beginning with the founder and concluding with the present owner, spanning a minimum of 100 years.
To download all requirements and the application, or for more information, visit http://bit.ly/MTCFRapp; email christine.brown@mt.gov to request a copy by mail; or call Christine Brown at 406-444-1687.