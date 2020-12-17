Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

All money received from the Dec. 20 event will be split among the performing groups.

The Xpress Singers, members of Sweet Adelines International, have been performing around the Capital City for over 46 years. They entertain at local conventions, parties, community events, senior homes, and produce the annual Xpress Talent Search, where the winner receives a $1,000 cash prize.

Currently meeting on Zoom, the chorus hopes to get back together sometime in 2021. New members are always welcome.

theater

The Heath presents a classic Christmas tale

This Christmas Eve, The Heath will present a radio play adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic "A Christmas Carol" streaming live online at 7:30 p.m.

his presentation represents the first of many online experiences that are to come in the 2021 calendar; many of which will be announced during the telling of this Christmas tale.

Settle in with your closest family and friends to relive Ebenezer Scrooge’s haunting Christmas adventure on the very night he experienced it. Brought to you through the lens of an audio and visual stream built in the aesthetic of 1930s radio dramas inspired by the likes of Orson Welles and Lionel Barrymore.