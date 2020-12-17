Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

art
Clay Arts Guild sale
The Helena Clay Arts Guild is hosting its annual pottery sale at 1415 11th Ave., -- between Planet Gyros to the east and the Bagel Company and Piccolo’s Music to the west.
Featuring unique pottery from 30 local artists, the sale offers highly professional and unique works that fit every budget.
The store is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. through Dec. 23. COVID-19 safety protocols are carefully followed, and masks are mandatory.
music
Leslie Jane at the Taproom
Montana native Leslie Jane will play an acoustic set 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Her set features a mix of upbeat radio hits, favorite throwbacks and folksy originals uniquely arranged with a looper and vocal harmony effects.
Jane loves changing up the type of music she plays based on the crowd and welcomes any requests.
Due to COVID health restrictions, audience members are required to stay seated at their table and to wear a mask when they get up and move around the taproom.
Following these guidelines will allow the Taproom to keep hosting live music during the pandemic.
The Taproom, however, will be taking a break from hosting live music for a while following this concert.
Note: This Friday, Dec. 18, the Taproom hosts Free Beer Bingo from 7 to 9 p.m.
Players must be 21 and have a valid ID to win beer.
Helena Xpress Singers to hold virtual concert
Helena’s Xpress Singers will host a holiday “Celebration of Community Voices” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, on the group’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Performing virtually, in addition to the Xpress Singers, will be Musikanten Montana, Carroll College Men’s and Women’s Choirs, Helena High School Choir, Capital High School Choir, Helena Chamber Singers and the Last Chancers Barbershop Chorus. Also, on the one-hour-plus program will be holiday quartets and ensemble groups.
“Traditionally, the Helena Xpress Singers hosts a free holiday concert in December, usually at St. Paul’s Methodist Church,” according to Xpress Marketing Coordinator Hanna Hollatz. “This year, keeping safety in mind, the concert will be held online. “To make this show special for 2020, we invited our fellow Helena musicians to join us for an amazing celebration of song. We hope the public will tune in and experience the wonder of the holiday season.”
Due to Covid-19, the choirs in Helena have not been able to host events and raise funds. Anyone who would like to contribute financial support to music in the community can visit the Go Fund Me link on the Xpress Singers’ website – HelenaXpressSingers.org -- or on the group’s Facebook page.
All money received from the Dec. 20 event will be split among the performing groups.
The Xpress Singers, members of Sweet Adelines International, have been performing around the Capital City for over 46 years. They entertain at local conventions, parties, community events, senior homes, and produce the annual Xpress Talent Search, where the winner receives a $1,000 cash prize.
Currently meeting on Zoom, the chorus hopes to get back together sometime in 2021. New members are always welcome.
theater
The Heath presents a classic Christmas tale
This Christmas Eve, The Heath will present a radio play adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic "A Christmas Carol" streaming live online at 7:30 p.m.
his presentation represents the first of many online experiences that are to come in the 2021 calendar; many of which will be announced during the telling of this Christmas tale.
Settle in with your closest family and friends to relive Ebenezer Scrooge’s haunting Christmas adventure on the very night he experienced it. Brought to you through the lens of an audio and visual stream built in the aesthetic of 1930s radio dramas inspired by the likes of Orson Welles and Lionel Barrymore.
Links will be available on The Heath’s Facebook page and online at theheathhelena.com. The showing is free with donation links to help fund The Heath’s future endeavors and support them as a newly established nonprofit arts organization.
Virtual Grandstreet holiday benefit Dec. 27
The 2020 Grandstreet Theatre Virtual Holiday Benefit invites the community to celebrate Grandstreet and raise money for its new Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning system.
This one-night-only event 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, features a cabaret performance from some of Grandstreet’s favorite actors. This year’s theme, Looking Back and Dreaming Ahead, will be a nostalgic reprise of past performances as well as an optimistic look towards the future.
Artists include: Katy Wright, Kevin Mathews, Lysa Fox, Anna Milburn,
Fred Cobb, Jill Roberts, Jeff Downing, Mary Middagh, Sarah Yeakel, Tyler Redden, Dalton Weaver, Travis Wright, Jen Jenkins, Owen Adkins, Ella McCullough, Adeline Andersen, Elizabeth Spindler, Maddie Cormier, Carlton Ryker, Kal Poole, Marianne Adams and more!
Suggested ticket prices are $15, single viewer; $20, two viewers; and $40, family viewers.
Holiday Benefit Party Packs are also available.
Viewers can purchase an additional Holiday Benefit Party Pack for $75. The Party Pack includes a bottle of wine from The Hawthorn Bottle Shop and Tasting Room, a growler from Blackfoot River Brewing Company with a token for a fill, cookies from Cotton Top Pastries, GST swag, party favors and more!
Party Packs can be picked up at the Grandstreet Box Office on Dec. 17, 18, 21, or 22 between noon and 5 p.m. You must be 21 or older to pick up a Party Pack.
To purchase tickets, go to www.grandstreettheatre.com. Or call the Grandstreet Box Office (weekdays between noon and 5 p.m.), 406-442-4270.
A secure link will be emailed to ticket holders on the day of the event.
Grandstreet Theatre classes offered
Grandstreet Theatre announces new online, in-person and adult theatre education classes. Classes are offered both during the school day and after school
Registration is now open for Theatre School Classes - Session 3.
Class dates are Jan. 25-March 16, 2021, at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Register online at:
or call the box office 406-442-4270 to sign up over the phone.
Tuition: $125 for Session 3 classes; $60 for Adult Theatre Education classes
December deal for new students: 25% off registration for two sessions
Youth Classes:
In-person classes
Mondays
High School grades: 3:45-5:30
Grades 7 & 8: 3:45-5:30
Wednesdays
Grades K-2: 3:45-5:15
Grades 5 & 6: 3:45-5:30
Thursdays
Grades 7 & 8: 3:45-5:30
Online Theatre school
Tuesdays
Grades 3-5: 3:45-5
Wednesdays
Grades K-2: 3:30-4:30
Thursdays
Grades 6-9: 3:30-4:45
Adult Theatre Education classes
February
Monologue workshop- Alan Zackheim
Mondays Feb. 1-March 1; $60
Stage management (online)-Dora Trenbeath
Tuesdays – Feb. 2-23; $60
Intro to Carpentry – Paige O’Neill
Thursdays Feb. 4-25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $80
Grandstreet Theatre School offers weekly classes in acting, movement, creative drama, musical theatre, technical theatre, production and more. It also teaches life skills such as conflict management, interviewing, resume building, team building and public speaking. For more information visit theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com or call the office at 406-442-4270
’James and the Giant Peach’ at Grandstreet
The Roald Dahl lively adventure, “James and the Giant Peach,” opened Dec. 4 at Grandstreet Theatre and runs through Dec. 19.
It features a wickedly tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald.
When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach… and launches a journey of enormous proportions.
Shows are Wednesdays through Sundays, through Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Ticket costs for Wednesday night and matinees on Saturday and Sunday are $23; Thursday-Saturday evenings, $27; and students 18 and under, $17.
They are available afternoons at the box office, 447-1574 or online at
Audience members must wear face masks and will have their temperatures taken when they arrive. They will be spaced throughout the theater to provide social distancing.
