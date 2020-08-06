Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

Rankin’s legacy extends beyond her peace activism. She inspired other women, including politicians Dorothy Eck, Louise Cross, and Arlyne Reichert, who served as delegates to the 1972 Constitutional Convention. Of the 100 delegates elected, only 19 were women.

Letters of the three delegates are part of a collection of letters the Montana Historical Society is unveiling as the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August, granting women the right to vote.

In the 1970s women around Montana celebrated the unprecedented number of female representatives serving as Constitutional Convention delegates.

Marie MacDonald from Glendive wrote to Eck, saying, “As a Montana woman, I take pride in your election to the Constitutional Convention. We are about 50% of the human race; government affects each of us every bit as much as it does our men.”

Eck, from Gallatin County, served on the Bill of Rights Committee and lobbied for the inclusion of Indian Education for All. In 1980, she was elected to the State Senate and served until 2000. She was a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters until her death in 2017.