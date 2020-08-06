Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

film
Watch great flicks, stay cool at The Myrna
The Myrna Loy continues to offer new releases and award-winning favorite films during the COVID-19 pandemic -- while keeping you safe.
Opening Friday, Aug. 7, an award-winning documentary, “The Fight,” gives you an inside look at the legal battles American Civil Liberties Union lawyers are facing during the Trump administration.
A scrappy team of heroic ACLU lawyers battles for abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights.
The film is the 2020 winner of the Best Documentary Award at the Miami Film Fest and the Social Impact Filmmaking Award at Sundance Film Fest.
For those who enjoy escapist thrillers, check out “The Rental.”
Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them.
The celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.
Two of The Myrna’s all-time favorite films return in the next two weeks, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Aug. 6, and “Juno,” Aug. 13, as part of The Myrna’s summer film series, Throwback Thursdays, featuring the most popular films shown at The Myrna in the last 15 years.
“‘Juno’ is probably the most popular movie The Myrna has shown since I started here in 2005,” said film programmer Benji Cosgrove. “We kept it for 10 weeks.”
For show times, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 443-0287, or visit The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing.
Tickets are $8 adults, $7 seniors/students, $6 for matinees. Throwback Thursdays are $10.
As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks till seated, and asked to follow distancing practices.
Seating is limited to 50 in the auditorium and 18 in the screening room.
The Myrna Loy is open for just one show per day, six days a week, to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing the seats, box office, Pub, and lobby area. Bathrooms are cleaned after each use.
The Pub is open 4-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, serving popcorn, beer, wine, local kombucha and soda. Packaged candy is also available.
MHS unveils historic letters
Women’s earliest known role in Montana politics began in 1882 when Helen Piotopowaka Clarke was the first woman and first Native American elected as county superintendent of schools in Helena.
In 1916, Jeannette Rankin was elected as U.S. Representative for Montana four years before women could vote; she cast the single dissenting vote against entering both World Wars.
Rankin’s legacy extends beyond her peace activism. She inspired other women, including politicians Dorothy Eck, Louise Cross, and Arlyne Reichert, who served as delegates to the 1972 Constitutional Convention. Of the 100 delegates elected, only 19 were women.
Letters of the three delegates are part of a collection of letters the Montana Historical Society is unveiling as the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August, granting women the right to vote.
In the 1970s women around Montana celebrated the unprecedented number of female representatives serving as Constitutional Convention delegates.
Marie MacDonald from Glendive wrote to Eck, saying, “As a Montana woman, I take pride in your election to the Constitutional Convention. We are about 50% of the human race; government affects each of us every bit as much as it does our men.”
Eck, from Gallatin County, served on the Bill of Rights Committee and lobbied for the inclusion of Indian Education for All. In 1980, she was elected to the State Senate and served until 2000. She was a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters until her death in 2017.
Hailing from Dawson County, Cross’ focus was on strip mining’s environmental impact. She chaired the Natural Resources and Agricultural Committee, the only woman to chair an Article Committee. Until her death in 2014, Cross fiercely defended Montana lands, including advocating for the protection of the Makoshika State Park from oil development in 1997.
Reichert of Cascade County was a skilled debater. Her focus was creating a unicameral legislature, although Montanans voted against it when the Constitution was ratified. She served one term as a Montana state legislator in 1979 and remains active in local politics and historic preservation efforts, including preservation of the Great Falls’ 10th Street Bridge.
MHS intern Hannah Soukup of Missoula recently processed the correspondence collections of Cross, Eck and Reichert. “These letters give us a glimpse into the inner workings of Montana politics, especially from a woman’s point of view,” Soukup said.
The MHS Archives holds a robust collection of Rankin’s materials, including a newly processed addition of mostly incoming correspondence to Rankin, which sheds additional light on her peace activism and her second-term activities.
Full descriptions of the newly accessible records are available in the MHS catalog (https://mhs.mt.gov/research). To explore these records in person, contact the research center at MHSlibrary@mt.gov to set up an appointment.
MHS to hold virtual conference
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has precluded travel and large-scale gatherings, the Montana Historical Society’s 47th state history conference will be held online during a two-month period.
Much of the program will be posted online for later viewing and Zoom links to all sessions will be posted on the website before the virtual conference begins.
Visit mhs.mt.gov/education/ConferencesWorkshops for links and additional information.
The lineup originally planned for the 2020 conference has been rescheduled for Sept. 23-25, 2021, at the Copper King Conference Center in Butte.
“Butte is just too unique of a place to capture virtually,” MHS director Bruce Whittenberg noted. “So, we will wait until we can gather in person to present the lineup we had originally planned for the Mining City this fall.”
Conference sessions this year include:
Thursday, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. “Good Beer Here: An Interactive Exhibit Tour” followed by “Montana History Pub Trivia Contest” at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10, 4 p.m. “Making Your Mark: 145 Years of Recording Montana Brands” followed by “Picturing Political Power: Images in the Women’s Suffrage Movement” at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12, 1:30 p.m. “A Wild Land Ethic: The History of Wilderness in Montana”
Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m. “Shakespeare in Montana”
Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. “The Great Smallpox Pandemic of 1779-1784”
Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. “Appropriate, Curious and Rare: Treasures from the Collection”
Tuesday, Oct. 13 and 20 at 1 p.m. “Collections Care: When Disaster Strikes, Plan to Strike Back”
This year’s educators’ workshops include two programs:
Friday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.: “Native Knowledge 360 Degrees and Montana Essential Understandings: More Complete Narratives About Native Americans” with Colleen Call Smith of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian
Friday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.: “Historical Thinking and Civic Education” with Sam Wineburg of Stanford University
For more information, contact eve.byron@mt.gov or 444-6843.
Xpress Singers virtual choir
Helena Xpress Singers is meeting virtually during the pandemic and invites women who aren’t in the chorus to join them in a virtual chorus project.
Despite having to cancel the annual spring Xpress Talent Search Show and having doubts about this fall’s traditional Christmas Chorus event, the 32-member Sweet Adeline chapter is creating a virtual video recording, using the song, “True Colors”.
Previously, the chorus recorded the song, “Montana,” virtually, and it can be seen on Facebook.
“‘Montana’ was a technical challenge, but lots of fun for our chorus members,” said Director Barb Leland. “With our ‘True Colors’ project featuring the ‘Chorus and Friends’, it should be even more fun and satisfying.”
Women or girls who want information about joining the Xpress Singers on the “True Colors” virtual recording, are asked to check out the chorus’ website, HelenaXpressSingers.org or the Helena Xpress Singers’ Facebook page. Participants must be at least 12 years old, fill out an application and, as an audition, send in an a cappella video recording of “Happy Birthday.”
The audition deadline is Aug. 31.
Guest singers will be sent sheet music, a learning track and instructions and can get help from chorus members.
The “True Colors” recording will be on Facebook, the chorus’ website, YouTube Channel, and online venues.
The Xpress Singers have been entertaining around Helena for over 45 years, singing four-part harmony, a cappella.
The Xpress Talent Search Show, which was cancelled this year, will (hopefully) take place next May. Young men and women, age 15-21, are invited to compete in the Talent Search singing contest, with the winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize.
For info, call 431-5854.
