Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 5

“I think we have a unique sound,” he says of the virtuosic pickers he’s pulled together in the Jacob Jolliff Band.

“We’ll be playing a lot of my original instrumental music, as well as some trad bluegrass, some covers, but mostly originals.

“We put a lot of emphasis on instrumental improvising and playing off one another,” so expect to see and hear a lot of musical interaction and spontaneity.

Jolliff will be on mandolin and vocals, joined by Stash Wyslouch on guitar and vocals; Myles Sloniker, bass and vocals; and Rob Hecht on fiddle.

They are the first touring artists The Myrna Loy has booked since COVID began, says The Myrna Loy director, Krys Holmes, and were picked “because they're so joyous, and so rousing in person.”

Tickets are $23 and available at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or 443-0287.

Dammit Lauren & The Well at the Tap Room play alt rock

Dammit Lauren & The Well, an original alt/psych rock band based in Big Sky, will perform at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug.5.