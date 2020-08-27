Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

Helena's Cinemark Theater reopens
Helena's Cinemark movie theater has reopened with precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"As we begin thoughtfully reopening theatres, the health and well-being of our guests, employees and communities is a top priority. You will notice greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of your movie-going experience," the Cinemark website says.
Face masks are required in the theater except when eating and drinking in auditoriums.
MHS archive film clips now on YouTube
Comedian Red Skelton on stars’ political activism, psychologist Joyce Brothers on being called a “women’s libber” and TV announcer Ed McMahon on preparing for performing are just a couple tidbits included in the Montana Historical Society’s newest offerings on its YouTube station.
The film clips are part of two collections the Montana Historical Society recently had digitized, using a grant from the Greater Montana Foundation. They include numerous KRTV interviews from Montana TV Hall of Fame Journalist Norma Ashby, and silent films from the L.H. Jorud collection. The clips are being added to the Montana Historical Society’s Moving Image Archive, and are available on the MHS YouTube station at https://bit.ly/2PxApi3.
“These segments are reflective of the time they were filmed,” said Heather Hultman, an MHS photo archivist. “My favorite ones are with Vincent Price; he was so humorous. I didn’t expect that wit.”
Along with the interviews of celebrities – including Clint Eastwood and Charlie Pride – is KRTV footage from the 1974 auction of the historic Broadwater Hotel west of Helena. The clips show the once-stately structure stripped of its fixtures, with Mandeville Auctions taking bids for bathroom sinks, stained glass windows and even light fixtures.
The Jorud reels include shots of Helena’s Vigilante Day parades in the 1930s; the Mount Helena Ski Club; and Camp Fire Girls heading out on a trip in 1937.
“While most of the Jorud segments focus on Helena area activities, other clips in our Moving Image Archives are from across Montana, including Daly family home movies in the Bitterroot, Charlie Russell demonstrating sign language and a tour of Columbia Gardens in Butte before it burned,” said Montana Historical Society Director Bruce Whittenberg. “It’s easy to get lost for hours in these images of another era.”
Currently, the MHS Moving Image Archive has about 140 segments. Hultman said they’ve recently added 40 of the KRTV films and 10 Jorud films, with a few more to come.
For more information, contact Eve Byron, public information officer, at eve.byron@mt.gov or 444-6843.
Live storytelling goes virtual
The Missoula-based "Tell Us Something" virtual live stream brings live storytelling back to you wherever you are. Your living room, your RV at the campsite, your kitchen, your bedroom.
Join them at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. Six storytellers will share their true personal story without notes. The theme is more for the audience than the storytellers: “Come as You Are.”
The featured storytellers were engaged in an intensive week-long storytelling workshop.
Tickets are on sale now at tellussomething.org. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $10.
"Tell Us Something" awakens imagination, empowers storytellers and connects the community through the transformative power of personal storytelling. It is a celebration of each other, our stories and how we move through the world together. All of the stories at "Tell Us Something" are true.
