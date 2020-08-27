Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

“These segments are reflective of the time they were filmed,” said Heather Hultman, an MHS photo archivist. “My favorite ones are with Vincent Price; he was so humorous. I didn’t expect that wit.”

Along with the interviews of celebrities – including Clint Eastwood and Charlie Pride – is KRTV footage from the 1974 auction of the historic Broadwater Hotel west of Helena. The clips show the once-stately structure stripped of its fixtures, with Mandeville Auctions taking bids for bathroom sinks, stained glass windows and even light fixtures.

The Jorud reels include shots of Helena’s Vigilante Day parades in the 1930s; the Mount Helena Ski Club; and Camp Fire Girls heading out on a trip in 1937.

“While most of the Jorud segments focus on Helena area activities, other clips in our Moving Image Archives are from across Montana, including Daly family home movies in the Bitterroot, Charlie Russell demonstrating sign language and a tour of Columbia Gardens in Butte before it burned,” said Montana Historical Society Director Bruce Whittenberg. “It’s easy to get lost for hours in these images of another era.”

Currently, the MHS Moving Image Archive has about 140 segments. Hultman said they’ve recently added 40 of the KRTV films and 10 Jorud films, with a few more to come.