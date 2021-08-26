Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 26

Music and more
MJ and friends at Montana Club
Trombonist MJ Williams with pianist Ann Tappan and bassist Bob Bowman play jazz 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Montana Club, 2nd floor. No cover.
Four bands plus comedy on stage at the Tap Room this week
Banshee Tree plays swing and more.
Born out of the Colorado Hills, Banshee Tree has roots in traditional swing and evolved into a fully electric band that blends its early influences with modern dance, rock, pop, and indie soul from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.
Jonah Prill plays country.
Up-and-coming country artist Jonah Prill with his band Copper & Sage play 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
Prill is a singer-songwriter from Billings with an immense grassroots following of over 695k Tik-Tok fans and 103k Instagram fans and will likely be a country name you hear for years to come. $5 cover.
David Casey & Friends.
Popular local musicians and singers David and Deidre Casey perform 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. David has recorded 7 other albums, both as part of Watercarvers Guild, and as a solo artist.
Vinyl City plays from Americana to rock.
Vinyl City, an energetic six-piece band hailing from the Capital City, will perform a wide variety of music — ‘60s through ‘90s from classic rock, blues and Americana to pop and a hint of country.
This concert sponsored by Keeper of the Green is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
The Brewery Comedy Tour Sunday night
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit 1,500 breweries across the U.S.
The show is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
All of these performances are at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave. For more info, visit https://lctaproom.com/ or call 442-5960.
JeffCo Fair: Fun Pianos turns up the fun factor
The Fun Pianos Show is on tap at the Jefferson County Fair 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
Featuring two pianists and plenty of good-natured competition, the live show is a guaranteed good time for people of all ages.
Leah Lewis, Jefferson County Fair Board, said, "The Fun Pianos Show is not a concert. These guys lead a musical party! There’s lots of singing along (mostly classic & current rock and country), with fun and funny surprises throughout the show.”
Be ready to laugh and sing and dance!
Lewis said, “We got so many positive comments after the last show and lots of requests for bringing it back to the fair. It is hilarious…they really get the audience involved. People of all ages love it.”
Reserved table seating is available and individual tickets are available for $35. Leave a message at 406-459-0704.
Proceeds are slated for the Jefferson County Fairgrounds to complete projects such as the new playground.
For a full schedule of JeffCo Fair events go to: http://www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov/fair.html
Dark Side plays YMCA fundraiser
Dark Side band, which won four local battles of the bands in the 1970s, is reuniting for a YMCA benefit concert, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10.
Formed in 1966, the band played at local dances, concerts and also traveled statewide performing at college and high school functions.
They were known for their rock ‘n’ roll covers of The Beatles, Bee Gees, Iron Butterfly, Led Zeppelin, The Doors and a lot more.
Initially planning to perform for their 50-year Helena High School reunion last year, which was disrupted by the pandemic, the band has been practicing for the past year.
Instead of a reunion concert, they will perform a benefit concert at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.
Dark Side members invite the public, Helena High, Central High and Capital High graduates and particularly the classes of 1969, 1970 and 1971, to join the fun.
In addition to music and dancing there will be a bar provided by Jorgenson’s, plus local food venders.
Admission at the door is a $10 contribution to the Y, however any amount is appreciated.
Band members are contributing their services for free and covering many expenses.
All funds go to the Helena YMCA.
Band members performing at the event include: Peter Christian Wall, HHS class of 1971;
Rick Pyfer, HHS class of 1970; Chuck Porte, HHS class of 1970; Michael Knight, HHS class of 1969; and Tom Hanson, HHS, class of 1969.
There are also some special guests joining in on some of the songs, Natcha Hanson will be doing some vocals, as well as Nathan and Katie Vanderpool.
“We packed the civic center every time we played as we were very popular in that era and teens would ‘cruise the drag’ past Hill Park and eventually land at the Civic Center for dances sponsored by the Police Association at the time,” recalls Pyfer, who is a local attorney.
He also notes that band member Tommy Hanson founded One Way Marine in Helena and built the two competition ski lakes “Water Ski Mania,” and was a nationally placing competitive water skier.
Drummer Peter Christian is the longtime stadium announcer at the Griz stadium and has a radio program in Missoula that’s heard around the state.
For added fun, Pyfer, who played keyboards with the band, “might pull the accordion to play the Bengal fight song or a polka.”
Pyfer gained notoriety during the Van Diest football championship era as the Carroll Accordion Crazy.
History
Book launch at MHS
The Montana Historical Society holds a book launch for “The History of Montana in 101 Objects: Essays from the Montana Historical Society,” 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
There will also be kids’ activities and copies available of Far Country Press’s “Montana History for Kids in 50 Objects, With 50 Fun Activities!”
The event is at the Montana Historical Society lawn, 225 N. Roberts St.
Festivities will move indoors in case of rain.
Preserve Montana to host ‘Great Conversations’ benefit
Preserve Montana and friends of the Placer School will host a dinner Saturday, Sept. 11, celebrating the Placer School near Winston, and the heritage of Montana’s one-room schools. Built in the early 20th century, this stone school is one of Montana's most outstanding rural schoolhouses.
Since 2015, Preserve Montana has partnered with the Masolo Ranch and the Townsend community to carry out the stabilization of the stone walls, reroof the building, and train interns in restoration methods there.
Even the Broadwater High School shop class has gotten involved, helping to restore this historical landmark by building all new wood windows for the building.
“Great Conversations: Saving One-Room Schoolhouses in Broadwater County and Beyond,” will be an educational event, to support the interior phases of restoration for the Placer School, and Preserve Montana’s restoration trades program, training the next generation of traditional carpenters and masons through hands-on learning at historic sites.
Montana once had 2,600 one-room schools, and special guests that evening will include Charlotte Caldwell, photographer/author of “Visions and Voices Montana’s One-Room Schoolhouses,” who will share images and memories of some of Montana’s finest that remain. The Placer School is just one of those.
The Placer School Restoration Dinner event will be held in the Watson Event Center, next door to the historic Litening Barn 6 miles south of Townsend. The evening kicks off with a special cocktail hour where participants choose a seat at a table of their choice for a guided conversation on engaging topics, from the History of Rural Schoolhouses to Exploring Montana's Golf Courses to the Legacy of a Sheep Rancher and more.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with cocktails and conversations, followed by dinner at the Watson Event Center, Highway 287 at 290 Litening Barn Road.
Tickets for the “Great Conversations” dinner are $40 per person.
Reservations must be made in advance online at https://preservemontana.org/preservation-events/ . Or register by calling Preserve Montana 457-2822 or emailing info@preservemontana.org.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Black Widow, PG-13
● Protege, R
● The Suicide Squad, R
● Jungle Cruise, PG-13
● Don’t Breathe 2, R
● Candyman, R
● Respect, PG -13
● Free Guy, PG-13
● Paw Patrol, PG 13
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Respect, PG -13 (Final night Aug. 26)
● Ailey, PG -13 (Final night Aug. 26)