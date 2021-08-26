Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 26

Preserve Montana and friends of the Placer School will host a dinner Saturday, Sept. 11, celebrating the Placer School near Winston, and the heritage of Montana’s one-room schools. Built in the early 20th century, this stone school is one of Montana's most outstanding rural schoolhouses.

Since 2015, Preserve Montana has partnered with the Masolo Ranch and the Townsend community to carry out the stabilization of the stone walls, reroof the building, and train interns in restoration methods there.

Even the Broadwater High School shop class has gotten involved, helping to restore this historical landmark by building all new wood windows for the building.

“Great Conversations: Saving One-Room Schoolhouses in Broadwater County and Beyond,” will be an educational event, to support the interior phases of restoration for the Placer School, and Preserve Montana’s restoration trades program, training the next generation of traditional carpenters and masons through hands-on learning at historic sites.

Montana once had 2,600 one-room schools, and special guests that evening will include Charlotte Caldwell, photographer/author of “Visions and Voices Montana’s One-Room Schoolhouses,” who will share images and memories of some of Montana’s finest that remain. The Placer School is just one of those.