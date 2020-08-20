Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

MHS releases free digital magazine on African Americans
Montana The Magazine of Western History’s first digital issue – African Americans in Montana and the West – is now available free online at https://mhs.mt.gov/pubs/MMWHDigitalIssueSum2020.
This special digital issue focuses on African American history in Montana and the diversity of Black experiences in the West.
The magazine includes a selection of articles from the past 25 years of Montana The Magazine of Western History, excerpts from two MHS Press books, an update on the State Historic Preservation Office’s African American Heritage Resources project, and a new Herbert Ruffin II essay on the state of the field.
“This digital collection will help educate the public to the rich history of African Americans in the West,” said editor Diana Di Stefano.
For more information, contact Di Stefano at diana.distefano@mt.gov or 406-444-0090.
Historic walking tours canceled
The South-Central Helena Historic Walking Tours are cancelled for August due to COVID-19. The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society hopes to start them again next summer. Call 447-8357 for more information.
More Myrna movies on tap
Missing a movie night out in these trying COVID times?
The Myrna Loy offers you an intimate movie night in a safe, cool environment.
This week, kick back and enjoy the much-lauded music documentary, “If You Could Read My Mind,” about beloved folk music icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Certified 87% fresh by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it opens Friday, Aug. 21, and runs through Thursday, Sept. 3.
The film explores the career, music, and influence of the legendary Canadian singer/songwriter.
It follows Lightfoot’s evolution from Christian choirboy to troubled troubadour to international star.
Another great summer experience at The Myrna is their summer film series – Throwback Thursdays – sharing a collection of the most popular films screened at The Myrna in the last 15 years.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, enjoy once again, “Lost in Translation,” featuring Bill Murray as a lonely, aging movie star named Bob Harris, and a conflicted newlywed, Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), who meet in Tokyo.
Bob is there to film a Japanese whiskey commercial; Charlotte is accompanying her celebrity-photographer husband.
Strangers in a foreign land, the two find escape, distraction and understanding amidst the bright Tokyo lights after a chance meeting in the hotel bar. They form a bond that is as unlikely as it is heartfelt and meaningful.
The Myrna Loy is located at 15 N. Ewing. For show times, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 443-0287.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/students and $6 for matinees. Throwback Thursdays are $10.
As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to practice social distancing.
Seating is limited to 50 in the auditorium and 18 in the screening room.
The Myrna Loy is open for just one show per day, six days a week, to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing the seats, box office, Pub, lobby area and bathrooms.
The Pub is open 4-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, serving popcorn, beer, wine, kombucha and soda. Packaged candy is also available.
