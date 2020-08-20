Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

Missing a movie night out in these trying COVID times?

The Myrna Loy offers you an intimate movie night in a safe, cool environment.

This week, kick back and enjoy the much-lauded music documentary, “If You Could Read My Mind,” about beloved folk music icon Gordon Lightfoot.

Certified 87% fresh by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it opens Friday, Aug. 21, and runs through Thursday, Sept. 3.

The film explores the career, music, and influence of the legendary Canadian singer/songwriter.

It follows Lightfoot’s evolution from Christian choirboy to troubled troubadour to international star.

Another great summer experience at The Myrna is their summer film series – Throwback Thursdays – sharing a collection of the most popular films screened at The Myrna in the last 15 years.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, enjoy once again, “Lost in Translation,” featuring Bill Murray as a lonely, aging movie star named Bob Harris, and a conflicted newlywed, Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), who meet in Tokyo.

Bob is there to film a Japanese whiskey commercial; Charlotte is accompanying her celebrity-photographer husband.